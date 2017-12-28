. (Photo: YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO)

Following is Thursday's schedule of York-Adams sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

New Oxford Tournament

Consolation, Waynesboro 59, Bermudian Springs 46, F

Championship, New Oxford 54, Hershey 46, F

Hempfield Tournament

Consolation, Central York 79, West Philadelphia 50, F

Championship, Wilson 57, Hempfield 31, F

Shippensburg Tournament

Susquehanna Township 64, Octorara 55, F

Shippensburg 67, Delone Catholic 46, F

Gettysburg Tournament

Consolation, Gettysburg 63, South Western 36, F

Championship, Chambersburg 67, Solanco 37, F

Columbia Tournament

Consolation, Hanover 67. Tulpehocken 61, F

Championship, Columbia 53, Kennard-Dale 45, F

Middletown Tournament

Consolation, Northern York 62, Susquehannock 36, F

Championship, Lampeter-Strasburg 75, Middletown 51, F

Elizabethtown Tournament

Bishop McDevitt 75, West York 46, F

Elizabethtown 64, Central Dauphin 40, F

Robert Griffith Classic (York Tech)

Consolation, Danville 57, York Suburban 44, F

Championship, Bethlehem Catholic 67, York Catholic 53, F

Hagelgans & Veronis Tournament (McCaskey)

Consolation, York High 79, McCaskey 62, F

Championship, Oxon Hill 52, John Bartram 51, F

Christian School of York Tournament

Fairfield 44, Helen Thackston 38, F

Christian School of York 41, Dayspring Christian 31, F

Cedar Crest Tournament

Lebanon 58, York Country Day 48, F

Cedar Crest 70, Camp Hill 49, F

Non-Tournament Game

Dallastown 64, Manheim Township 59, F

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Bermudian Springs Tournament

Consolation, Greenwood 47, Boiling Springs 37, F

Championship, Camp Hill 82, Bermudian Springs 49, F

Central York Tournament

Cedar Cliff 61, York Catholic 38, F

Susquehannock 50, Central York 41, F

Boyertown Tournament

Delone Catholic 74, Coatesville 56, F

Boyertown 46, Pope John Paul II 39, F

Eastern York Tournament

Consolation, Garden Spot 57, Conrad Weiser 44, F

Championship, Eastern York 44, Spring Grove 41, F

Annville-Cleona Tournament

Consolation, Annville-Cleona 33, Halifax 22, F

Championship, Littlestown 42, Schuylkill Valley 29, F

Lebanon Tournament

Consolation, McCaskey 56, Lebanon 47, F

Championship, Northern Lebanon 49, New Oxford 38, F

Ephrata Tournament

Consolation, Palmyra 57, Red Lion 17, F

Championship, Manheim Twp. 61, Ephrata 36, F

York Suburban Tournament

Consolation, Cedar Crest 46, Manheim Central 32, F

Championship, South Western 41, York Suburban 30, F

Lower Dauphin Tournament

Consolation, West York 76, Greencastle 42, F

Championship, Lower Dauphin 47, Dallastown 35, F

Reading Tournament

Consolation, Mechanicsburg 53, York High 14, F

Championship, Hempfield 47, Reading 37, F

Christian School of York Tournament

Linville Hill 28, Fairfield 26, F

Christian School of York 65, Dayspring Christian 5, F

Hanover Eagles 1406 Holiday Classic

Hanover 61, Helen Thackston 12, F

Chambersburg 48, Susquenita 33, F

Hershey Tournament

Consolation, Gettysburg 49, Middletown 46, F

Championship, Lampeter-Strasburg 37, Hershey 34, F

Northeastern Tournament

Consolation, Columbia 44, Northeastern 40, F

Championship, Elizabethtown 33, West Perry 32, F

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Dallastown at Battle at the Beach Tournament (Day 1).

Kennard-Dale, Dover at Governor Mifflin Tournament (Day 1), 10 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Gettysburg at Big Spring Invitational, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Daytona Beach Classic

Framingham State 73, York 64, F