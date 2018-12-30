Buy Photo Rob and Pam Rubisch of Hagerstown MD, dance to the Unforgettable Big Band during Swing at the Market Street Canteen, Thursday January 21, 2016 at the York Heritage Trust. (John A. Pavoncello - The York Dispatch) (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

For many Americans in the mid-20th century, New Year's Eve meant listening to Guy Lombardo and His Royal Canadians perform big band jazz at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York City.

The York-based Unforgettable Big Band will channel that mid-century vibe with their own celebration, New Year's Eve — A Swingin' Soiree, on Monday, Dec. 31, at the Hugh McCall Mansion in York City.

Terrence Downs, emcee and promoter for the band, said the group tries to capture the essence of the bygone era of celebrating New Year's Eve at a large hotel.

More: PHOTOS: York big band performs at Brown's Orchard

More: PHOTOS: The Unforgettable Big Band rehearses for the "Big Swing Thing"

"If the hotel Yorktowne would have been open, that's where we would ideally wish to have it," he said. "It’s just characteristic of the whole event and what we do."

The evening begins with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 7:30 p.m. At 9 p.m., Unforgettable Big Band will take the stage and play until 12:30 a.m., pausing for a champagne toast at midnight.

If you go: New Year's Eve — A Swingin' Soiree will be begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at the Hugh McCall Mansion, 228 E. Market St. in York City. Tickets are $65 for an individual and $110 for a couple.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit unforgettablebigband.yapsody.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2018/12/30/unforgettable-big-band-presents-throwback-new-years-eve/2424534002/