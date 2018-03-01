Buy Photo Adrianna Pinto, 14, of Mount Rose, blows bubbles as she waits for the St. Patrick's Day Parade to start Saturday, March 12, 2016. Amanda J. Cain photo (Photo: The York Dispatch )Buy Photo

Welcome spring with the Pennsylvania Garden Show of York, March 2-4 in Memorial Hall at the York Expo Center. The theme for the show is Just Imagine, and it will feature display gardens and a garden market. Speakers include naturalist Jack Hubley, Jan Bills of Two Women and Hoe and Mark Viette of "In the Garden with Andre." Times: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10 adults, $9 seniors 62+ and students, under 12 free. Information: www.PAGSY.com.

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "The Giver," adapted from the Newberry Award-winning book by Lois Lowry. Recommended for grade 5 through adults. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Saturday, March 3 and Sundays, 10 a.m. March 8. Tickets: general admission $11, reserved seating $15 in advance, $13 at the door. Information: dreamwrights.org.

Wine lovers can take in the 13th annual Tour de Tanks, March 3-25 on the Mason-Dixon Wine Trail. The event features 15 family-owned wineries in York, Adams, Lancaster and Dauphon counties in Pennsylvania as well as across the border in Maryland, with wine tastings, special tours of production areas and more presentations at each stop. Tickets are $30 and are good at all locations for all four weekends. Information: www.MasonDixonWineTrail.com.

Enjoy a twist on the classic dinner and a movie. The Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St., is partnering with Tutoni's restaurant in downtown York at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 3. Come see the film "Big Night," starring Tony Shalhoub and Stanley Tucci as restaurateurs who pin their hopes of saving their eatery on one make-it-or-break-it evening. The film was selected by Tutoni's owner Toni Calderone. Tickets are $55 and include the movie, a three-course dinner at Tutoni's and gratuity. Or just come enjoy the film for $7. Film is rated R. Information and menu options: www.appellcenter.org.

York College will show a series of international movies on Mondays through March. The films begin at 7 p.m. in Room 218 of the Humanities Center and will be shown in their original language with subtitles. Free. The screenings are: March 5, "Vivir es Facil (Living Is Easy with Eyes Closed," in Spanish; March 12, "Reparer les Vivants (Heal the Living)," in French; and "Zwei Leben (Two Lives)," in German.

Enjoy an evening with funny man Dave Goldstein at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 9, at the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St., York. The comedian has been featured repeatedly on NBC's Late Night with Conan O'Brien. Since comedy is best enjoyed with friends, until Saturday, March 3, tickets to the show are buy 2, get 2 free. Tickets: $10 general admission. Information: www.appellcenter.org.

Enjoy barbershop music? Don't miss the Capitol Theatre's presentation of the film "American Harmony" at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 10, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St., York. The film follows the lives of some of the biggest names in Barbershop Society history and prominently features four quartets: OC Times, Max Q, Vocal Spectrum and Reveille. There also will be a short performance by the White Rose Chorus before the film. Tickets: $7. Information: www.appellcenter.org.

The York Symphony Orchestra will present Celtic Celebration at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 10, at the Strand Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St., York. The performance includes renowned Uilleann bagpiper Jerry O'Sullivan to get everyone in the St. Patrick's Day spirit. Tickets: $5-$45. Information: www.appellcenter.org.

The Celtic Classic dog show runs March 14-18 at the York Expo Center. The show brings nearly 8,000 purebred dogs to the Utz Arena and other buildings at the fairgrounds for conformation, obedience and rally events, along with many vendors. Admission: Free for spectators. Information: http://wp.thecelticclassic.com.

Grammy Award-winning vocalist Catherine Russell teams up with jazz guitarist and vocalist John Pizzarelli for A Salute to Billie Holiday and Frank Sinatra at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at the Strand Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St., York. Tickets $33.75-$67.50. Information: www.appellcenter.org.

