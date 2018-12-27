LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

"Mary, Queen of Scots," starring Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie, is playing at R/C Hanover Movies.

More: Film puts a modern spin on 'Mary, Queen of Scots'

 

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2018/12/27/movies-opening-week-york/2424210002/