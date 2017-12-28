Buy Photo Susquehannock High School graduate Katie Wagner, seen here in action earlier this season for York College, scored 14 points for the Spartans during Thursday's 73-64 loss to Framingham State. YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

At least the York College women’s basketball team was able to escape the bitter cold of York County with its trip to Daytona Beach, Florida, this week.

However, things didn’t go to plan during the Spartans' first game of the Land of Magic Classic, which resulted in a 73-64 loss to Framingham State.

After the Spartans took a six-point lead into halftime, Red Lion grad Morgan Kuehne scored the first basket of the second half to push York’s lead to 33-25.

From there, the Rams went on a 16-4 run and took command of the game at 41-37. A basket by York Country Day grad Logynn Fuller ended that run, but another Rams scoring surge soon followed.

Leading the way during the Rams’ run were Mary Kate O’Day and Raegan Mulherin. After being held to just two points in the first half, O’Day scored eight of her 19 points during that stretch. Mulherin poured in eight of her game-high 24 points at the same time.

Framingham closed the third quarter on a 9-0 run that gave the Rams a 50-39 edge.

Susquehannock High School grad Katie Wagner was one of three Spartans to finish in double digits with a team-high 14 points. Sam Mocniak added 12 for York and Kuehne chipped in 11 points.

The loss drops the Spartans to 6-4 overall, with a 3-1 mark in Capital Athletic Conference game. The Rams improved to 5-6 with the non-conference win.

York College will take on Clark University at 9 p.m. Friday to wrap up their Land of Magic Classic play. After returning north, the Spartans will travel to Salisbury University for a CAC contest at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3.