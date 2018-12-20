Owen Potteiger, 9, left, talks to his mother, Holly Potteiger, both of Manchester Township, during the 35th annual Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Luka Bajlovic, 9, of Manheim Township, watches the model trains exhibit by Stillmeadow Crossing Modular Train Group during Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Ben Heldibridle, 11, left, and his grandmother Gwen Attig, both of Wrightsville, watch the model train exhibit by Stillmeadow Crossing Modular Train Group during Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Evan Hall, 5, left, walks with his mother Kim Hall, both of Stewartstown, during Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Brynn Noppenberger, 8, left, and her father John Noppenberger, both of Seven Valleys, look on at the Susquehanna Valley Garden Railway Society exhibit during Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Luka Bajlovic, 9, and his sister Eva Bajlovic, 7, both of Manheim Township, watch the model trains exhibit by Stillmeadow Crossing Modular Train Group during Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Caleb Funderburk, 18, and Elizabeth Much, 16, both of Dallastown, during Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
From left, Kathy Richard, of Conewago Township, Reagan Sprague, 16, of Manchester Township, Anna Richard, of Conewago Township, and Emily Sprague, 13, of Manchester Township during Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
From left, Brynn Noppenberger, 8, looks to place a coin into an open car of the model train, while her parents John Noppenberger and Amy Noppenberger, all of Seven Valleys, look on at the Susquehanna Valley Garden Railway Society exhibit during Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Christmas Magic is open through Dec. 31 at Rocky Ridge County Park, lighting up the woods with nearly 600,000 lights along a half-mile trail. There will be holiday scenes, pavilions with fires to warm at and lots of entertainment. Times: 6-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, closed Dec. 24-25. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 children 4-12, 3 and under free, seniors 60+ $9. Reserved tickets will be required Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Information and tickets: yorkcountyparks.org.
Michael Glabicki and Dirk Miller of Rusted Root will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at The Circle, 5 E. Walnut St., Hanover. Glabicki is road-testing new material for a new band, Uprooted, while continuing to play the catalog Rusted Root built. Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Information: www.facebook.com/thecirclehanover.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2018/12/20/whats-happening-york-week/2378791002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.