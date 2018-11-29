York's Best of December entertainment calendar
Light Up York returns with a full day of activities throughout downtown York on Saturday, Dec. 1. The event runs noon-7 p.m. and includes a scavenger hunt, a giant human snow globe photo station, Holiday Flea on Cherry Lane and a gingerbread-themed Escape Room. There will be music and dance in many locations, and showings of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. The tree-lighting ceremony begins at 5 p.m. on Continental Square. Schedule and map: www.yorkcity.org/LightUpYork.
Step into the York County History Center's Sugar Plums and Humbug event during Light Up York for a guided tour of the Bonham House that might include a glimpse of Scrooge in his dressing gown along with a taste of sugarplums and a Victorian ornament to take home. Time: noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Bonham House, 152 E. Market St. Information: www.yorkhistorycenter.org/event/sugar-plums-and-humbug
The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village brings back the days when a holiday trip meant boarding a train with its Christmas City Express event, Dec. 1-16 at the village in southeastern York County. Guests will hear the tale of a girl sent to visit her grandparents when her train gets stuck in a blizzard and the train crew who saved Christmas. After the story and a visit with Santa, guests take a ride on a motorcar train through the Muddy Creek Valley. Times: 5 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, 2:30 and 5 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $18 adults, $15 children 3-12, proceeds go to restoring tracks destroyed by floods in August. Information: www.MaAndPaRailroad.com.
The Jeff Stabley Quartet with vocalist Dred "Perky" Scott will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St., as part of the St. John's Concert Series. Stabley teaches jazz studies at York College and is the artistic director for Jazz in the City. Free, a freewill offering will be received. Information: 717-848-1862.
"Christmas with the Celts" comes to the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center Saturday, Dec. 1. The event showcases Irish carols, contemporary Christmas standards and Irish dance. Tickets: $29-$34. Showtime: 7 p.m. at the Eichelberger, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Information: www.theeich.org.
Christmas Magic is open through Dec. 31 at Rocky Ridge County Park, lighting up the woods with nearly 600,000 lights along a half-mile trail. There will be holiday scenes, pavilions with fires to warm at and lots of entertainment. Times: 6-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, closed Dec. 24-25. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 children 4-12, 3 and under free, seniors 60+ $9. Reserved tickets will be required Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Information and tickets: yorkcountyparks.org.
"The Night Before Christmas" comes a little early as TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) presents its expanded version of the classic tale Dec. 7-9. The play includes Santa, of course, as well as Mrs. Claus, elves, a human family, a mouse family and a live grandfather clock. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the York Learning Center, 300 Seventh Ave. Santa will be available after each performance. Tickets: $8. Information: nightbeforechristmas2018.eventbrite.com.
Music lovers can delight in the pure voices of the Vienna Boys Choir: Christmas in Vienna at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6, at the Pullo Center at Penn State York, 1031 Edgecomb Ave. The show features Austrian folk songs, classical works, popular songs and holiday favorites. Tickets: $44-$59. Information: www.pullocenter.york.psu.edu.
If you're coming out for First Friday festivities on Friday, Dec. 7, don't miss your chance to see the original "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" on the big screen in the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The roughly half-hour screenings are free and begin at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Information: appellcenter.org.
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "A Seussified Christmas Carol," Dec. 7-22 at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. The play tells the classic Dickens story with a side of humor, rhymes and puns from Dr. Seuss. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and Thursday, Dec. 20, 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets: $11 general admission, $15 reserved. Information: dreamwrights.org.
The Unforgettable Big Band returns to the Belmont Theatre for the the fourth year with its Christmas Spectacular concert. The band brings a new program of holiday classics from the Great American Songbook and around the world. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 7-8, at the Belmont, 27 S. Belmont St. Tickets: $25. Information: www.thebelmont.org.
Martin Library is hosting two holiday teas with a special presentation on Victorian Christmas customs by York County History Center educator Christine Cooper. A regular tea will be served at 11 a.m. and high tea at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the library, 159 E. Market St. Both teas will feature scones finger sandwiches, desserts and tea by Tea by the Sea. Tickets: $15 for regular tea, $20 for high tea. Reservations: 717-849-6926.
The Avenues Association will hold a holiday open house 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in York City's Avenues neighborhood. The tour features six houses, two churches and an art studio along with music from Three's A Company and Gina Obin. Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 the day of the tour. Information: www.avenuesyork.com or Ray Emig, treasurer, 717-578-3038.
