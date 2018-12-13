Movies opening in York
"Beautiful Boy," starring Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet, is playing at Small Star Art House.
"Deconstructing the Beatles' Magical Mystery Tour," a lecture by Scott Freiman, is playing at Small Star Art House.
"Mortal Engines," starring Hugo Weaving and Hera Hilmar," is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: With little depth, beautiful 'Mortal Engines' is basically 'Steampunk: The Movie'
"The Mule," starring Clint Eastwood and Bradley Cooper, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: ‘The Mule’ is a boring, racist melodrama
"Once Upon a Deadpool," starring Ryan Reynolds and Fred Savage, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: How ‘Once Upon a Deadpool’ is different than ‘Deadpool 2,’ besides a PG-13 rating
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," with the voices of Jake Johnson and Shameik Moore, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: ‘Spider-Verse’ a rollicking ride for the whole family
