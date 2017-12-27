CLOSE

Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

As hundreds of thousands of women rallied in the nation’s capital one day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, dozens of Yorkers were among them, determined to change their local communities when they returned home.

Whether marching to show their children the political power of women or to condemn the 2016 presidential election results, many of the women who marched said they felt “compelled” to lend their voices to the historic show of dissent against the country’s new leaders.

“I marched because the country was headed in the wrong direction,” said Spring Garden Township resident Colleen Burkett, 72. “I needed to be somewhere where everybody was coming together to express their concern and show the world that we really do care.”

Bobbi Proctor, of Lower Windsor Township, said she marched in Washington, D.C., to show her young sons that women deserve to be heard after her 7-year-old son voiced discomfort with the way some people spoke about women during the 2016 presidential campaign. 

“I felt like it was something I had to do,” the 34-year-old said. “It was important for them to see women are important and have a say.”

Show of solidarity: While some of those targeted by the protest appeared to have ignored the marchers, the women participating in one of the largest demonstrations in U.S. history sent a clear message to each other — one of solidarity and support, Burkett said.

The historic show of strength empowered victims of sexual misconduct to come forward with allegations against some of the country’s most powerful and recognizable men over the last few months of 2017, she said.

“It’s not about sex. It’s about power over other people,” Burkett said, adding “a message has been sent to men” that there will be consequences for wielding their power against women.

The #MeToo movement, which launched a wave of allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment against men in positions of power, has created a “fundamental cultural shift” in the way Americans think about and respond to sexual misconduct, Burkett said.

