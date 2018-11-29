Christine Cooper of the York County History Center will give a presentation n Victorian Christmas customs during holiday teas at Martin Library on Dec. 8. (Photo: submitted)

Light Up York returns with a full day of activities throughout downtown York on Saturday, Dec. 1. The event runs noon-7 p.m. and includes a scavenger hunt, a giant human snow globe photo station, Holiday Flea on Cherry Lane and a gingerbread-themed Escape Room. There will be music and dance in many locations, and showings of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. The tree-lighting ceremony begins at 5 p.m. on Continental Square. Schedule and map: www.yorkcity.org/LightUpYork.

Step into the York County History Center's Sugar Plums and Humbug event during Light Up York for a guided tour of the Bonham House that might include a glimpse of Scrooge in his dressing gown along with a taste of sugarplums and a Victorian ornament to take home. Time: noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Bonham House, 152 E. Market St. Information: www.yorkhistorycenter.org/event/sugar-plums-and-humbug

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village presents its Christmas City Express event Dec. 1-16. (Photo: submitted)

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village brings back the days when a holiday trip meant boarding a train with its Christmas City Express event, Dec. 1-16 at the village in southeastern York County. Guests will hear the tale of a girl sent to visit her grandparents when her train gets stuck in a blizzard and the train crew who saved Christmas. After the story and a visit with Santa, guests take a ride on a motorcar train through the Muddy Creek Valley. Times: 5 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, 2:30 and 5 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $18 adults, $15 children 3-12, proceeds go to restoring tracks destroyed by floods in August. Information: www.MaAndPaRailroad.com.

The Jeff Stabley Quartet will perform Dec. 1 at St. John's Episcopal Church. (Photo: submitted)

The Jeff Stabley Quartet with vocalist Dred "Perky" Scott will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St., as part of the St. John's Concert Series. Stabley teaches jazz studies at York College and is the artistic director for Jazz in the City. Free, a freewill offering will be received. Information: 717-848-1862.

"Christmas with the Celts" comes to the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center Saturday, Dec. 1. The event showcases Irish carols, contemporary Christmas standards and Irish dance. Tickets: $29-$34. Showtime: 7 p.m. at the Eichelberger, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Information: www.theeich.org.

Christmas Magic is open through Dec. 31 at Rocky Ridge County Park, lighting up the woods with nearly 600,000 lights along a half-mile trail. There will be holiday scenes, pavilions with fires to warm at and lots of entertainment. Times: 6-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, closed Dec. 24-25. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 children 4-12, 3 and under free, seniors 60+ $9. Reserved tickets will be required Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Information and tickets: yorkcountyparks.org.

TAFE presents "The Night Before Christmas," Dec. 7-9. (Photo: D Scott Miller)

"The Night Before Christmas" comes a little early as TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) presents its expanded version of the classic tale Dec. 7-9. The play includes Santa, of course, as well as Mrs. Claus, elves, a human family, a mouse family and a live grandfather clock. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the York Learning Center, 300 Seventh Ave. Santa will be available after each performance. Tickets: $8. Information: nightbeforechristmas2018.eventbrite.com.

Music lovers can delight in the pure voices of the Vienna Boys Choir: Christmas in Vienna at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6, at the Pullo Center at Penn State York, 1031 Edgecomb Ave. The show features Austrian folk songs, classical works, popular songs and holiday favorites. Tickets: $44-$59. Information: www.pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

The original "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" plays Dec. 7 at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: imdb.com)

If you're coming out for First Friday festivities on Friday, Dec. 7, don't miss your chance to see the original "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" on the big screen in the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The roughly half-hour screenings are free and begin at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Information: appellcenter.org.

Dave Unger as Ghost of Christmas Past, Bill Jones as Scrooge, Andrea Unger as Ghost of Christmas Present and Beth Spahr as Ghost of Christmas Future in "A Seussfied Christmas Carol" at DreamWrights. (Photo: D Scott Miller)

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "A Seussified Christmas Carol," Dec. 7-22 at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave. The play tells the classic Dickens story with a side of humor, rhymes and puns from Dr. Seuss. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and Thursday, Dec. 20, 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets: $11 general admission, $15 reserved. Information: dreamwrights.org.

