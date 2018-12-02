From left, eBay Elayne, voiced by Rebecca Wisocky, Ralph, voiced by John C. Reilly, and Vanellope von Schweetz, voiced by Sarah Silverman, in a scene from "Ralph Breaks the Internet." The movie opens Nov. 20 at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Disney)

The box office remained virtually unchanged this week from the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, with sequels and remakes continuing to dominate the chart.

Disney's "Ralph Breaks the Internet" maintained its hold on the top spot, adding $25.7 million in ticket sales — a 54 percent decline — for a cumulative $119.3 million, according to figures from measurement firm Comscore. The film came in short of analysts' projections of $33 million for its second weekend.

In second place, Universal's "The Grinch," now in its fourth weekend, added $17.7 million for a cumulative $203.5 million.

At No. 3, MGM's "Creed II" added $16.8 million in its second weekend for a cumulative $81.2 million.

In fourth place, Warner Bros.' "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" added $11.2 million in its third week for a cumulative $134.3 million.

Rounding out the top five, Fox's "Bohemian Rhapsody" added $8.1 million in its fifth week for a cumulative $164.4 million.

New over the weekend, Sony's "The Possession of Hannah Grace" landed at No. 7 with $6.5 million, on the higher end of analyst projections of $3 million to $7 million. The film, which stars "Pretty Little Liars" actress Shay Mitchell as a morgue worker who comes across a possessed corpse, was panned by both audiences and critics with a C-minus rating on CinemaScore and a 17 percent "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix premiered Andy Serkis' "Mowgli," a retelling of the classic Rudyard Kipling tale, in a small number of theaters a week before it begins streaming on the site. The film, originally produced by Warner Bros. before being sold to Netflix, earned a 50 percent "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Netflix does not report box office grosses for its films.

In limited release, Fox Searchlight's "The Favourite" added 30 locations in its second weekend (for a total of 34) and $1.1 million in ticket sales, a per-screen average of $32,500 and a cumulative $1.7 million.

Orion opened "Anna and the Apocalypse" in five locations with $50,000, a per-screen average of $10,000. It earned an 84 percent "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

National Geographic's "Free Solo" crossed the $10 million mark this weekend, continuing this year's documentary hot streak. The film now ranks as the fourth highest-grossing documentary of the year, behind "Three Identical Strangers," "RBG" and "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" All four films are now in the top 30 documentaries of all time.

"We are relatively new to theatrical distribution for our docs, so to hit such an impressive milestone truly exceeds all of our expectations," said Courteney Monroe, chief executive of National Geographic Global Networks. "We are both humbled and thrilled by the success."

Next week, no new films are scheduled for a wide release. In limited release, Focus Features opens the drama "Mary Queen of Scots," and Neon premieres the Natalie Portman-led drama "Vox Lux."

