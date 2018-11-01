Taste of the Valley is Nov. 2 at the Arthur Hufnagel Library in Glen Rock. (Photo: submitted)

The 10th annual Taste of the Valley offers a smorgasbord, wine tasting and live music to benefit the Arthur Hufnagel Public Library in Glen Rock. The event runs 7-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at the library, 32 Main St. Tickets: $35. Information: 717-235-1127 or www.yorklibraries.org/glen-rock-hufnagel.

Orangemite Studios continues its run of Shakespeare's histories with "Henry IV Part 2," Friday through Sunday, Nov. 2-4, at DreamWright Center for Community Arts, 100 Carlisle Ave. The play follows "Henry IV Part 1" as King Henry's health deteriorates and Prince Hal must make a choice of what kind of king he will be. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets: $15. Information: http://orangemite.org.

Step Afrika! performs Nov. 2 at York College. (Photo: submitted)

Step Afrika! brings the tradition of stepping to York College on Friday, Nov. 2. The company blends dance styles from African-American fraternities and sororities, African traditional dance and other art forms. Free. Showtime: 7 p.m. at the Waldner Performing Arts Center.

Meet 90 regional authors and browse titles from a wide variety of genres at the fourth annual York Book Expo, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Wisehaven Event Center, 2985 East Prospect Road. The event also features reading to dogs and door prizes. Information: YorkBookExpo.org.

The York Symphony Orchestra will present "Musical Heroes," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The concert is part of a global celebration of the 100th birthday of Leonard Bernstein, who was one of the first conductors born in the U.S. to gain worldwide acclaim and who composed such music as the score for "West Side Story." Tickets start at $9 for adults and $5 for students. Information: www.YorkSymphony.org 0r 717-846-1111.

Follow the yellow brick road to the Appell Center for "The Wizard of Oz," 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at the Strand Theatre, 50 N. George St. The touring show is a celebration of the 1939 movie, with all the songs and special effects to sweep audiences away. Tickets start at $56.25. Information: appellcenter.org.

York College presents "Tick, Tick ... BOOM!" Nov. 8-10. (Photo: submitted)

York College's Division of Theatre presents "Tick, Tick ... BOOM!" Nov. 8-10 at the Perko Black Box Theatre in the Waldner Performing Arts Center. The autobiographical musical is by "Rent" composer Jonathan Larson. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 8-10, 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Free, reservations recommended through www.ycp.edu/theatre.

The Leif Ericson Viking Ship will come to York College Nov. 8. (Photo: submitted)

The Leif Ericson Ship will sail into York College's DeMeester Recital Hall, with members of the organization dressed in Viking-style clothing and armed with artifacts. The group is dedicated to the study and education about the times and travels of the Vikings. Time: 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8. Free.

Legendary folk singers The Kingston Trio perform their timeless music at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Capitol Theatre in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $36. Information: appellcenter.org.

Hanover Little Theatre presents "Heaven Help Me," Nov. 9-18 at the theater, 360 Blooming Grove Road, Hanover. The comedy looks at the lives of the Holloways — the three living brothers and the deceased one who doesn't want anyone else moving into his house. Showtimes: 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15, discounts for seniors, youth and groups. Information: www.hanoverlittletheatre.com.

The 10th annual Wine Just Off the Vine tasting event runs noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 10-18, at family-owned wineries across southcentral Pennsylvania. Participants can stop at the nine wineries to learn about wine-making and taste the fruits of the vine. Admission: $20, includes souvenir wine glass, tastings, light food and a 10 percent discount. Information: www.MasonDixonWineTrail.com.

Celebrate 20 years of entertainment at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center's Annual Gala, Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Hanover Country Club, 200 Water St., Abbottstown. The evening fundraiser for the center includes dinner, a limited open bar, live music, dancing and live and silent auctions. Tickets: $125. Information: 717-632-9356.

"Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical" comes to life on stage, 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at the Pullo Center, on the campus of Penn State York. The Broadway holiday sensation features songs from the original animated special. Tickets: $35-$65. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

McKenna Spangler stars in "Annie" at the Belmont Theatre, featuring Melvin as Sandy. (Photo: submitted)

The sun will come out as "Annie" takes the stage Nov. 16-25 at the Belmont Theatre, 27 S. Belmont St. The classic musical opens the holiday season with such hits as "Tomorrow" and "It's a Hard Knock Life." Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $27 adults, $25 seniors 62+, $15 youth 18 and under. Information: www.thebelmont.org or 717-854-5715.

