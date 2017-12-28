Following is Thursday's schedule of York-Adams sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
New Oxford Tournament
Consolation, Waynesboro 59, Bermudian Springs 46, F
Championship, New Oxford 54, Hershey 46, F
Hempfield Tournament
Consolation, Central York 79, West Philadelphia 50, F
Championship, Wilson 57, Hempfield 31, F
Shippensburg Tournament
Susquehanna Township 64, Octorara 55, F
Shippensburg 67, Delone Catholic 46, F
Gettysburg Tournament
Consolation, Gettysburg 63, South Western 36, F
Championship, Chambersburg 67, Solanco 37, F
Columbia Tournament
Consolation, Hanover 67. Tulpehocken 61, F
Championship, Columbia 53, Kennard-Dale 45, F
Middletown Tournament
Consolation, Northern York 62, Susquehannock 36, F
Championship, Lampeter-Strasburg 75, Middletown 51, F
Elizabethtown Tournament
Bishop McDevitt 75, West York 46, F
Elizabethtown 64, Central Dauphin 40, F
Robert Griffith Classic (York Tech)
Consolation, Danville 57, York Suburban 44, F
Championship, Bethlehem Catholic 67, York Catholic 53, F
Hagelgans & Veronis Tournament (McCaskey)
Consolation, York High 79, McCaskey 62, F
Championship, Oxon Hill 52, John Bartram 51, F
Christian School of York Tournament
Fairfield 44, Helen Thackston 38, F
Christian School of York 41, Dayspring Christian 31, F
Cedar Crest Tournament
Lebanon 58, York Country Day 48, F
Cedar Crest 70, Camp Hill 49, F
Non-Tournament Game
Dallastown 64, Manheim Township 59, F
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs Tournament
Consolation, Greenwood 47, Boiling Springs 37, F
Championship, Camp Hill 82, Bermudian Springs 49, F
Central York Tournament
Cedar Cliff 61, York Catholic 38, F
Susquehannock 50, Central York 41, F
Boyertown Tournament
Delone Catholic 74, Coatesville 56, F
Boyertown 46, Pope John Paul II 39, F
Eastern York Tournament
Consolation, Garden Spot 57, Conrad Weiser 44, F
Championship, Eastern York 44, Spring Grove 41, F
Annville-Cleona Tournament
Consolation, Annville-Cleona 33, Halifax 22, F
Championship, Littlestown 42, Schuylkill Valley 29, F
Lebanon Tournament
Consolation, McCaskey 56, Lebanon 47, F
Championship, Northern Lebanon 49, New Oxford 38, F
Ephrata Tournament
Consolation, Palmyra 57, Red Lion 17, F
Championship, Manheim Twp. 61, Ephrata 36, F
York Suburban Tournament
Consolation, Cedar Crest 46, Manheim Central 32, F
Championship, South Western 41, York Suburban 30, F
Lower Dauphin Tournament
Consolation, West York 76, Greencastle 42, F
Championship, Lower Dauphin 47, Dallastown 35, F
Reading Tournament
Consolation, Mechanicsburg 53, York High 14, F
Championship, Hempfield 47, Reading 37, F
Christian School of York Tournament
Linville Hill 28, Fairfield 26, F
Christian School of York 65, Dayspring Christian 5, F
Hanover Eagles 1406 Holiday Classic
Hanover 61, Helen Thackston 12, F
Chambersburg 48, Susquenita 33, F
Hershey Tournament
Consolation, Gettysburg 49, Middletown 46, F
Championship, Lampeter-Strasburg 37, Hershey 34, F
Northeastern Tournament
Consolation, Columbia 44, Northeastern 40, F
Championship, Elizabethtown 33, West Perry 32, F
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Dallastown at Battle at the Beach Tournament (Day 1).
Kennard-Dale, Dover at Governor Mifflin Tournament (Day 1), 10 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Gettysburg at Big Spring Invitational, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Daytona Beach Classic
Framingham State 73, York 64, F
