"Schindler's List 25th Anniversary," a remastering of the Academy Award-winning film starring Liam Neeson and Ben Kingsley, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
"The 20th Animation Show of Shows," a presentation of 15 international short animated films, is playing at Small Star Art House.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2018/12/06/movies-opening-york/2231203002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs