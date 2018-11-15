Buy Photo Melvin (Sandy), right, an 11-year-old Goldendoodle from Brogue, joins Annie on during dress rehearsal as three generations of his family Persing prepare for their performance in the upcoming production of Annie at The Belmont Theatre in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. The production runs Nov. 16-18 and 23-25 with performances on Fridays at Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m., with an additional matinee performance on Saturday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m. For more information go to: https://www.thebelmont.org/. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

The sun will come out as "Annie" takes the stage Nov. 16-25 at the Belmont Theatre, 27 S. Belmont St. The classic musical opens the holiday season with such hits as "Tomorrow" and "It's a Hard Knock Life." Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $27 adults, $25 seniors 62+, $15 youth 18 and under. Information: www.thebelmont.org or 717-854-5715.

Dover Area High School presents "Searching for David's Heart," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 16-17; 717-292-8066.

Northeastern High School presents "13 Past Midnight," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 16-17; 717-266-3644; nesd.k12.pa.us/Domain/499.

Kennard-Dale High School presents "Twelve Angry Jurors," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 16-17; 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17; 717-382-4871; kdhs.sesdweb.net.

Susquehannock High School presents "A Midsummer Night's Dream," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 16-17; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18; 717-235-4811; sycsd.org/Domain/115.

York County School of Technology presents "Alice in Wonderland," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 16-17; 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 17-18; 717-741-0820; ytech.edu.

York Catholic High School presents "You Can't Take It With You," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday Nov. 16-17; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18; 717-846-8871; yorkcatholic.org.

Spring Grove Area High School presents "Miracle on 34th Street," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 16-17; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18; 717-225-4731; sgasd.org/Domain/8.

Buy Photo Jonathan Landsman, 4, gets some help from his parents, Mike and Caitlin Landsman while trying to write with a genuine feather quill pen. To celebrate Articles of Confederation Day, visitors at the Colonial Courthouse Saturday visited a variety of interactive stations to learn the importance of the Articles in securing American victory in the Revolutionary War. At each of the six passport stations, the passport was rubber stamped by staffers. Once filled out, visitors rang the courthouse bell. Bil Bowden photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Learn about York's role in the Revolutionary War during Articles of Confederation Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Colonial Courthouse, 157 W. Market St. The York County History Center will let participants decode a secret message to pass to Gen. Washington, learn the drills of the Continental Army and create a flag. Information: www.yorkhistorycenter.org or 717-848-1587.

The Wizards of Winter perform their Christmas-themed rock opera in venues across the country. The group will bring the show to York on Saturday, Nov. 17. (Photo: Submitted)

Former members of classic rock giants such as the Trans-Siberian Orchestra come together for a holiday rock event, The Wizards of Winter, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Strand Theatre in the Appell Center, 50 N. George St. The group performs a holiday rock opera, "Tales Beneath a Northern Star." Tickets start at $30.13. Information: appellcenter.org.

More: The Wizards of Winter return to York with Christmas-spirit rock opera

Buy Photo Recent New York transplant Diana Ricci uses a zip-tie to attach greens to a lamp post in downtown York during the 16th annual Hanging of the Greens, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Watch downtown York dress up for the season during the Hanging of the Greens 2018, 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, throughout downtown. Downtown Inc and volunteers will beautify lampposts and bridges with greenery and bows in anticipation of the holidays.

Take a taste from some of the best restaurants in York at Flavors of York, 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at the Wyndham Garden York, 2000 Loucks Road. The 21+ event features food from more than 20 restaurants and food vendors, from Tutoni's and Viet Thai Cafe to Copper Crust and Zwild Vegan, along with samples from Holla Vodka, Brewery Products and more. Proceeds benefit Temple Beth Israel and its Doing Good for Goode project at Goode Elementary School. Tickets: $40 in advance, $45 at the door. Information: FlavorsofYork.com or 717-843-2676.

More: Flavors of York supports local education, temple this Sunday

Froggy for Firefighters (Photo: Submitted)

The York Elks Lodge presents Froggy 107.7 for Firefighters ... An Intimate Evening with Scotty McCreery and Carly Pearce, 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at the Capitol Theatre in the Appell Center, 50 N. George St. The evening of music with American Idol McCreery and country star Pearce benefits the 35 York County firefighters who died while on duty in the past 100 years. Tickets start at $79. Information: appellcenter.org.

The John Patitucci Trio will perform Sunday at York College. (Photo: submitted)

York College welcomes the Grammy Award-winning John Patitucci Trio, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at the Waldner Performing Arts Center. Patitucci has been at the forefront of the jazz world for more than 30 years. Free.

See a favorite Christmas special come to life with "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical," 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at the Strand Theatre in the Appell Center, 50 N. George St. The show follows the classic claymation holiday special. Tickets start at $38.25. Information: appellcenter.org.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2018/11/15/whats-happening-york-week/2015217002/