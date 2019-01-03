Sandra Oh, left, and Andy Samberg roll out the red carpet at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Preview Day Thursday at The Beverly Hilton. (Photo: Willy Sanjuan / The Associated Press)

Kristen Bell, Nicole Kidman, Richard Gere, Taron Egerton, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz will be among those presenting Golden Globe Awards this weekend, it was announced Thursday.

Those actors are the latest presenters revealed in the dayslong rollout leading up to Sunday’s awards show, with additional names expected to be announced throughout the week.

Bell and Kidman, who star in NBC’s hit comedy “The Good Place” and the crime thriller film “Destroyer,” respectively, are both up for acting nods during this year’s ceremony. As are Colman and Weisz, who are both nominated for their work in the period film “The Favourite.”

Gere won a Golden Globe for 2002’s “Chicago,” and Egerton, most frequently seen in the “Kingsman” franchise films, will next be playing Elton John in the “Rocketman” biopic.

Over the past few days, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., which hosts the annual ceremony, has been bulking up its roster of presenters. They now include: Sam Rockwell, Jessica Chastain, Gary Oldman, Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Allison Janney, Saoirse Ronan, Chadwick Boseman, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, William H. Macy, Lupita Nyong’o, Lena Waithe, Halle Berry, Harrison Ford, Ben Stiller, Dick Van Dyke, Mike Myers, Chrissy Metz, Idris Elba, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael B. Jordan, Felicity Huffman, Gina Rodriguez and Steve Carell.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by “Killing Eve” actress Sandra Oh and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg at the Beverly Hilton hotel. The party-like ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

