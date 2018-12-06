"Schindler's List 25th Anniversary" is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: imdb.com)

"Schindler's List 25th Anniversary," a remastering of the Academy Award-winning film starring Liam Neeson and Ben Kingsley, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

"The 20th Animation Show of Shows," a presentation of 15 international short animated films, is playing at Small Star Art House.

