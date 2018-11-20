Bill Hader stars in HBO’s “Barry.” You can watch the entire series starting at 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day on HBO Signature. (Photo: HBO)

Could the secret word be “Thanksgiving”? Because Thursday delivers a 24-hour marathon of colorful ’80s cult fave “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” (6 a.m.-Friday 6 a.m., IFC) — be sure to scream when our kids-show host says the secret word! Check out dozens more holiday viewing options below. (All shows air Thursday, unless otherwise noted.)

Series marathons: Still ongoing are complete-series runs of Alan Thicke’s Long Island-set ’80s-com “Growing Pains” (through Sunday 8 p.m., Antenna TV) and Lauren Graham’s 2000s gem “Gilmore Girls” (through Sunday night at midnight, UP). Other family favorites include “Little House on the Prairie” (6 a.m.-Saturday 8:30 p.m., Hallmark Drama) and “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic” (6 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Discovery Family).

Adult series: Allison Janney as “Mom” (8 a.m.-7 p.m., Paramount), J.K. Simmons’ spy thriller “Counterpart” (10:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Starz Cinema), family/church saga “Greenleaf” (noon-1 a.m., OWN), Bill Hader’s Emmy-winning “Barry” (3-7:25 p.m., HBO Signature).

Unscripted: “Chrisley Knows Best” (6 a.m.-8 p.m., USA), “The Carbonaro Effect” (2-10 p.m., tru), “Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown” (4 p.m.-4 a.m., CNN).

Thanksgiving episodes: Along with “The Simpsons” (8 p.m.-midnight, FXX), we get classic Thanksgivings from “Everybody Loves Raymond” (5-6:30 a.m., TBS; 8-11 p.m., TV Land), Kevin James’ “The King of Queens” (6:30-8:30 a.m., TBS; 11 p.m.-1:30 a.m., TV Land), animated faves “Bob’s Burgers” (8:30-11 a.m., TBS) and “Family Guy” (11 a.m.-1 p.m., TBS), and of course, “Friends” (1-6 p.m., TBS). There’s even a new holiday half-hour of “Murphy Brown” (9:30 p.m., CBS).

More encores: classic “Roseanne” (9-10 a.m., CMT), “South Park” (12:55-2 p.m., Comedy), “Party of Five” (1 p.m., Pop), “The Mindy Project” (2:30 p.m., Fuse), “Gilmore Girls” (5 p.m., Pop), “3rd Rock From the Sun” (6:30 p.m., Laff), “black-ish” (7 p.m., WPIX), Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing” (8-9:30 p.m., WGN) and “Home Improvement” (9-10 p.m., Laff), “Modern Family” (9 p.m., ABC), “Will & Grace” (10:30-11:30 p.m., Cozi).

Movies: Hollywood’s original blockbuster, 1939’s “Gone With the Wind” (6 a.m., 11 a.m., 4 p.m., 9 p.m., Sundance), lavishly depicts a Civil War romance between stars Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh.

Franchise films: all eight parts of “Harry Potter” (starts at 11 p.m. Wednesday, continues through 1:30 a.m., Syfy), Tom Cruise’s first two outings of “Mission: Impossible” (6:05-10:05 a.m., 1:25-5:25 p.m., Encore Action), the two Oscar-winning parts of “The Godfather” (9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., also 5:30 p.m.-2 a.m. followed by “Part III,” AMC), the first two misadventures of “Home Alone” (12:30-4:15 p.m., again 4:15-8 p.m., 8-11:45 p.m., Encore Family).

It’s Christmas, too: New Christmas movies: Thursday debuts the royal romance of “Christmas at the Palace” (8 p.m., Hallmark), and “The Christmas Contract” (8 p.m., Lifetime) with Jason London and Hilarie Burton. They continue into the “One Tree Hill” cast reunion “Tis the Season” (10 p.m., Lifetime). Friday adds Lacey Chabert’s “Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe” (8 p.m., Hallmark), John Schneider’s “Poinsettias for Christmas” (8 p.m., Lifetime), and Schuyler Fisk in “Every Other Holiday” (10 p.m., Lifetime).

Festive episodes: “Andy Griffith” (Thursday at 9 a.m., TV Land), “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” (12:06 p.m., 6:12 p.m., 12:22 a.m., IFC), “The Office” (2:30-8 p.m., Comedy), “The Mindy Project” (3-4 p.m., Fuse).

Christmas specials: Classic animation smackdown! On Friday night, ABC runs 1970s stop-motion hour “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” (8 p.m.). CBS pairs “Frosty the Snowman” with “Frosty Returns” (8 and 8:30 p.m.). NBC counters with ‘60s cartoon fave “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” (8 p.m.) and 2017’s “DreamWorks Trolls Holiday” (8:30 p.m.).

