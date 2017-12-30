Buy Photo York College's Dalton Myers had 19 points and seven rebounds in the Spartans' 90-87 overtime upset of No. 2 Middlebury on Friday night. YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights The York College men's basketball team upset No. 2 Middlebury on Friday night in overtime, 90-87.

No. 25 York improved to 10-0 for the first time in program history.

Dalton Myers had 19 points for York, while Blayde Reich added 15 points.

LEXINGTON, VA – For the first time in the 49-year history of the York College men's basketball program, the Spartans are 10-0.

The 10th win came on Friday, Dec. 29, when York survived shaky shooting from the free throw line to upset second-ranked Middlebury College 90-87 in overtime in the opening round of the W&L Holiday Tournament in Lexington, Virginia, on Friday afternoon, Dec. 29.

The Spartans squandered a 12-point lead late in the second half and survived 16-for-32 shooting from the free throw line to win the game against the nationally-ranked Panthers.

York came in ranked No. 25 in NCAA Division III.

Blayde Reich led the way for York with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Dalton Myers added 19 points and seven rebounds, while Jason Bady (14 points, six rebounds, three assists, four blocked shots, four steals) and Matt Scamuffo (16 points, four rebounds, four assists) also excelled for the Spartans.

The win over the No. 2 Panthers marks the fourth win over a ranked team in the Matt Hunter era with three of those four wins coming this season. York has now knocked off No. 24 Scranton, No. 12 Swarthmore and No. 2 Middlebury this season. The win over the No. 2 Panthers marks the highest-ranked team York has beaten in the Hunter era, besting the victory over No. 6 Wesley on February 6, 2014.

The Spartans return to action on Saturday afternoon when they face the host Generals in the tournament championship game, tipping at 4 p.m. at the Warner Center in Lexington. The Spartans will be looking for their second tournament championship of the year after winning the Scranton Tournament to open the season.