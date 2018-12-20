Jason Momoa stars in “Aquaman.” The movie is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

"Aquaman," starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

Hailee Steinfeld as Charlie and Bumblebee in a scene from “Bumblebee.” The latest movie in the Transformers franchise is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

"Bumblebee," starring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

Viggo Mortensen, left, and Mahershala Ali star in "Green Book." The movie opens Dec. 25 at R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

"Green Book," starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, open Tuesday at R/C Hanover Movies.

John C. Reilly, left, and Will Ferrell star in "Holmes & Watson." The movie opens Dec. 25 at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: imdb.com)

"Holmes & Watson," starring Will Ferrall and John C. Reilly, opens Tuesday at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

This image released by Disney shows Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins in "Mary Poppins Returns." (Disney via AP) The movie is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: AP)

"Mary Poppins Returns," starring Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

From left, Charlyne Yi, Alan Aisenberg, Jennifer Lopez and Annaleigh Ashford appear in “Second Act.” The movie is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: STXfilms)

"Second Act," starring Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

Christian Bale as Dick Cheney, left, and Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney in a scene from “Vice.” The movie opens Tuesday at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Annapurna Pictures / AP)

"Vice," starring Christian Bale and Amy Adams, opens Tuesday at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

Steve Carell, right, and Siobhan Williams star in “Welcome to Marwen.” The movie is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

"Welcome to Marwen," starring Steve Carell and Leslie Mann, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