Buy Photo Jhon Mohr of Springettsbury Township plays in the saxophone section during a rehearsal of The Unforgettable Big Band at First Presbyterian Church in York City Tuesday, April 18, 2017. The band is one of several playing the "Big Swing Thing" at the Valencia Ballroom April 27-29. Friday's kickoff dance runs from 7:00 p.m.-12:30 a.m. (doors open at 6:30), and Saturday's show runs with two sessions featuring three bands each: a 9:00 a.m. and until 4:30 p.m., and a session from 4:30 p.m. through midnight. A full day pass includes admission to both sessions. The Unforgettable Big Band plays Saturday night. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Unforgettable Big Band returns to the Belmont Theatre for the the fourth year with its Christmas Spectacular concert. The band brings a new program of holiday classics from the Great American Songbook and around the world. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 7-8, at the Belmont, 27 S. Belmont St. Tickets: $25. Information: www.thebelmont.org.

Martin Library is hosting two holiday teas with a special presentation on Victorian Christmas customs by York County History Center educator Christine Cooper. A regular tea will be served at 11 a.m. and high tea at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the library, 159 E. Market St. Both teas will feature scones finger sandwiches, desserts and tea by Tea by the Sea. Tickets: $15 for regular tea, $20 for high tea. Reservations: 717-849-6926.

The Avenues Neighborhood Association will hold an open house Dec. 8 at nine locations. (Photo: submitted)

The Avenues Association will hold a holiday open house 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in York City's Avenues neighborhood. The tour features six houses, two churches and an art studio along with music from Three's A Company and Gina Obin. Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 the day of the tour. Information: www.avenuesyork.com or Ray Emig, treasurer, 717-578-3038.

"The Shop Around the Corner" plays Dec. 8 at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: imdb.com)

Check out "The Shop Around the Corner" at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan star as store employees who are constantly at odds with each other until they discover a common link — as pen pals. The film was the inspiration for "You've Got Mail." Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

Georgia Zengerle plays Clara in Greater York Dance's "The Nutcracker," Dec. 8-9 at the Appell Center. (Photo: submitted)

Greater York Dance presents the classic ballet "The Nutcracker," Dec. 8-9. The dance tells the story of a Christmas Eve party, a girl named Clara and a very special gift that takes her on a magical journey. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $24.75. Information: appellcenter.org.

"Whispering Bill" Anderson will perform Dec. 8 at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center. (Photo: billanderson.com)

Country star "Whispering Bill" Anderson comes to the stage at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Dec. 8. Anderson is a legendary songwriter and recording artist, game show host soap opera star and more. Tickets: $30-$45. Showtime: 7 p.m. at the Eichelberger, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Information: www.theeich.org.

The Parliament Arts Organization presents its fourth annual Holiday Market, 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at The Bond, 134 E. King St. The indoor, family-friendly shopping experience features artists and artisans from around the region as well as photos with Santa, food, booze and music.

EMC Holiday Celebration (Photo: The Pullo Center)

Get your toes tapping as EMC presents Holiday Celebration 2018 at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Pullo Center at Penn State York, 1031 Edgecomb Ave. The whole family can enjoy the festive presentation of dance and acrobatics set to some of your favorite holiday music. Tickets: $15-22 in advance; $25 at the door. Information: www.pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

The Dave Stahl Quintet presents "An Intimate Evening of Jazz," Tuesday, Dec. 11, at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center. The limited 50-seat event in the Eichelberger Conservatory includes light refreshments and open-table seating along with beer and wine for purchase. Tickets: $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Showtime: 7 p.m. at the Eichelberger, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Information: www.theeich.org.

