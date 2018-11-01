Share This Story!
Movies opening in York this week
York Dispatch
Published 6:05 p.m. ET Nov. 1, 2018
"Bohemian Rhapsody," starring Rami Malek and Gwilym Lee, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
"Nobody's Fool," starring Tiffany Haddish and Tika Sumpter, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
"The Nutcracker and the Four Realms," starring Keira Knightley and Mackenzie Foy, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
