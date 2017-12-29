CLOSE

Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

It has been 25 years since Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, looking back over the preceding 12 months, declared 1992 an annus horribilis — a horrible year.

As 2017 winds to a close, many Americans know how she felt.

The past 365 days have often been challenging — psychologically, emotionally, mentally and politically.

That’s not a partisan assessment. For every Democrat that seethed as Republicans rushed Donald Trump’s nominee onto the Supreme Court to fill a vacancy created with 11 months left in Barack Obama’s term, there was a Republican left to stew over the party’s missteps in repealing the Affordable Care Act.

And there was seemingly no end to incidents that should have united the nation in grief, but instead divided it along political fault lines:

  • Horrendous mass shootings in a rural Texas church, outside a Las Vegas high-rise casino and elsewhere devolved predictably from shock to anguish to debates about gun control.
  • Violent white-supremacist demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia, set the stage for ongoing arguments over public displays of Confederate symbols.
  • An unprecedented spree of monster hurricanes decimated the Southeastern United States and Puerto Rico before becoming the latest point of contention in the debate over global climate change.
  • The #metoo movement gave voice to women who have long endured sexual harassment and aggression, and brought overdue accountability to scores of high-profile transgressors. But united opposition to such behavior dissolved when it came to the Senate campaign of a twice-removed Alabama judge, Roy Moore, who was accused of multiple inappropriate incidents involving underage girls, including sexual assault.

Add to these the ongoing federal investigation into Russia’s efforts to meddle in the 2016 presidential election, nuclear saber-rattling between the United States and North Korea, the shooting of the House majority whip, terror attacks both at home and abroad, and the seemingly endless, indiscreet social media posts from tweeter-in-chief President Donald Trump and the annus has been, indeed, horribilis.

But 2018 needn’t bring more of the same.

As we turn the page in 2017, perhaps we can likewise turn the page on a few counterproductive tendencies.

Blind partisanship, for example.

None other than Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recently voiced the desire for more bipartisanship in Congress in the coming year. A skeptic might respond, “sure, now that you’ve rammed through that tax cut,” or “that’s because you’ll only have a 51-49 majority.” But a realist — one with a touch of New Year’s optimism — will take him at his word.

Especially if he follows word with action.

Congress will need to revisit its spending gap post-haste upon its return in January. Democrats have been working to secure assurances that the bill will provide protections for so-called Dreamers — undocumented immigrants brought to the country as young children. Agreement on this issue would not only prove McConnell is in earnest, it could open the door to a better — and much-needed — bipartisan working relationship moving forward.