Check out "The Shop Around the Corner" at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan star as store employees who are constantly at odds with each other until they discover a common link — as pen pals. The film was the inspiration for "You've Got Mail." Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.
Greater York Dance presents the classic ballet "The Nutcracker," Dec. 8-9. The dance tells the story of a Christmas Eve party, a girl named Clara and a very special gift that takes her on a magical journey. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $24.75. Information: appellcenter.org.
Country star "Whispering Bill" Anderson comes to the stage at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Dec. 8. Anderson is a legendary songwriter and recording artist, game show host soap opera star and more. Tickets: $30-$45. Showtime: 7 p.m. at the Eichelberger, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Information: www.theeich.org.
The Parliament Arts Organization presents its fourth annual Holiday Market, 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at The Bond, 134 E. King St. The indoor, family-friendly shopping experience features artists and artisans from around the region as well as photos with Santa, food, booze and music.
Get your toes tapping as EMC presents Holiday Celebration 2018 at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Pullo Center at Penn State York, 1031 Edgecomb Ave. The whole family can enjoy the festive presentation of dance and acrobatics set to some of your favorite holiday music. Tickets: $15-22 in advance; $25 at the door. Information: www.pullocenter.york.psu.edu.
The Dave Stahl Quintet presents "An Intimate Evening of Jazz," Tuesday, Dec. 11, at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center. The limited 50-seat event in the Eichelberger Conservatory includes light refreshments and open-table seating along with beer and wine for purchase. Tickets: $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Showtime: 7 p.m. at the Eichelberger, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Information: www.theeich.org.
The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors bring their renditions of jazz to Hanover on Thursday, Dec. 13, along with vocal group New York Voices. Free, ticket required. Showtime: 7 p.m. at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Information: www.theeich.org.
Have some laughs as CapComedy presents headliner Kevin Lee and his unique combination of comedy, magic and juggling at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14, in the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Lee has appeared numerous times on national television and leaves his audiences in awe and in stiches. Also performing will be Kenny Garcia, a mainstay of the New York City comedy scene and winner of Gotham Comedy Live on AXS TV. The show is for mature audiences. Tickets: $10. Information: appellcenter.org.
Greater York Dance presents "The Hip Nut," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Strand Theater in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The multicutural dance production tells the story of The Nutcracker in a modern way, with the Nutcracker chasing gangsters away from Clara and a World Holiday Festival that unites everyone in dance. Tickets start at $23.63. Information: appellcenter.org.
Jeremy Kendall brings his one-man play "This Wonderful Life" to the Capitol Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. With physical and verbal virtuosity, Kendall brings to life a full cast of characters from the holiday favorite film. Tickets: $20. Information: appellcenter.org.
No holiday season would be complete without a screening of "It's a Wonderful Life" on the big screen. View the 1946 classic starring James Stewart and Donna Reed at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16, in the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.
The world-renowned Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis will present its Big Band Holidays show at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16, in the Strand Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The all-ages show features 15 top jazz soloists and ensemble players. Tickets: $56.25-$94.50. Information: appellcenter.org.
Take a stroll through the woods, then warm up at a toasty fire with a Marshmallow Hike, 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, and again at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Rocky Ridge County Park. The walk starts at the Pheasant Pavilion and returns there for hot chocolate. Free, To register, call 717-428-1961.
Get in on the Last Hike of the Year, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, at Nixon County Park. A park naturalist will lead the hike through the winter woods, followed by hot chocolate inside the nature center. Free. Register by calling 717-428-1961.
Families can ring in the new year a little early at York City's NYE Children's Countdown, 5-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Voni Grimes Gym, 125 E. College Ave. The free event features a kids' dance party, inflatables, performers and photo ops, topped off with a countdown to the 8 p.m. balloon drop. Information: www.facebook.com/events/309109069876739/
Let's do the Time Warp again! Catch the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" New Year's Eve Spectacular at 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, in the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Admission includes the film screening with a full shadow cast, drag and burlesque performances, prop bags, complimentary first drink and midnight champagne toast, hors d'oeuvres and more. Tickets: $50, with $100 VIP tickets available. Information: appellcenter.org.
Say goodbye to 2018 during Welcome 2019 in Continental Square, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31, in downtown York. A DJ will keep the crowd dancing beginning at 10 p.m., and the white rose drops at midnight as the new year begins, followed by fireworks. Free, hats and noisemakers will be distributed. Information: www.facebook.com/events/2291645731069417/
