What's happening in York this week
Get the kids moving with Family Activity Day: Strength and Health, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at the Agricultural and Industrial Museum, 217 W. Princess St. The York County History Center offers double-dutch, kids yoga and Generation Pound, a full-body cardio jam session, as well as crafts and learning centers. Cost: $6 ages 4 and up, adult caregivers free, YCHC members free. Information: www.yorkhistorycenter.org.
Take a stroll through the woods, then warm up at a toasty fire with a Marshmallow Hike, 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, and again at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Rocky Ridge County Park. The walk starts at the Pheasant Pavilion and returns there for hot chocolate. Free. To register, call 717-428-1961.
Get in on the Last Hike of the Year, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, at Nixon County Park. A park naturalist will lead the hike through the winter woods, followed by hot chocolate inside the nature center. Free. Register by calling 717-428-1961.
It's the last weekend for Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park, lighting up the woods with nearly 600,000 lights along a half-mile trail. The annual attraction closes on Monday, Dec. 31. Times: 5-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, 6-9 p.m. Monday. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 children 4-12, 3 and under free, seniors 60+ $9. Reserved tickets will be required Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Information and tickets: yorkcountyparks.org.
Families can ring in the new year a little early at York City's NYE Children's Countdown, 5-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Voni Grimes Gym, 125 E. College Ave. The free event features a kids' dance party, inflatables, performers and photo ops, topped off with a countdown to the 8 p.m. balloon drop. Information: www.facebook.com/events/309109069876739/
More: New Year's Eve in York County: Pickle Drop, more returning to ring in 2019
Let's do the Time Warp again! Catch the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" New Year's Eve Spectacular at 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, in the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Admission includes the film screening with a full shadow cast, drag and burlesque performances, prop bags, complimentary first drink and midnight champagne toast, hors d'oeuvres and more. Tickets: $50, with $100 VIP tickets available. Information: appellcenter.org.
Say goodbye to 2018 during Welcome 2019 in Continental Square, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31, in downtown York. A DJ will keep the crowd dancing beginning at 10 p.m., and the white rose drops at midnight as the new year begins, followed by fireworks. Free, hats and noisemakers will be distributed. Information: www.facebook.com/events/2291645731069417/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.