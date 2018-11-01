Rami Malek, left, and Gwilym Lee in a scene from "Bohemian Rhapsody." The movie opens Nov. 1 at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Twentieth Century Fox)

"Bohemian Rhapsody," starring Rami Malek and Gwilym Lee, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: Enjoy the pleasures of 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' but there's more to the story

From left, Amber Riley, Tiffany Haddish and Tika Sumpter star in "Nobody's Fool." The movie is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

"Nobody's Fool," starring Tiffany Haddish and Tika Sumpter, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

Mackenzie Foy, left, and Jayden Fowara Knight star in "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms." The movie opens Nov. 2 at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies. (Photo: Disney)

"The Nutcracker and the Four Realms," starring Keira Knightley and Mackenzie Foy, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.

More: ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’ is a shell of the ballet

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2018/11/01/movies-opening-york-week/1851474002/