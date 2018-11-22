Michael B. Jordan stars in “Creed II.” The movie opens Tuesday at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures)

"Creed II," starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

Hugh Jackman stars in "The Front Runner." The movie is playing at Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13. (Photo: Sony Pictures)

"The Front Runner," starring Hugh Jackman and Vera Farmiga, is playing at Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13.

"Horn from the Heart: The Paul Butterfield Story" is playing at Small Star Art House. (Photo: imdb.com)

"Horn from the Heart: The Paul Butterfield Story," a documentary on blues musician Paul Butterfield, is playing at Small Star Art House.

From left, eBay Elayne, voiced by Rebecca Wisocky, Ralph, voiced by John C. Reilly, and Vanellope von Schweetz, voiced by Sarah Silverman, in a scene from "Ralph Breaks the Internet." The movie opens Nov. 20 at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Disney)

"Ralph Breaks the Internet," with the voices of John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

Taron Egerton stars in "Robin Hood." The movie is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Lionsgate)

"Robin Hood," starring Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

"Weed the People" is playing at Small Star Art House. (Photo: imdb.com)

"Weed the People," a documentary on people who use marijuana to treat their children who have cancer, is playing at Small Star Art House.

