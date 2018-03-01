Share This Story!
Movies opening in York this week
Bruce Willis is a killer, Jennifer Lawrence is a spy and three women share an apartment in Tel Aviv in this week's movie offerings.
York Dispatch
Published 6:15 p.m. ET March 1, 2018
"Death Wish," starring Bruce Willis and Vincent D'Onofrio, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
"In Between," starring Mouna Hawa, Sana Jammelieh and Shaden Kanboura, is playing at Small Star Art House.
"Red Sparrow," starring Jennifer Lawrence and Joel Edgerton, is playing at Regal West Manchester Stadium 13, Frank Theatres Queensgate Stadium 13 and R/C Hanover Movies.
