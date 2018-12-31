Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Foundation’s and The York Dispatch’s 2019 It Can Wait Official Rules

1. General: These rules govern The York Dispatch and the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Foundation’s (PNA Foundation’s) It Can Wait Contests (“Contest”). No purchase is necessary (or possible) to enter. A purchase does not increase the odds of winning. The act of entering constitutes acceptance of the rules and the decisions of The York Dispatch (located at 1891 Loucks Road, York PA 17408, and contacted at 717-505-5410) and the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Foundation (located at 3899 N. Front St., Harrisburg, PA 17110, and contacted at foundation@pa-news.org or 717-703-3000).

2. Eligibility: The York Dispatch Contest is open to ninth- through 12-grade high school students in York County who are 13 and older, except for employees, immediate family members or anyone living in the same residence as any employee of The York Dispatch or the York Newspaper Co., the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Services, Inc., or the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Foundation. The PNA Foundation contest is open to ninth- through 12-grade high school students in Pennsylvania, except for employees, immediate family members or anyone living in the same residence as any employee of the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Services, Inc., or the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Foundation.

3. Contest: The York Disptach’s contest ends a midnight Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, and entries sent directly to the PNA Foundation must be received by midnight on Feb. 8, 2019.

4. Article/Editorial Topic

· The topic for the Article/Editorial is "Why is it important to take the It Can Wait pledge to drive distraction free?"

· Articles/Editorials will be judged on the following criteria:

i. Creativity & originality

ii. Persuasiveness

iii. Grammar & spelling iv. Understanding of subject matter v. Relevancy of response to topic question

· Entries must be 500 words or less.

· Applicants may opt to cite external references in their entries, such as statistics or quotes. All external references must be properly cited as parenthetical citations, footnotes, or endnotes. Citations will not be counted toward the word maximum.

· All entries must be the original work of the applicant. Entries must not have been entered in another competition nor published previously in any form or sold for publication. Entries must not contain material that infringes on the intellectual property rights of others. Any entry that violates these rules will be disqualified and any awards made for such entry will be rescinded and must be returned.

5. Prize(s): A $200 prize will be awarded to the York County winner. The winning essay will be determined by York Dispatch editors and forwarded to the PNA Foundation for consideration in its statewide It Can Wait essay contest.

Applicants may submit their entries directly to the PNA Foundation, or as part of The York Dispatch contest, but they may submit only one entry.

A $500 prize will be awarded to the PNA Foundation’s statewide winner. Depending upon the number and quality of entries, additional cash prizes may be awarded by the foundation. The winning statewide essay(s) will be determined by a judging committee selected by the PNA Foundation, in its sole discretion.

6. How to Enter

· Applicants should submit entries for The York Dispatch Contest by emailing them to news@yorkdispatch, with “It Can Wait contest” in the subject line. Entries also may be mailed to The York Dispatch, 1891 Loucks Road, York PA 17408, Attn: It Can Wait contest. Entries for the Dispatch contest must be received by midnight Wednesday, Feb. 6. Essays received after that will not be considered. The winning local entry will be sent to the PNA Foundation for consideration in its statewide essay contest.

Entries also may be sent directly to the PNA Foundation for consideration in the statewide contest. Entries can be mailed to the PNA Foundation, 3899 N. Front St., Harrisburg, PA 17110, faxed to 717-703-3008) or via the PNA website (www.panewsmedia.org ), no later than Feb. 8, 2019. Essays received after 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 8 will not qualify and will not be considered.

Entries submitted electronically must be submitted as a .doc (Microsoft Word 2003), .docx (Microsoft Word 2007/2010/2013/2016), .odt (OpenOffice.org), .txt (plain text) file or a PDF (Portable Document Format). Entries submitted in an alternate file format and entries that contain corrupted data which cannot be opened will not qualify and will not be considered. The file must be under 1.0 MB in size. Entries submitted with an incomplete or non-conforming application form or format or by an applicant who does not meet the qualifications of the competition will not qualify and will not be considered for any award.

7. Conditions for Participation

· All submitted entries become the exclusive intellectual property of The York Dispatch and the PNA Foundation, and the Dispatch and the PNA Foundation obtain all rights to use and republish all or any part of such entry upon submission.

· The Dispatch and PNA Foundation may use prize winners’ names, likeness, and other identifying information (such as hometown, school, or grade) in promotional materials relating to this competition.

· Winners (or their parents or guardians) will be required to sign an affidavit of eligibility, originality, and compliance with the official rules, a liability release, and a publicity release as a condition to receiving their prize.

· All taxes shall be the responsibility of the winners of the competition.

· By submitting an application and/or entry to the PNA Foundation or The York Dispatch, the applicant agrees to all of the terms and conditions set forth in these Official Rules and on the PNA website.

8. Miscellaneous

· No entry will be given preference over any other essay on the basis of an applicant’s name, school, grade, gender, race, ethnicity, geographic origin, or any legally protected status.

· Applicant acknowledges that The York Dispatch, PNA, the PNA Foundation, and PNA members shall have no liability of any kind as a result of any errors or omissions in the administration of this competition, or any network or website errors or incompatibilities, and by entering this competition applicant releases any and all claims applicant may have against the Dispatch, PNA, the PNA Foundation, or PNA members in this regard.

· No entries will be returned to applicants.

· No notice will be given to applicants with non-winning or non-conforming entries or applications.

· All decisions are final. The Contest is governed by the laws of Pennsylvania. The York Dispatch and PNA Foundation reserve the right to cancel or modify the Contest or the Contest rules at any time without notice. The prize must be accepted as awarded and is non-transferable. The PNA Foundation reserves the right to substitute any prize or portion of the prize with a prize of equal or greater value. The prize is awarded as-is and no warranties or guarantees are implied or expressed. The odds of winning depend upon how many eligible entries are received, the quality of the entries, and the discretion of the judges.

For more information or if you have any questions, please contact foundation@pa-news.org or phone (717) 703-3000.

