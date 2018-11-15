Richard E. Grant as "Jack Hock" and Melissa McCarthy as "Lee Israel" in the film CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME? The movie is playing at R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

"Can You Ever Forgive Me?," starring Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant, is playing at R/C Hanover Movies.

More: Melissa McCarthy delivers career-defining performance in 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

Eddie Redmayne stars in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.” The movie opens Thursday at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," starring Eddie Redmayne and Johnny Depp, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: Latest ‘Fantastic Beasts’ is a mixed bag of wonders

"Free Solo," a documentary about climber Alex Honnold, is playing at Small Star Art House. (Photo: National Geographic)

"Free Solo," a documentary on climber Alex Honnold, is playing at Small Star Art House.

From left, Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Gustavo Quiroz, Isabela Moner and Julianna Gamiz in a scene from "Instant Family." The movie opens Nov. 16 at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

"Instant Family," starring Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: 'Instant Family' takes smart, incredibly funny look at adoption

Rosamund Pike stars in "A Private War," playing at R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Aviron Pictures)

"A Private War," starring Rosamund Pike and Jamie Dornan, is playing at R/C Hanover Movies.

More: 'A Private War' is as unflinching as its subject, reporter Marie Colvin

From left, Michelle Rodriguez, Viola Davis and Elizabeth Debicki star in "Widows." The movie opens Nov. 16 at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13. (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

"Widows," starring Viola Davis and Michelle Rodriguez, Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: 'Widows' elevates pulpy political thriller to high art

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2018/11/15/movies-opening-york-week/2016455002/