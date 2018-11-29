Buy Photo Festively dressed participants make their way to Holy Hound taproom as part of the Santa Crawl during Light Up York in downtown York City, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Red Land High School presents "Once On This Island Jr.," 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 29-30, and Saturday, Dec. 1; 717-938-6561; wssd.k12.pa.us/redland.aspx.

Hanover Senior High School presents "Disney's Aladdin Jr.," 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 1; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2; 717-637-9000 ext. 5000; hpsd.k12.pa.us/buildings/high/

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham brings his award-winning guitar playing and songs to the Strand Theatre on Friday, Nov. 30. Each ticket bought online includes a CD or digital copy of his new album, "Anthology." Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $61.28. Information: appellcenter.org.

Light Up York returns with a full day of activities throughout downtown York on Saturday, Dec. 1. The event runs noon-7 p.m. and includes a scavenger hunt, a giant human snow globe photo station, Holiday Flea on Cherry Lane and a gingerbread-themed Escape Room. There will be music and dance in many locations, and showings of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. The tree-lighting ceremony begins at 5 p.m. on Continental Square. Schedule and map: www.yorkcity.org/LightUpYork.

Christine Cooper of the York County History Center will give a presentation n Victorian Christmas customs during holiday teas at Martin Library on Dec. 8. (Photo: submitted)

Step into the York County History Center's Sugar Plums and Humbug event during Light Up York for a guided tour of the Bonham House that might include a glimpse of Scrooge in his dressing gown along with a taste of sugarplums and a Victorian ornament to take home. Time: noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Bonham House, 152 E. Market St. Information: www.yorkhistorycenter.org/event/sugar-plums-and-humbug.

Hermey the Elf, voiced by Paul Soles, left, and Rudolph, voiced by Billie Mae Richards star in “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.” The longest-running holiday special in television history will be broadcast on Dec. 10 on CBS. (Photo: CBS)

Celebrate the annual Light Up York event with the claymation classic "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" on Saturday, Dec. 1, in the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. There will be three free screenings of the film, at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Information: appellcenter.org.

"The Polar Express" is playing Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Pullo Center. (Photo: imdb.com)

The Pullo Center at Penn State York, 1031 Edgecomb Ave., will show the animated family film "The Polar Express," featuring the voice of Tom Hanks, at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1. Tickets: $8-$10. More information: www.pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village presents its Christmas City Express event Dec. 1-16. (Photo: submitted)

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village brings back the days when a holiday trip meant boarding a train with its Christmas City Express event, Dec. 1-16 at the village in southeastern York County. Guests will hear the tale of a girl sent to visit her grandparents when her train gets stuck in a blizzard and the train crew who saved Christmas. After the story and a visit with Santa, guests take a ride on a motorcar train through the Muddy Creek Valley. Times: 5 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, 2:30 and 5 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $18 adults, $15 children 3-12, proceeds go to restoring tracks destroyed by floods in August. Information: www.MaAndPaRailroad.com.

Amber Nadine will hold a CD release party Saturday at Sarah's Creamery in Dover. (Photo: submitted)

Singer/songwriter Amber Nadine, of Hummelstown, is releasing her first album with a CD release party, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Sarah's Creamery, 121 S. Main St., Dover. The album has 13 songs in a country/pop style. Information: www.ambernadine.com.

The Jeff Stabley Quartet will perform Dec. 1 at St. John's Episcopal Church. (Photo: submitted)

The Jeff Stabley Quartet with vocalist Dred "Perky" Scott will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St., as part of the St. John's Concert Series. Stabley teaches jazz studies at York College and is the artistic director for Jazz in the City. Free, a freewill offering will be received. Information: 717-848-1862.

"Christmas with the Celts" comes to the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center Saturday, Dec. 1. The event showcases Irish carols, contemporary Christmas standards and Irish dance. Tickets: $29-$34. Showtime: 7 p.m. at the Eichelberger, 195 Stock St., Hanover. Information: www.theeich.org.

The artwork of Catherine J. Herbert is on display at the York Blue Moon. (Photo: submitted)

"My Viewpoint," an exhibit by artist Catherine J. Herbert, is on display through Jan. 7 at the York Blue Moon, 361 W. Market St. Information: www.catherinejherbert.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2018/11/29/whats-happening-york-week/2110728002/