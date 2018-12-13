CLOSE Trains impress at Christmas Magic York Dispatch

Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Christmas Magic is open through Dec. 31 at Rocky Ridge County Park, lighting up the woods with nearly 600,000 lights along a half-mile trail. There will be holiday scenes, pavilions with fires to warm at and lots of entertainment. Times: 6-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, closed Dec. 24-25. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 children 4-12, 3 and under free, seniors 60+ $9. Reserved tickets will be required Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Information and tickets: yorkcountyparks.org.

Have some laughs as CapComedy presents headliner Kevin Lee and his unique combination of comedy, magic and juggling at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14, in the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Lee has appeared numerous times on national television and leaves his audiences in awe and in stiches. Also performing will be Kenny Garcia, a mainstay of the New York City comedy scene and winner of Gotham Comedy Live on AXS TV. The show is for mature audiences. Tickets: $10. Information: appellcenter.org.

Kevin Lee (Photo: The Appell Center for the Performing Arts)

Penn Market rings in the holiday season with Welcome Winter, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at the market, 380 W. Market St. The William Penn High School Band will perform 10 a.m.-noon, and there will be crafts for children and free hot chocolate and cookies from Nana's Oven. Free. Information: www.pennmarket.com.

Greater York Dance presents "The Hip Nut" on Dec. 15. (Photo: submitted)

Greater York Dance presents "The Hip Nut," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Strand Theater in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The multicutural dance production tells the story of The Nutcracker in a modern way, with the Nutcracker chasing gangsters away from Clara and a World Holiday Festival that unites everyone in dance. Tickets start at $23.63. Information: appellcenter.org.

Jeremy Kendall in "This Wonderful Life" (Photo: Appell Center for the Performing Arts)

Jeremy Kendall brings his one-man play "This Wonderful Life" to the Capitol Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. With physical and verbal virtuosity, Kendall brings to life a full cast of characters from the holiday favorite film. Tickets: $20. Information: appellcenter.org.

"It's a Wonderful Life" plays Dec. 16 at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: imdb.com)

No holiday season would be complete without a screening of "It's a Wonderful Life" on the big screen. View the 1946 classic starring James Stewart and Donna Reed at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16, in the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

Learn to make this penguin luminary on Sunday, Dec. 16, at Martin Library. (Photo: www.yorklibraries.org)

Turn garden leftovers into a holiday decoration at Gourd Craft: Penguin Luminary, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at Martin Library , 159 E. Market St. Gourd artist Linda Walker will lead the workshop. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required, call 717-849-6926.

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis performs Dec. 16 at the Strand Theatre. (Photo: facebook.com)

The world-renowned Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis will present its Big Band Holidays show at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16, in the Strand Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The all-ages show features 15 top jazz soloists and ensemble players. Tickets: $56.25-$94.50. Information: appellcenter.org.