Buy Photo Connor Landis, 10, of Red Lion learned a Revolutionary War period style of 'behavior modification' when he was temporarily put in the pillory in front of the Colonial Courthouse. His brother chose not to try it. To celebrate Articles of Confederation Day, visitors at the Colonial Courthouse Saturday visited a variety of interactive stations to learn the importance of the Articles in securing American victory in the Revolutionary War. At each of the six passport stations, the passport was rubber stamped by staffers. Once filled out, visitors rang the courthouse bell. Bil Bowden photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Learn about York's role in the Revolutionary War during Articles of Confederation Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Colonial Courthouse, 157 W. Market St. The York County History Center will let participants decode a secret message to pass to Gen. Washington, learn the drills of the Continental Army and create a flag. Information: www.yorkhistorycenter.org or 717-848-1587.

Former members of classic rock giants such as the Trans-Siberian Orchestra come together for a holiday rock event, The Wizards of Winter, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Strand Theatre in the Appell Center, 50 N. George St. The group performs a holiday rock opera, "Tales Beneath a Northern Star." Tickets start at $30.13. Information: appellcenter.org.

Watch downtown York dress up for the season during the Hanging of the Greens 2018, 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, throughout downtown. Downtown Inc and volunteers will beautify lampposts and bridges with greenery and bows in anticipation of the holidays.

Take a taste from some of the best restaurants in York at Flavors of York, 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at the Wyndham Garden York, 2000 Loucks Road. The 21+ event features food from more than 20 restaurants and food vendors, from Tutoni's and Viet Thai Cafe to Copper Crust and Zwild Vegan, along with samples from Holla Vodka, Brewery Products and more. Proceeds benefit Temple Beth Israel and its Doing Good for Goode project at Goode Elementary School. Tickets: $40 in advance, $45 at the door. Information: FlavorsofYork.com or 717-843-2676.

Scotty McCreery will perform Dec. 16 at the Strand Theatre. (Photo: www.scottymccreery.com)

The York Elks Lodge presents Froggy 107.7 for Firefighters ... An Intimate Evening with Scotty McCreery and Carly Pearce, 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at the Capitol Theatre in the Appell Center, 50 N. George St. The evening of music with American Idol McCreery and country star Pearce benefits the 35 York County firefighters who died while on duty in the past 100 years. Tickets start at $79. Information: appellcenter.org.

See a favorite Christmas special come to life with "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical," 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at the Strand Theatre in the Appell Center, 50 N. George St. The show follows the classic claymation holiday special. Tickets start at $38.25. Information: appellcenter.org.

Buy Photo Jackie Bortner, left, of York City, talks about the lights with grandaughter Emilia Bortner, 4, of Mechanicsburg during Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Christmas Magic opens on Friday, Nov. 23, at Rocky Ridge County Park, lighting up the woods with nearly 600,000 lights along a half-mile trail. There will be holiday scenes, pavilions with fires to warm at and lots of entertainment. Times: 6-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 23-Dec. 31, closed Dec. 24-25. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 children 4-12, 3 and under free, seniors 60+ $9. Reserved tickets will be required Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Information and tickets: yorkcountyparks.org.

Greater York Dance will join the York Symphony Orchestra for its Holiday Pops Spectacular on Nov. 24. (Photo: submitted)

The annual Holiday Pops Spectacular has been so popular over the years that the York Symphony Orchestra decided to offer it twice this holiday season. The orchestra will be joined by Greater York Dance and the York Symphony Chorus for the festive performances. Showtimes: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $9 adults, $5 students. Information: www.yorksymphony.org or 717-846-1111.

The Nebraska Theatre Caravan brings "A Christmas Carol" to stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at the Strand Theatre in the Appell Center, 50 N. George St. The adaptation of the Dickens classic is full of music and movement. Tickets start at $36. Information: appellcenter.org.

Moscow Ballet's Sergey Chumakov and Elena Petrichenko. The Moscow Ballet will perform "The Nutcracker" Nov. 30 at the Pullo Center. (Photo: Moscow Ballet)

The Moscow Ballet brings "The Great Russian Nutcracker" to the Pullo Center, 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29. The production features dancers from the Moscow Ballet as well as local dance students. Tickets: $28-$68. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham brings his award-winning guitar playing and songs to the Strand Theatre on Friday, Nov. 30. Each ticket bought online includes a CD or digital copy of his new album, "Anthology." Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $61.28. Information: appellcenter.org.

