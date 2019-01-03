First Friday logo (Photo: submitted)

Start the month off with First Friday York, with events and specials throughout the downtown area, 5-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4. Some highlights:

At Creative York, 10 N. Beaver St., create a chilly little friend by folding paper into a penguin. Also, check out two new exhibits, "Blue" and "Water ER."

Dick Van Dyke and Sally Ann Howes star in "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," free, 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St.

Meet Lydia Hamilton Smith and Thaddeus Stevens at the Goodridge Freedom Center, 123 E. Philadelphia St. for the Unity Month Kickoff. Stevens, a reformer, and Smith, his housekeeper and later a prominent African-American businesswoman, will share their stories as abolitionists in “Chautauqua style.” Entrance fee: $3 per adult, $1 per student/senior.

"Won't You Be My Neighbor," a documentary about children's television host Fred Rogers," will be shown at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

Comedian Bill Engvall brings his unique perspective to the Strand Theatre Saturday, Jan. 5. Engvall has been seen everywhere from "Dancing with the Stars" to TBS and CMT series to the Blue Collar Comedy concert films. Two shows for mature audiences, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets start at $47. Information: appellcenter.org.

