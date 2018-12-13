Timothée Chalamet, left, and Steve Carell star in "Beautiful Boy." The movie in playing at Small Star Art House. (Photo: Amazon Studios)

"Beautiful Boy," starring Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet, is playing at Small Star Art House.

Scott Freiman lectures in "Deconstructing the Beatles - Magical Mystery Tour," playing at Small Star Art House. (Photo: http://www.beatleslectures.com)

"Deconstructing the Beatles' Magical Mystery Tour," a lecture by Scott Freiman, is playing at Small Star Art House.

"Mortal Engines" is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

"Mortal Engines," starring Hugo Weaving and Hera Hilmar," is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: With little depth, beautiful 'Mortal Engines' is basically 'Steampunk: The Movie'

Clint Eastwood stars in and directed "The Mule." The movie is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

"The Mule," starring Clint Eastwood and Bradley Cooper, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: ‘The Mule’ is a boring, racist melodrama

Fred Savage and Ryan Reynolds in the film “Once Upon a Deadpool.” The movie is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Twentieth Century Fox)

"Once Upon a Deadpool," starring Ryan Reynolds and Fred Savage, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: How ‘Once Upon a Deadpool’ is different than ‘Deadpool 2,’ besides a PG-13 rating

This image released by Sony Pictures Animations shows a scene from "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." (Sony Pictures Animation via AP) (Photo: Sony Pictures Animation / AP)

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," with the voices of Jake Johnson and Shameik Moore, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: ‘Spider-Verse’ a rollicking ride for the whole family

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2018/12/13/movies-opening-york/2304767002/