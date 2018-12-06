LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

York College artist-in-residence Jessica Jane Julius will present an installation titled "What are you afraid of?" Dec. 7-Jan. 19 at Marketview Arts, 37 W. Philadelphia St. An artist reception will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7. Free. 

"The Night Before Christmas" comes a little early as TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) presents its expanded version of the classic tale Dec. 7-9. The play includes Santa, of course, as well as Mrs. Claus, elves, a human family, a mouse family and a live grandfather clock. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the York Learning Center, 300 Seventh Ave. Santa will be available after each performance. Tickets: $8. Information: nightbeforechristmas2018.eventbrite.com.

If you're coming out for First Friday festivities on Friday, Dec. 7, don't miss your chance to see the original "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" on the big screen in the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The roughly half-hour screenings are free and begin at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Information: appellcenter.org. Other First Friday activities include First Friday Latino at the Agricultural and Industrial Museum, 217 W. Princess St.; Dickens Carolers from the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York; the second annual Strathmeyer Christmas Trees Event; and horse and carriage rides through downtown. Information: www.downtownyorkpa.com/firstfridays/

"A Seussified Christmas Carol" opens at DreamWrights Dec. 7 with shows through the 22nd.

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "A Seussified Christmas Carol," Dec. 7-22 at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. The play tells the classic Dickens story with a side of humor, rhymes and puns from Dr. Seuss. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and Thursday, Dec. 20, 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets: $11 general admission, $15 reserved. Information: dreamwrights.org.

Reflected in the eyewear of Beth Spahr of Spring Garden Township, who plays, Sven, the Ghost of Christmas Future, is Dan Gilbert of Red Lion, as Scrooge, in a scene during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Reflected in the eyewear of Beth Spahr of Spring Garden Township, who plays, Sven, the Ghost of Christmas Future, is Dan Gilbert of Red Lion, as Scrooge, in a scene during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Dan Gilbert of Red Lion, as Scrooge, plays a scene with Sara Gales of Enola, who plays the Ghost of Christmas Present, during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Dan Gilbert of Red Lion, as Scrooge, plays a scene with Sara Gales of Enola, who plays the Ghost of Christmas Present, during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Dan Gilbert of Red Lion, left, plays Scrooge in a scene with Scrooge's nephew played by Quinton Laughman of York City during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Dan Gilbert of Red Lion, left, plays Scrooge in a scene with Scrooge's nephew played by Quinton Laughman of York City during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Cast members perform a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Cast members perform a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Cast members perform a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Cast members perform a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
The cast performs a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
The cast performs a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Cast members chat before a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Cast members chat before a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Quinton Laughman of York City acts a scene with his "wife" Makaela Cooper, 15, of West York, during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Quinton Laughman of York City acts a scene with his "wife" Makaela Cooper, 15, of West York, during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Sara Gales of Enola, who plays the Ghost of Christmas Present, during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Sara Gales of Enola, who plays the Ghost of Christmas Present, during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Dan Gilbert of Red Lion, as Scrooge, shares a scene with Sara Gales, of Enola, who plays the Ghost of Christmas Present, during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Dan Gilbert of Red Lion, as Scrooge, shares a scene with Sara Gales, of Enola, who plays the Ghost of Christmas Present, during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Eddie Baer of York Township and Kayla Nicholas of Lower Windsor Township play Bob Cratchit and wife during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Eddie Baer of York Township and Kayla Nicholas of Lower Windsor Township play Bob Cratchit and wife during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Dan Gilbert of Red Lion, as Scrooge, and Beth Spahr, of Spring Garden Township, as Sven, the Ghost of Christmas Future, act during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Dan Gilbert of Red Lion, as Scrooge, and Beth Spahr, of Spring Garden Township, as Sven, the Ghost of Christmas Future, act during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Eddie Baer of York Township and Kayla Nicholas of Lower Windsor Township play the Bob Cratchit and wife during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Eddie Baer of York Township and Kayla Nicholas of Lower Windsor Township play the Bob Cratchit and wife during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
The cast performs a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
The cast performs a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Cast members perform a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Cast members perform a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Beth Spahr of Spring Garden Township dances in a scene during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Beth Spahr of Spring Garden Township dances in a scene during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Narrators Morgan Burkhardt, 12, of Springettsbury Township, and Justin Nicholas of Lower Windsor Township perform during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Narrators Morgan Burkhardt, 12, of Springettsbury Township, and Justin Nicholas of Lower Windsor Township perform during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Ghost of Christmas Past Sara Gales, left, is helped with her costume before a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Ghost of Christmas Past Sara Gales, left, is helped with her costume before a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Kayla Nicholas of Lower Windsor Township helps Elise Baer, 17, of York Township with her hair before a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Kayla Nicholas of Lower Windsor Township helps Elise Baer, 17, of York Township with her hair before a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Beth Spahr of Spring Garden Township dances in a scene during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Beth Spahr of Spring Garden Township dances in a scene during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
The cast performs a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
The cast performs a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Narrator Morgan Burkhardt, 12, of Springettsbury Township, gets prepared with help from actor Skylar Newman, 13, of West Manchester Township, before a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Narrator Morgan Burkhardt, 12, of Springettsbury Township, gets prepared with help from actor Skylar Newman, 13, of West Manchester Township, before a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Ghost of Christmas Past Stephen Nowell of Manchester Township, left, plays a scene with Dan Gilbert of Red Lion, playing Scrooge, during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Ghost of Christmas Past Stephen Nowell of Manchester Township, left, plays a scene with Dan Gilbert of Red Lion, playing Scrooge, during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Dan Gilbert of Red Lion, left, plays Scrooge during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Dan Gilbert of Red Lion, left, plays Scrooge during a dress rehearsal for "A Seussified Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
    The Unforgettable Big Band returns to the Belmont Theatre for the the fourth year with its Christmas Spectacular concert. The band brings a new program of holiday classics from the Great American Songbook and around the world. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 7-8, at the Belmont, 27 S. Belmont St. Tickets: $25. Information: www.thebelmont.org.

