The Dallastown High School swimming teams each finished first at their own invitational on Wednesday.

In boys’ action, the Wildcats finished with a 124-point total, followed by Cocalico (70), Cedar Crest (61), Red Land (26) and Littlestown (15). Logan Brockway won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke for the Wildcats.

In girls’ action, the Wildcats had a 146.50 total, followed by Cedar Crest (127), Cedar Clliff (18), Cocalico (8) and Littlestown (6.5). Individually for the Wildcats, Kathryn Deitch won the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle.