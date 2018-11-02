Taste of the Valley is Nov. 2 at the Arthur Hufnagel Library in Glen Rock. (Photo: submitted)

West York Area High School presents "Cases of Mistaken Identity," 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 3; 717-845-6634; wyasd.k12.pa.us/west-york-area-high-school

York Country Day School presents “Alice in Wonderland,” 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 1-3; 717-815-6700; ycds.org.

The 10th annual Taste of the Valley offers a smorgasbord, wine tasting and live music to benefit the Arthur Hufnagel Public Library in Glen Rock. The event runs 7-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at the library, 32 Main St. Tickets: $35. Information: 717-235-1127 or www.yorklibraries.org/glen-rock-hufnagel.

Orangemite Studios continues its run of Shakespeare's histories with "Henry IV Part 2," Friday through Sunday, Nov. 2-4, at DreamWright Center for Community Arts, 100 Carlisle Ave. The play follows "Henry IV Part 1" as King Henry's health deteriorates and Prince Hal must make a choice of what kind of king he will be. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets: $15. Information: http://orangemite.org.

Step Afrika! performs Nov. 2 at York College. (Photo: submitted)

Step Afrika! brings the tradition of stepping to York College on Friday, Nov. 2. The company blends dance styles from African-American fraternities and sororities, African traditional dance and other art forms. Free. Showtime: 7 p.m. at the Waldner Performing Arts Center.

Meet 90 regional authors and browse titles from a wide variety of genres at the fourth annual York Book Expo, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Wisehaven Event Center, 2985 East Prospect Road. The event also features reading to dogs and door prizes. Information: YorkBookExpo.org.

Jeff Boyer brings his one-man extravaganza "Bubble Trouble" to the Capitol Theatre, where he will sculpt and build with bubbles, create a bubble volcano, juggle bubbles and more. Showtime: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets: $18. Information: appellcenter.org.

The York Symphony Orchestra will present "Musical Heroes," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The concert is part of a global celebration of the 100th birthday of Leonard Bernstein, who was one of the first conductors born in the U.S. to gain worldwide acclaim and who composed such music as the score for "West Side Story." Tickets start at $9 for adults and $5 for students. Information: www.YorkSymphony.org or 717-846-1111.

The New Chinese Acrobats bring their mix of new techniques and ancient traditions to the Strand Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 4. Showtime: 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $29. Information: appellcenter.org.

Follow the yellow brick road to the Appell Center for "The Wizard of Oz," 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at the Strand Theatre, 50 N. George St. The touring show is a celebration of the 1939 movie, with all the songs and special effects to sweep audiences away. Tickets start at $56.25. Information: appellcenter.org.

"ABBA the Concert: A Tribute to ABBA" brings the tribute to the pop phenomena from Sweden to the Strand Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 7. The producers have been presenting an ABBA tribute throughout North America for more than 10 years, with the group performing such hits as "S.O.S.," "The Winner Takes All" and "Dancing Queen." Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $41.38. Information: appellcenter.org.

York College presents "Tick, Tick ... BOOM!" Nov. 8-10. (Photo: submitted)

York College's Division of Theatre presents "Tick, Tick ... BOOM!" Nov. 8-10 at the Perko Black Box Theatre in the Waldner Performing Arts Center. The autobiographical musical is by "Rent" composer Jonathan Larson. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 8-10, 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Free, reservations recommended through www.ycp.edu/theatre.

The Leif Ericson Viking Ship will come to York College Nov. 8. (Photo: submitted)

The Leif Ericson Ship will sail into York College's DeMeester Recital Hall, with members of the organization dressed in Viking-style clothing and armed with artifacts. The group is dedicated to the study and education about the times and travels of the Vikings. Time: 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8. Free.

Legendary folk singers The Kingston Trio perform their timeless music at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Capitol Theatre in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $36. Information: appellcenter.org.

Central York High School present "Little Shop of Horrors," 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 8-10; 717-846-6789; hs.cysd.k12.pa.us/