PHOTOS: The Women's March on Washington
 Fullscreen

A crowd fills Independence Avenue during the Women's
A crowd fills Independence Avenue during the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. Thousands of women massed in the nation's capital and cities around the globe Saturday to send Donald Trump an emphatic message that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged over the next four years. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)  Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Protesters walk across Constitution Avenue near the
Protesters walk across Constitution Avenue near the White House for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)  John Minchillo, AP
Fullscreen
Protesters come out of the Federal Center SW metro
Protesters come out of the Federal Center SW metro station to attend the Women's March on Washington on Independence Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. Thousands of women massed in the nation's capital and cities around the globe Saturday to send Donald Trump an emphatic message that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged over the next four years. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz)  Sait Serkan Gurbuz, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fullscreen
A crowd fills Independence Avenue during the Women's
A crowd fills Independence Avenue during the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. Thousands of women massed in the nation's capital and cities around the globe Saturday to send Donald Trump an emphatic message that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged over the next four years. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)  Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
A crowd fills Independence Avenue during the Women's
A crowd fills Independence Avenue during the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)  Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
A young girl is shown at a protest, in support of the
A young girl is shown at a protest, in support of the Women's March on Washington, in Toronto on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Protests are being held across Canada today in support of the Women's March on Washington. Organizers say 30 events in all have been organized across Canada, including Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)  Frank Gunn, AP
Fullscreen
Protesters march by the U.S. Consulate General building,
Protesters march by the U.S. Consulate General building, in support of the Women's March on Washington, in Toronto on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Protests are being held across Canada today in support of the Women's March on Washington. Organizers say 30 events in all have been organized across Canada, including Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)  Frank Gunn, AP
Fullscreen
Demonstrators head down 2nd Ave. S. during a march
Demonstrators head down 2nd Ave. S. during a march in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)  Andrew Nelles, AP
Fullscreen
Demonstrators gather in Public Square during a march
Demonstrators gather in Public Square during a march in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)  Andrew Nelles, AP
Fullscreen
Demonstrators depart from the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian
Demonstrators depart from the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge during a march in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)  Andrew Nelles, AP
Fullscreen
A man and woman share a moment as demonstrators gather
A man and woman share a moment as demonstrators gather in support of the Women's March on Washington in Halifax on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Protests are being held across Canada today in support of the Women's March on Washington. Organizers say 30 events in all have been organized across Canada, including Ottawa, Toronto, Halifax and Vancouver. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)  Darren Calabrese, AP
Fullscreen
Members of The Women Of The Earth Drummers play the
Members of The Women Of The Earth Drummers play the Red Hawk Medicine Drum to warm up the crowd before start of the Women's March on Maine on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 at the Maine State House in Augusta, Maine. (Joe Phelan/The Kennebec Journal via AP)  Joe Phelan, AP
Fullscreen
A youngster gives a peace sign as she sits around the
A youngster gives a peace sign as she sits around the neck of one of more than a thousand people in the East Liberty section of Pittsburgh that are participating in one of the women's rights rallies being held across the country on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 to support what's expected to be a major protest in Washington. More than 100-thousand people are expected to attend what's being dubbed the Women's March on Washington. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)  Keith Srakocic, AP
Fullscreen
Three women lead a group of more than a thousand people
Three women lead a group of more than a thousand people in the East Liberty section of Pittsburgh that are participating in one of the women's rights rallies being held across the country on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 to support what's expected to be a major protest in Washington. More than 100-thousand people are expected to attend what's being dubbed the Women's March on Washington. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)  Keith Srakocic, AP
Fullscreen
A statue of Daniel Webster is seen wearing a pink pussy
A statue of Daniel Webster is seen wearing a pink pussy hat and red equality shirt during the New Hampshire Women's Day of Action and Unity rally in front of the State House in Concord, N.H., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Elizabeth Frantz/Concord Monitor via AP)  Elizabeth Frantz, AP
Fullscreen
A woman linked arm-in-arm wipes away a tear as demonstrators
A woman linked arm-in-arm wipes away a tear as demonstrators gather in support of the Women's March on Washington in Halifax on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Protests are being held across Canada today in support of the Women's March on Washington. Organizers say 30 events in all have been organized across Canada, including Ottawa, Toronto, Halifax and Vancouver. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)  Darren Calabrese, AP
Fullscreen
A protester goes nose to nose with a woman participating
Buy Photo
A protester goes nose to nose with a woman participating in the Women's March on Washington Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo.  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Crowds of both men and women walk toward the staging
Buy Photo
Crowds of both men and women walk toward the staging area for the Women's March on Washington Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
People take pictures with their signs in front of the
Buy Photo
People take pictures with their signs in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Callahan sisters, of Long Valley, New Jeresy, take
Buy Photo
The Callahan sisters, of Long Valley, New Jeresy, take a selfie in front of the U.S. Saturday, Jan. 21. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Vivian Duncan, of Mendocino, California, holds up her
Buy Photo
Vivian Duncan, of Mendocino, California, holds up her sign at the Women's March on Washington Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo.  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Mary Rylander and Claire Griffith, right, both of Greenwood,
Buy Photo
Mary Rylander and Claire Griffith, right, both of Greenwood, South Carolina, laugh while waiting for the start of the Woman's March on Washington Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo.  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Women's March
Rachelle Beaudoin, of Peterborough, N.H., waits in line to board the bus at DillantâHopkins Airport, in Keene, N.H., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, that will head to Washington for the Women's March on Saturday. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)  Kristopher Radder / AP
Fullscreen
A woman displays her sign during the Woman's March
Buy Photo
A woman displays her sign during the Woman's March on Washington Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo.  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A group of women, including Pottstown, Pennsylvania,
Buy Photo