The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors come to the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center on Dec. 13. (Photo: http://www.armyfieldband.com)

The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors bring their renditions of jazz to Hanover on Thursday, Dec. 13, along with vocal group New York Voices. Free, ticket required. Showtime: 7 p.m. at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Information: www.theeich.org.

Kevin Lee (Photo: The Appell Center for the Performing Arts)

Have some laughs as CapComedy presents headliner Kevin Lee and his unique combination of comedy, magic and juggling at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14, in the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Lee has appeared numerous times on national television and leaves his audiences in awe and in stiches. Also performing will be Kenny Garcia, a mainstay of the New York City comedy scene and winner of Gotham Comedy Live on AXS TV. The show is for mature audiences. Tickets: $10. Information: appellcenter.org.

Greater York Dance presents "The Hip Nut" on Dec. 15. (Photo: submitted)

Greater York Dance presents "The Hip Nut," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Strand Theater in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The multicutural dance production tells the story of The Nutcracker in a modern way, with the Nutcracker chasing gangsters away from Clara and a World Holiday Festival that unites everyone in dance. Tickets start at $23.63. Information: appellcenter.org.

Jeremy Kendall in "This Wonderful Life" (Photo: Appell Center for the Performing Arts)

Jeremy Kendall brings his one-man play "This Wonderful Life" to the Capitol Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. With physical and verbal virtuosity, Kendall brings to life a full cast of characters from the holiday favorite film. Tickets: $20. Information: appellcenter.org.

"It's a Wonderful Life" plays Dec. 16 at the Capitol Theatre. (Photo: imdb.com)

No holiday season would be complete without a screening of "It's a Wonderful Life" on the big screen. View the 1946 classic starring James Stewart and Donna Reed at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16, in the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis performs Dec. 16 at the Strand Theatre. (Photo: facebook.com)

The world-renowned Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis will present its Big Band Holidays show at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16, in the Strand Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The all-ages show features 15 top jazz soloists and ensemble players. Tickets: $56.25-$94.50. Information: appellcenter.org.

Buy Photo Lena Mickley, 8, of manchester Township, has a hot chocolate with marshmallows after completing the Marshmallow Hike with her mother at Rocky Ridge County Park Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. A handful of hikers braved the cold to take the mile-plus hike. The hike ended with servings of hot chocolate and marshmallows around a fire at one of the park's pavilions. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: , The York Dispatch)

Take a stroll through the woods, then warm up at a toasty fire with a Marshmallow Hike, 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, and again at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Rocky Ridge County Park. The walk starts at the Pheasant Pavilion and returns there for hot chocolate. Free, To register, call 717-428-1961.

Get in on the Last Hike of the Year, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, at Nixon County Park. A park naturalist will lead the hike through the winter woods, followed by hot chocolate inside the nature center. Free. Register by calling 717-428-1961.

Buy Photo #NYEyork Children's Countdown celebration Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at Central Market. Amanda J. Cain photo (Photo: The York Dispatch )

Families can ring in the new year a little early at York City's NYE Children's Countdown, 5-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Voni Grimes Gym, 125 E. College Ave. The free event features a kids' dance party, inflatables, performers and photo ops, topped off with a countdown to the 8 p.m. balloon drop. Information: www.facebook.com/events/309109069876739/

The Rocky Horror Picture Show - Logo #6 (Photo: The Rocky Horror Picture Show Of)

Let's do the Time Warp again! Catch the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" New Year's Eve Spectacular at 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, in the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Admission includes the film screening with a full shadow cast, drag and burlesque performances, prop bags, complimentary first drink and midnight champagne toast, hors d'oeuvres and more. Tickets: $50, with $100 VIP tickets available. Information: appellcenter.org.

Say goodbye to 2018 during Welcome 2019 in Continental Square, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31, in downtown York. A DJ will keep the crowd dancing beginning at 10 p.m., and the white rose drops at midnight as the new year begins, followed by fireworks. Free, hats and noisemakers will be distributed. Information: www.facebook.com/events/2291645731069417/