The original stars from Broadway's "Rent," Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, take the Strand Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 16, for Acoustically Speaking — A 20-Year Friendship at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St., York. The vocalists will perform solo and together, including a few iconic songs from "Rent." Tickets purchased by Monday, March 12, will be entered for a chance to win entrance to a pre-show meet and greet with Pascal and Rapp. Tickets: $24.75-$52.88. Information: www.appellcenter.org.

The 35th Annual York St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at Market and Penn streets. The parade features Irish dancers, bands, floats, antique cars, individuals and family groups and more, with 100 entries expected this year. The parade moves along Market Street to Duke Street, with a reviewing stand on Continental Square. Free. Information: www.yorksaintpatricksdayparade.org.

Embrace your inner Dude and see "The Big Lebowski" at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St., York. Film is rated R. Tickets: $7. Information: www.appellcenter.com.

The Strand Theatre presents An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and Shawn Colvin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 17, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St., York. The longtime friends come together to share songs and stories in the all-ages show. Tickets: $38.25-$59.63. Information: www.appellcenter.org.

The Off-Broadway comedy "Men Are from Mars — Women Are from Venus Live!" comes to the Pullo Center Thursday, March 22. The one-man show moves through a series of vignettes, from dating to marriage to the bedroom. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the center on the campus of Penn State York. Tickets: $40. Information: pullocenter.york.psu.edu.

The American Southwest landscape is brought to life through dynamic human movement in MOMIX Opus Cactus at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 23, on the Strand Theatre stage at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St., York. The all-ages show features dancer-illusionists creating the flora and fauna of the desert. Tickets: $15-$59.63. Information: www.appellcenter.org.

Learn to color Easter eggs without chemicals with Natural Egg Dyeing, Saturday, March 24, at Nixon County Park. Participants will learn to use natural materials such as onion skins, blueberries and coffee to create colored eggs. Times: 12:30-1:30 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. Fee: $5. Bring hardboiled eggs and wear old clothes. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration: 717-428-1961.

The Sweetest Pint Tasting Tour returns to York City on Saturday, March 24, with seven stops offering pairings of craft beer and chocolate. Seven groups will check in at 2 p.m. in Cherry Lane Park, and the tour runs until 4:45 p.m. Each stop will have a small plate chef's creation made with chocolate and a 5-ounce craft beer from a local brewery. Tickets: $40, designated driver tickets $20. Information: www.downtownyorkpa.com/sweetestpint/.

The 19th annual Animation Show of Shows takes place Saturday, March 24, with shows at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St., York. The show, open to all ages but recommended for ages 9 and older, features 16 animated shorts from around the world. Tickets: $10 general admission. Information: www.appellcenter.com.

The Cultural Alliance hosts the singing competition YorVoice at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at the Strand Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St., York. Come out to see talented York-area singers and bands. Tickets: $20 general admission; $15 apiece on orders of 5 or more. Pre-show VIP tickets, which include a meet-and-greet cocktail reception with judges and performers, are available for $50. Information: www.appellcenter.org.

Cantor David Fair will showcase his repertoire from Broadway and musicals during a concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at Temple Beth Israel, 2090 Hollywood Drive. Fair has sung in more than 50 roles in musical theater and opera throughout the region. Tickets start at $36 and must be bought by March 5. Proceeds go to Temple Beth Israel's Cantorial Fund. Information: 717-843-2676.

The York Junior Symphony Orchestra 2018 Spring Concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at Dallastown Intermediate School. The YJSO String Octet will perform in the school lobby at 2:15 p.m. Tickets: $14 adults; $9 seniors and children.

Psychic medium John Edward will be on the Strand Theatre stage at noon on Saturday, March 25, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St., York. Edwards will hold a question-and-answer session and give messages to audience members from family and friends who have crossed over. Tickets: $79.88-$102.38. Information: www.appellcenter.org.

The family-friendly film "Hop" about the Easter Bunny's teenage drum-playing son, will be shown at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St., York. Tickets: $7 adults; free for children 12 and younger. Information: www.appellcenter.org.

