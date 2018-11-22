Movies opening in York this week
"Creed II," starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: ‘Creed II’ goes more than the distance. It’s a KO
"The Front Runner," starring Hugh Jackman and Vera Farmiga, is playing at Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13.
More: Gary Hart biopic 'The Front Runner' a great look at a political moment
"Horn from the Heart: The Paul Butterfield Story," a documentary on blues musician Paul Butterfield, is playing at Small Star Art House.
"Ralph Breaks the Internet," with the voices of John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' is savvy, fresh look at life on the web
"Robin Hood," starring Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
More: 'Robin Hood' brings whole new dimension to age-old tale
"Weed the People," a documentary on people who use marijuana to treat their children who have cancer, is playing at Small Star Art House.
