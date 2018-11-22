Buy Photo Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Christmas Magic opens on Friday, Nov. 23, at Rocky Ridge County Park, lighting up the woods with nearly 600,000 lights along a half-mile trail. There will be holiday scenes, pavilions with fires to warm at and lots of entertainment. Times: 6-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 23-Dec. 31, closed Dec. 24-25. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 children 4-12, 3 and under free, seniors 60+ $9. Reserved tickets will be required Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Information and tickets: yorkcountyparks.org.

Buy Photo Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Take a train with a special guest as the Stewartstown Railroad Santa Rides begin this weekend. The 1943 locomotive and 1920s-era coach will take passengers through the Deer Creek Valley in a 35-45 minute ride that leaves from the station at 21 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Stewartstown. Every child will get a special treat from Santa, and photos with the jolly old elf are encouraged. Schedule: Saturday and Sundays, Nov. 24-Dec. 23. Departures: Saturdays, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.; Sundays, 11:30 a.m., 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.; night run, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. Tickets: $12 adults, $11 seniors 65 and over, $10 children 2-12, under 2 free. Information: www.stewartstownrailroadco.com.

Greater York Dance will join the York Symphony Orchestra for its Holiday Pops Spectacular on Nov. 24. (Photo: submitted)

The annual Holiday Pops Spectacular has been so popular over the years that the York Symphony Orchestra decided to offer it twice this holiday season. The orchestra will be joined by Greater York Dance and the York Symphony Chorus for the festive performances. Showtimes: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $9 adults, $5 students. Information: www.yorksymphony.org or 717-846-1111.

The Nebraska Theatre Caravan brings "A Christmas Carol" to stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at the Strand Theatre in the Appell Center, 50 N. George St. The adaptation of the Dickens classic is full of music and movement. Tickets start at $36. Information: appellcenter.org.

The Moscow Ballet will perform "The Nutcracker" Thursday, Nov. 29, at the Pullo Center. (Photo: Moscow Ballet)

The Moscow Ballet brings "The Great Russian Nutcracker" to the Pullo Center, 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29. The production features dancers from the Moscow Ballet as well as local dance students. Tickets: $28-$68. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

Kevin Broccoli will perform during the York College Director's Fest, Nov. 29-Dec. 1. (Photo: submitted)

Two York College senior theater majors will present their capstone projects during the college's annual Director's Fest, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, at the Perko Black Box Theatre on the campus. Free, reservations recommended. Information: www.ycp.edu/theatre or 717-600-3868.

