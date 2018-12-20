Michael Gabricki and Dirk Miller of Rusted Root will perform Dec. 21 at The Circle in Hanover. (Photo: submitted)

Christmas Magic is open through Dec. 31 at Rocky Ridge County Park, lighting up the woods with nearly 600,000 lights along a half-mile trail. There will be holiday scenes, pavilions with fires to warm at and lots of entertainment. Times: 6-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, closed Dec. 24-25. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 children 4-12, 3 and under free, seniors 60+ $9. Reserved tickets will be required Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Information and tickets: yorkcountyparks.org.

Michael Glabicki and Dirk Miller of Rusted Root will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at The Circle, 5 E. Walnut St., Hanover. Glabicki is road-testing new material for a new band, Uprooted, while continuing to play the catalog Rusted Root built. Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Information: www.facebook.com/thecirclehanover.

