Published 5:12 p.m. ET Dec. 20, 2018
"Aquaman," starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
"Bumblebee," starring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
"Green Book," starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, open Tuesday at R/C Hanover Movies.
"Holmes & Watson," starring Will Ferrall and John C. Reilly, opens Tuesday at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
"Mary Poppins Returns," starring Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
"Second Act," starring Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
"Vice," starring Christian Bale and Amy Adams, opens Tuesday at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
"Welcome to Marwen," starring Steve Carell and Leslie Mann, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