    York College Division of Theatre presents a family-friendly "Alice in Wonderland," 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Waldner Performing Arts Center. Free, go to www.ycp.edu/theatre or call 717-600-3868 for reservations.

    Martin Library is hosting two holiday teas with a special presentation on Victorian Christmas customs by York County History Center educator Christine Cooper. A regular tea will be served at 11 a.m. and high tea at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the library, 159 E. Market St. Both teas will feature scones finger sandwiches, desserts and tea by Tea by the Sea. Tickets: $15 for regular tea, $20 for high tea. Reservations: 717-849-6926.

    The Avenues Association will hold a holiday open house 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in York City's Avenues neighborhood. The tour features six houses, two churches and an art studio along with music from Three's A Company and Gina Obin. Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 the day of the tour. Information: www.avenuesyork.com or Ray Emig, treasurer, 717-578-3038. 

    Check out "The Shop Around the Corner" at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in the  Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan star as store employees who are constantly at odds with each other until they discover a common link — as pen pals. The film was the inspiration for  "You've Got Mail." Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

    Georgia Zengerle, 10, performs a "Clara" for the Midstate Ballet 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018.
    Georgia Zengerle, 10, performs a "Clara" for the Mid
    Ava Talbert, 13, of the Midstate Ballet rehearses for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Ava Talbert, 13, of the Midstate Ballet rehearses for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
    Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
    Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
    Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
    Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
    Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
    Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
    Dr. William Rapp, right, leads the Midstate Ballet Orchestra as they rehearse "Waltz of the Flowers" for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Dr. William Rapp, right, leads the Midstate Ballet Orchestra as they rehearse "Waltz of the Flowers" for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
    Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Members of the Midstate Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. William Rapp, rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
    Ashylynd Talbert, 11, left, and Anya Lebouitz, 13, of the Midstate Ballet rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Ashylynd Talbert, 11, left, and Anya Lebouitz, 13, of the Midstate Ballet rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
    Ava Talbert, 13, of the Midstate Ballet rehearses for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Ava Talbert, 13, of the Midstate Ballet rehearses for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
    Georgia Zengerle, 10, performs a "Clara" for the Midstate Ballet 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Georgia Zengerle, 10, performs a "Clara" for the Midstate Ballet 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
    Georgia Zengerle, 10, performs a "Clara" for the Midstate Ballet 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Georgia Zengerle, 10, performs a "Clara" for the Midstate Ballet 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
    Members of the Midstate Ballet rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Members of the Midstate Ballet rehearse for the 20th Nutcracker Season at Greater York Dance, Monday, December 3, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
      Greater York Dance presents the classic ballet "The Nutcracker," Dec. 8-9. The dance tells the story of a Christmas Eve party, a girl named Clara and a very special gift that takes her on a magical journey. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $24.75. Information: appellcenter.org.

      Country star "Whispering Bill" Anderson comes to the stage at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Dec. 8. Anderson is a legendary songwriter and recording artist, game show host soap opera star and more. Tickets: $30-$45. Showtime: 7 p.m. at the Eichelberger, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Information: www.theeich.org.

      The ingenuity, pratfalls and pain of "Home Alone" come to the big screen at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

      The Parliament Arts Organization presents its fourth annual Holiday Market, 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at The Bond, 134 E. King St. The indoor, family-friendly shopping experience features artists and artisans from around the region as well as photos with Santa, food, booze and music. 

      Get your toes tapping as EMC presents Holiday Celebration 2018 at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Pullo Center at Penn State York, 1031 Edgecomb Ave. The whole family can enjoy the festive presentation of dance and acrobatics set to some of your favorite holiday music. Tickets: $15-22 in advance; $25 at the door. Information: www.pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

      The Dave Stahl Quintet presents "An Intimate Evening of Jazz," Tuesday, Dec. 11, at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center. The limited 50-seat event in the Eichelberger Conservatory includes light refreshments and open-table seating along with beer and wine for purchase. Tickets: $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Showtime: 7 p.m. at the Eichelberger, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Information: www.theeich.org.

      The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors bring their renditions of jazz to Hanover on Thursday, Dec. 13, along with vocal group New York Voices. Free, ticket required. Showtime: 7 p.m. at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Information: www.theeich.org.

       

      Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2018/12/06/whats-happening-york-week/2229411002/