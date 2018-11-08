Officer Eric Winston is one of the personalities followed in the documentary "Charm City," playing at the Small Star Art House. (Photo: PBS)

Central York High School presents "Little Shop of Horrors," 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 8-10; 717-846-6789; hs.cysd.k12.pa.us/

Comedian Preacher Lawson comes to the Capitol Theatre on Friday, Nov. 9, with a fresh brand of goofy, high-energy comedy. Lawson was a Top 5 finalist on "America's Got Talent" this past season, and he was named Funniest Comedian in Florida in 2015. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $25. Information: appellcenter.org.

William Penn Senior High School presents "Middletown," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9-10; 717-849-1218; ycs.k12.pa.us/william-penn/

Hanover Little Theatre presents "Heaven Help Me," Nov. 9-18 at the theater, 360 Blooming Grove Road, Hanover. The comedy looks at the lives of the Holloways — the three living brothers and the deceased one who doesn't want anyone else moving into his house. Showtimes: 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15, discounts for seniors, youth and groups. Information: www.hanoverlittletheatre.com.

The 10th annual Wine Just Off the Vine tasting event runs noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 10-18, at family-owned wineries across southcentral Pennsylvania. Participants can stop at the nine wineries to learn about wine-making and taste the fruits of the vine. Admission: $20, includes souvenir wine glass, tastings, light food and a 10 percent discount. Information: www.MasonDixonWineTrail.com.

The Small Star Art House brings "Charm City" to the screen in York for a limited engagement. The documentary follows community leaders, police officers and a young city councilman in Baltimore over three years that include the time before and after Freddie Gray's death in police custody. Showtimes: 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at the Small Star, 232 W. Market St. Tickets: $10. Information: www.smallstaryork.com/

Celebrate 20 years of entertainment at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center's Annual Gala, Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Hanover Country Club, 200 Water St., Abbottstown. The evening fundraiser for the center includes dinner, a limited open bar, live music, dancing and live and silent auctions. Tickets: $125. Information: 717-632-9356.

See all the chariot-racing glory of "Ben-Hur" on the big screen at the Capitol Theatre, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Charlton Heston stars in the 1959 epic. Tickets: $7. Information: appellcenter.org.

Lisa Strum will perform "She Gon' Learn" on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at York College. (Photo: submitted)

"She Gon' Learn," a solo play by Philadelphia actress Lisa Strum, comes to York College on Wednesday, Nov. 14. Strum plays eight different characters in the coming-of-age play. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at DeMeester Recital Hall, in Wolf Hall on the campus. Free.

South Western High School presents "A Lighter Shade of Noir," 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 15-17; 717-633-4807; swsd.k12.pa.us/high-school/

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2018/11/08/whats-happening-york-week/1932159002/