PHOTOS: The Women's March on Washington
A crowd fills Independence Avenue during the Women's
A crowd fills Independence Avenue during the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. Thousands of women massed in the nation's capital and cities around the globe Saturday to send Donald Trump an emphatic message that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged over the next four years. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)  Alex Brandon, AP
Protesters walk across Constitution Avenue near the
Protesters walk across Constitution Avenue near the White House for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)  John Minchillo, AP
Protesters come out of the Federal Center SW metro
Protesters come out of the Federal Center SW metro station to attend the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. Thousands of women massed in the nation's capital and cities around the globe Saturday to send Donald Trump an emphatic message that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged over the next four years. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz)  Sait Serkan Gurbuz, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A crowd fills Independence Avenue during the Women's
A crowd fills Independence Avenue during the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. Thousands of women massed in the nation's capital and cities around the globe Saturday to send Donald Trump an emphatic message that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged over the next four years. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)  Alex Brandon, AP
A crowd fills Independence Avenue during the Women's
A crowd fills Independence Avenue during the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)  Alex Brandon, AP
A young girl is shown at a protest, in support of the
A young girl is shown at a protest, in support of the Women's March on Washington, in Toronto on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Protests are being held across Canada today in support of the Women's March on Washington. Organizers say 30 events in all have been organized across Canada, including Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)  Frank Gunn, AP
Protesters march by the U.S. Consulate General building,
Protesters march by the U.S. Consulate General building, in support of the Women's March on Washington, in Toronto on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Protests are being held across Canada today in support of the Women's March on Washington. Organizers say 30 events in all have been organized across Canada, including Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)  Frank Gunn, AP
Demonstrators head down 2nd Ave. S. during a march
Demonstrators head down 2nd Ave. S. during a march in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)  Andrew Nelles, AP
Demonstrators gather in Public Square during a march
Demonstrators gather in Public Square during a march in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)  Andrew Nelles, AP
Demonstrators depart from the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian
Demonstrators depart from the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge during a march in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)  Andrew Nelles, AP
A man and woman share a moment as demonstrators gather
A man and woman share a moment as demonstrators gather in support of the Women's March on Washington in Halifax on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Protests are being held across Canada today in support of the Women's March on Washington. Organizers say 30 events in all have been organized across Canada, including Ottawa, Toronto, Halifax and Vancouver. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)  Darren Calabrese, AP
Members of The Women Of The Earth Drummers play the
Members of The Women Of The Earth Drummers play the Red Hawk Medicine Drum to warm up the crowd before start of the Women's March on Maine on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 at the Maine State House in Augusta, Maine. (Joe Phelan/The Kennebec Journal via AP)  Joe Phelan, AP
A youngster gives a peace sign as she sits around the
A youngster gives a peace sign as she sits around the neck of one of more than a thousand people in the East Liberty section of Pittsburgh that are participating in one of the women's rights rallies being held across the country on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 to support what's expected to be a major protest in Washington. More than 100-thousand people are expected to attend what's being dubbed the Women's March on Washington. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)  Keith Srakocic, AP
Three women lead a group of more than a thousand people
Three women lead a group of more than a thousand people in the East Liberty section of Pittsburgh that are participating in one of the women's rights rallies being held across the country on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 to support what's expected to be a major protest in Washington. More than 100-thousand people are expected to attend what's being dubbed the Women's March on Washington. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)  Keith Srakocic, AP
A statue of Daniel Webster is seen wearing a pink pussy
A statue of Daniel Webster is seen wearing a pink pussy hat and red equality shirt during the New Hampshire Women's Day of Action and Unity rally in front of the State House in Concord, N.H., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Elizabeth Frantz/Concord Monitor via AP)  Elizabeth Frantz, AP
A woman linked arm-in-arm wipes away a tear as demonstrators
A woman linked arm-in-arm wipes away a tear as demonstrators gather in support of the Women's March on Washington in Halifax on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Protests are being held across Canada today in support of the Women's March on Washington. Organizers say 30 events in all have been organized across Canada, including Ottawa, Toronto, Halifax and Vancouver. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)  Darren Calabrese, AP
A protester goes nose to nose with a woman participating
A protester goes nose to nose with a woman participating in the Women's March on Washington Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo.  The York Dispatch
Crowds of both men and women walk toward the staging
Crowds of both men and women walk toward the staging area for the Women's March on Washington Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
People take pictures with their signs in front of the
People take pictures with their signs in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
The Callahan sisters, of Long Valley, New Jeresy, take
The Callahan sisters, of Long Valley, New Jeresy, take a selfie in front of the U.S. Saturday, Jan. 21. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Vivian Duncan, of Mendocino, California, holds up her
Vivian Duncan, of Mendocino, California, holds up her sign at the Women's March on Washington Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo.  The York Dispatch
Mary Rylander and Claire Griffith, right, both of Greenwood,
Mary Rylander and Claire Griffith, right, both of Greenwood, South Carolina, laugh while waiting for the start of the Woman's March on Washington Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo.  The York Dispatch
Women's March
Rachelle Beaudoin, of Peterborough, N.H., waits in line to board the bus at DillantâHopkins Airport, in Keene, N.H., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, that will head to Washington for the Women's March on Saturday. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)  Kristopher Radder / AP
A woman displays her sign during the Woman's March
A woman displays her sign during the Woman's March on Washington Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo.  The York Dispatch
A group of women, including Pottstown, Pennsylvania,
A group of women, including Pottstown, Pennsylvania, resident Cara Burrell, far right, pose for a photo during the Women's March on Washington Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Alyssa Pressler photo.  The York Dispatch
