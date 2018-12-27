Buy Photo Lena Mickley, 8, of manchester Township, has a hot chocolate with marshmallows after completing the Marshmallow Hike with her mother at Rocky Ridge County Park Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. A handful of hikers braved the cold to take the mile-plus hike. The hike ended with servings of hot chocolate and marshmallows around a fire at one of the park's pavilions. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: , The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Get the kids moving with Family Activity Day: Strength and Health, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at the Agricultural and Industrial Museum, 217 W. Princess St. The York County History Center offers double-dutch, kids yoga and Generation Pound, a full-body cardio jam session, as well as crafts and learning centers. Cost: $6 ages 4 and up, adult caregivers free, YCHC members free. Information: www.yorkhistorycenter.org.

Take a stroll through the woods, then warm up at a toasty fire with a Marshmallow Hike, 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, and again at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Rocky Ridge County Park. The walk starts at the Pheasant Pavilion and returns there for hot chocolate. Free. To register, call 717-428-1961.

Get in on the Last Hike of the Year, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, at Nixon County Park. A park naturalist will lead the hike through the winter woods, followed by hot chocolate inside the nature center. Free. Register by calling 717-428-1961.

Buy Photo Luka Bajlovic, 9, of Manheim Township, watches the model trains exhibit by Stillmeadow Crossing Modular Train Group during Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

It's the last weekend for Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park, lighting up the woods with nearly 600,000 lights along a half-mile trail. The annual attraction closes on Monday, Dec. 31. Times: 5-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, 6-9 p.m. Monday. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 children 4-12, 3 and under free, seniors 60+ $9. Reserved tickets will be required Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Information and tickets: yorkcountyparks.org.

Buy Photo Parents and kids celebrate, as balloons fall during the #NYEyork Children's Countdown celebration Saturday Dec. 31, 2016, at Central Market. Amanda J. Cain photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Families can ring in the new year a little early at York City's NYE Children's Countdown, 5-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Voni Grimes Gym, 125 E. College Ave. The free event features a kids' dance party, inflatables, performers and photo ops, topped off with a countdown to the 8 p.m. balloon drop. Information: www.facebook.com/events/309109069876739/

The Rocky Horror Picture Show - Logo #6 (Photo: The Rocky Horror Picture Show Of)

Let's do the Time Warp again! Catch the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" New Year's Eve Spectacular at 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, in the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Admission includes the film screening with a full shadow cast, drag and burlesque performances, prop bags, complimentary first drink and midnight champagne toast, hors d'oeuvres and more. Tickets: $50, with $100 VIP tickets available. Information: appellcenter.org.

Say goodbye to 2018 during Welcome 2019 in Continental Square, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31, in downtown York. A DJ will keep the crowd dancing beginning at 10 p.m., and the white rose drops at midnight as the new year begins, followed by fireworks. Free, hats and noisemakers will be distributed. Information: www.facebook.com/events/2291645731069417/

