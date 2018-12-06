York College artist-in-residence Jessica Jane Julius will present "What are you afraid of?" Dec. 7-Jan. 19 at Marketview Arts, 37 W. Philadelphia St. (Photo: submitted)

York College artist-in-residence Jessica Jane Julius will present an installation titled "What are you afraid of?" Dec. 7-Jan. 19 at Marketview Arts, 37 W. Philadelphia St. An artist reception will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7. Free.

TAFE presents "The Night Before Christmas," Dec. 7-9. (Photo: D Scott Miller)

"The Night Before Christmas" comes a little early as TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) presents its expanded version of the classic tale Dec. 7-9. The play includes Santa, of course, as well as Mrs. Claus, elves, a human family, a mouse family and a live grandfather clock. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the York Learning Center, 300 Seventh Ave. Santa will be available after each performance. Tickets: $8. Information: nightbeforechristmas2018.eventbrite.com.

The original "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" plays Dec. 7 at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: imdb.com)

If you're coming out for First Friday festivities on Friday, Dec. 7, don't miss your chance to see the original "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" on the big screen in the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The roughly half-hour screenings are free and begin at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Information: appellcenter.org. Other First Friday activities include First Friday Latino at the Agricultural and Industrial Museum, 217 W. Princess St.; Dickens Carolers from the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York; the second annual Strathmeyer Christmas Trees Event; and horse and carriage rides through downtown. Information: www.downtownyorkpa.com/firstfridays/

CLOSE "A Seussified Christmas Carol" opens at DreamWrights Dec. 7 with shows through the 22nd. William Kalina, York Dispatch

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "A Seussified Christmas Carol," Dec. 7-22 at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. The play tells the classic Dickens story with a side of humor, rhymes and puns from Dr. Seuss. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and Thursday, Dec. 20, 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets: $11 general admission, $15 reserved. Information: dreamwrights.org.

The Unforgettable Big Band returns to the Belmont Theatre for the the fourth year with its Christmas Spectacular concert. The band brings a new program of holiday classics from the Great American Songbook and around the world. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 7-8, at the Belmont, 27 S. Belmont St. Tickets: $25. Information: www.thebelmont.org.

York College Division of Theatre presents "Alice in Wonderland" on Dec. 8. (Photo: submitted)

York College Division of Theatre presents a family-friendly "Alice in Wonderland," 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Waldner Performing Arts Center. Free, go to www.ycp.edu/theatre or call 717-600-3868 for reservations.

Martin Library is hosting two holiday teas with a special presentation on Victorian Christmas customs by York County History Center educator Christine Cooper. A regular tea will be served at 11 a.m. and high tea at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the library, 159 E. Market St. Both teas will feature scones finger sandwiches, desserts and tea by Tea by the Sea. Tickets: $15 for regular tea, $20 for high tea. Reservations: 717-849-6926.

The Avenues Neighborhood Association will hold an open house Dec. 8 at nine locations. (Photo: submitted)

The Avenues Association will hold a holiday open house 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in York City's Avenues neighborhood. The tour features six houses, two churches and an art studio along with music from Three's A Company and Gina Obin. Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 the day of the tour. Information: www.avenuesyork.com or Ray Emig, treasurer, 717-578-3038.

"The Shop Around the Corner" plays Dec. 8 at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: imdb.com)

Check out "The Shop Around the Corner" at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan star as store employees who are constantly at odds with each other until they discover a common link — as pen pals. The film was the inspiration for "You've Got Mail." Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

Greater York Dance presents the classic ballet "The Nutcracker," Dec. 8-9. The dance tells the story of a Christmas Eve party, a girl named Clara and a very special gift that takes her on a magical journey. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $24.75. Information: appellcenter.org.

"Whispering Bill" Anderson will perform Dec. 8 at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center. (Photo: billanderson.com)

Country star "Whispering Bill" Anderson comes to the stage at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Dec. 8. Anderson is a legendary songwriter and recording artist, game show host soap opera star and more. Tickets: $30-$45. Showtime: 7 p.m. at the Eichelberger, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Information: www.theeich.org.

"Home Alone" plays at Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: imdb.com)

The ingenuity, pratfalls and pain of "Home Alone" come to the big screen at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

The Parliament Arts Organization presents its fourth annual Holiday Market, 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at The Bond, 134 E. King St. The indoor, family-friendly shopping experience features artists and artisans from around the region as well as photos with Santa, food, booze and music.

EMC Holiday Celebration (Photo: The Pullo Center)

Get your toes tapping as EMC presents Holiday Celebration 2018 at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Pullo Center at Penn State York, 1031 Edgecomb Ave. The whole family can enjoy the festive presentation of dance and acrobatics set to some of your favorite holiday music. Tickets: $15-22 in advance; $25 at the door. Information: www.pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

The Dave Stahl Quintet presents "An Intimate Evening of Jazz," Tuesday, Dec. 11, at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center. The limited 50-seat event in the Eichelberger Conservatory includes light refreshments and open-table seating along with beer and wine for purchase. Tickets: $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Showtime: 7 p.m. at the Eichelberger, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Information: www.theeich.org.

The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors come to the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center on Dec. 13. (Photo: http://www.armyfieldband.com)

The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors bring their renditions of jazz to Hanover on Thursday, Dec. 13, along with vocal group New York Voices. Free, ticket required. Showtime: 7 p.m. at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Information: www.theeich.org.

