LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

"Dr. Seuss' The Grinch," with the voices of Benedict Cumberbatch and Rashida Jones, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: ‘The Grinch’ works when it sticks to original story

"The Girl in the Spider's Web," starring Claire Foy and Lakeith Stanfield, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: 'Girl in the Spider's Web' gets tangled in tropes

"Overlord," starring Jovan Adepo and Wyatt Russell, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: 'Overlord' is WWII B-movie splatterfest

"Tea with the Dames," a documentary featuring Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Eileen Atkins and Joan Plowright, is playing at Small Star Art House.

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2018/11/08/movies-opening-york/1934032002/