Protesters gather beside the stage at the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)  John Minchillo / AP
Protesters gather on Independence Avenue for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)  John Minchillo / AP
A woman wears a cat mask backwards as she prepares to participate in a march protesting President Donald Trump Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Philadelphia. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)  Jacqueline Larma / AP
A young girl holds a protest sign as she participates in a Women's March Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Philadelphia. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation.(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)  Jacqueline Larma / AP
A protester laughs about her sign during the Women's
A protester laughs about her sign during the Women's March on Washington Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo.  The York Dispatch
People gather from all over the country to participate
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
People gather from all over the country to participate
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
People gather from all over the country to participate
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
People gather from all over the country to participate
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
People gather from all over the country to participate
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
People gather from all over the country to participate
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
People gather from all over the country to participate
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
People gather from all over the country to participate
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
People gather from all over the country to participate
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
A woman, puts her fist up in the air, as she yells
A woman, puts her fist up in the air, as she yells "Love Trumps Hate", near a protest area on 9th and Independence, during the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
People gather from all over the country to participate
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
People gather from all over the country to participate
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
People gather from all over the country to participate
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
People gather from all over the country to participate
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
A woman, holds on to a fence, near 12th and Independence
A woman, holds on to a fence, near 12th and Independence as she watches the big screen, during the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
People gather from all over the country to participate
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
People gather from all over the country to participate
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
People gather from all over the country to participate
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
People gather from all over the country to participate
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
People gather from all over the country to participate
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
People gather from all over the country to participate
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
People gather from all over the country to participate
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
People gather from all over the country to participate
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
People gather from all over the country to participate
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
People gather from all over the country to participate
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
People gather from all over the country to participate
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
A crowd gathers on Pennsylvania Ave. to watch the
A crowd gathers on Pennsylvania Ave. to watch the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Steve Miller, of New Brunswick, NJ, shows his support
Steve Miller, of New Brunswick, NJ, shows his support by marching for his daughter Keira, 1, during the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
A crowd gathers on Pennsylvania Ave. to watch the
A crowd gathers on Pennsylvania Ave. to watch the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Rosemary Lapka, of Boston, shows off her Hillary Rodham
Rosemary Lapka, of Boston, shows off her Hillary Rodham Clinton poster, during the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Thousands of people gather to participate in the Women's
Thousands of people gather to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Rally Bus Captain Deb Yonick, left, of Codorus Township,
Rally Bus Captain Deb Yonick, left, of Codorus Township, speaks as the bus departs York en route to join more than 1 million others for the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
New arrivals make their way to the rallying point as
New arrivals make their way to the rallying point as more than 1 million gather for the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Residents smile, wave with their own signs in hand
Residents smile, wave with their own signs in hand as new arrivals make their way to the rallying point as more than 1 million gather for the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Numbers make their through Lincoln Park en route to
Numbers make their through Lincoln Park en route to the rallying point as more than 1 million gather for the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Residents smile, wave with their own signs in hand
Residents smile, wave with their own signs in hand as new arrivals make their way to the rallying point as more than 1 million gather for the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Residents smile, wave with their own signs in hand
Residents smile, wave with their own signs in hand as new arrivals make their way to the rallying point as more than 1 million gather for the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
More than 500,000 people rally during the Women's March
More than 500,000 people rally during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Residents smile, wave with their own signs in hand
Residents smile, wave with their own signs in hand as new arrivals make their way to the rallying point as more than 1 million gather for the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
    Not just lawmakers, but everyday news consumers would do well to follow suit. The echo chambers, whether they ring out left of center or right, aren’t doing either side much good. And screaming “fake news” about any story that does not align with preconceived beliefs might make the screamer feel better, but it does not change the facts. There’s plenty of room across the political spectrum for positions that are more logical than ideological.

    There’s also plenty of room for continuing to support those who are speaking up in hopes of changing long-calcified attitudes toward women — in the workplace in particular, but also in society at large. Outing predators is a necessary first step, but it is a shameful necessity that shows just how much remains to be done in providing equal opportunity, recognition and compensation for women.

    Finally, a little more self-policing in the social-media world would benefit not just individuals but society as a whole. Yes, it would help if we had a president who issued proclamations from a podium and took follow-up questions from the legitimate press, rather than taking to social media to weigh in on matters unworthy of the White House in language that is beneath the White House. But that’s not going to change.

    So, we should. Fewer knee-jerk posts. Less time diving deep into the silo. More effort to engage, consider and respect positions we disagree with.

    Speaking out for positive change has never been more important. But in 2018, it should be done in a way that seeks to build unity rather than exploit division. There could be no better resolution for the coming year.