A group of women, including Pottstown, Pennsylvania, resident Cara Burrell, far right, pose for a photo during the Women's March on Washington Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Alyssa Pressler photo.  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Trump Inauguration Protests (2)
Protesters gather beside the stage at the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)  John Minchillo / AP
Fullscreen
Trump Inauguration Protests
Protesters gather on Independence Avenue for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)  John Minchillo / AP
Fullscreen
Trump Protests (2)
A woman wears a cat mask backwards as she prepares to participate in a march protesting President Donald Trump Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Philadelphia. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)  Jacqueline Larma / AP
Fullscreen
Trump Protests
A young girl holds a protest sign as she participates in a Women's March Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Philadelphia. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation.(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)  Jacqueline Larma / AP
Fullscreen
A protester laughs about her sign during the Women's
Buy Photo
A protester laughs about her sign during the Women's March on Washington Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo.  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
People gather from all over the country to participate
Buy Photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
People gather from all over the country to participate
Buy Photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
People gather from all over the country to participate
Buy Photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
People gather from all over the country to participate
Buy Photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
People gather from all over the country to participate
Buy Photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
People gather from all over the country to participate
Buy Photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
People gather from all over the country to participate
Buy Photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
People gather from all over the country to participate
Buy Photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
People gather from all over the country to participate
Buy Photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A woman, puts her fist up in the air, as she yells
Buy Photo
A woman, puts her fist up in the air, as she yells "Love Trumps Hate", near a protest area on 9th and Independence, during the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
People gather from all over the country to participate
Buy Photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
People gather from all over the country to participate
Buy Photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
People gather from all over the country to participate
Buy Photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
People gather from all over the country to participate
Buy Photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A woman, holds on to a fence, near 12th and Independence
Buy Photo
A woman, holds on to a fence, near 12th and Independence as she watches the big screen, during the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
People gather from all over the country to participate
Buy Photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
People gather from all over the country to participate
Buy Photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
People gather from all over the country to participate
Buy Photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
People gather from all over the country to participate
Buy Photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
People gather from all over the country to participate
Buy Photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
People gather from all over the country to participate
Buy Photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
People gather from all over the country to participate
Buy Photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
People gather from all over the country to participate
Buy Photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
People gather from all over the country to participate
Buy Photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
People gather from all over the country to participate
Buy Photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
People gather from all over the country to participate
Buy Photo
People gather from all over the country to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A crowd gathers on Pennsylvania Ave. to watch the
Buy Photo
A crowd gathers on Pennsylvania Ave. to watch the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Steve Miller, of New Brunswick, NJ, shows his support
Buy Photo
Steve Miller, of New Brunswick, NJ, shows his support by marching for his daughter Keira, 1, during the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A crowd gathers on Pennsylvania Ave. to watch the
Buy Photo
A crowd gathers on Pennsylvania Ave. to watch the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Rosemary Lapka, of Boston, shows off her Hillary Rodham
Buy Photo
Rosemary Lapka, of Boston, shows off her Hillary Rodham Clinton poster, during the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Thousands of people gather to participate in the Women's
Buy Photo
Thousands of people gather to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Amanda J. Cain photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Rally Bus Captain Deb Yonick, left, of Codorus Township,
Rally Bus Captain Deb Yonick, left, of Codorus Township, speaks as the bus departs York en route to join more than 1 million others for the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
New arrivals make their way to the rallying point as
New arrivals make their way to the rallying point as more than 1 million gather for the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
Residents smile, wave with their own signs in hand
Residents smile, wave with their own signs in hand as new arrivals make their way to the rallying point as more than 1 million gather for the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
Numbers make their through Lincoln Park en route to
Numbers make their through Lincoln Park en route to the rallying point as more than 1 million gather for the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
Residents smile, wave with their own signs in hand
Residents smile, wave with their own signs in hand as new arrivals make their way to the rallying point as more than 1 million gather for the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
Residents smile, wave with their own signs in hand
Residents smile, wave with their own signs in hand as new arrivals make their way to the rallying point as more than 1 million gather for the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
More than 500,000 people rally during the Women's March
More than 500,000 people rally during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
Residents smile, wave with their own signs in hand
Residents smile, wave with their own signs in hand as new arrivals make their way to the rallying point as more than 1 million gather for the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's
More than 1 million rally during the Million Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dawn J. Sagert photo)  Dawn J. Sagert
Fullscreen

    That wave of allegations continues to cut across all industries, with troubling allegations made against once-revered news anchors Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose, film producer Harvey Weinstein and actors Kevin Spacey and Dustin Hoffman, while existing allegations against Trump and former President Bill Clinton have resurfaced amid the growing national conversation. 

    Senator-elect Doug Jones won the special election with nearly 50 percent of the vote, becoming the first Alabama Democrat elected to the Senate in 25 years after defeating Republican Roy Moore, who faced allegations of sexual misconduct against minors decades ago.

    Deborah Yonick, president of the York County Federation of Democratic Women, said the recent allegations against men in power are “no surprise to women.”

    “Women are sharing out loud and en masse what has been happening to us throughout history,” Yonick, 54, said of the #MeToo movement.

    “Women are empowered to speak their truth, and they should be heard,” Yonick said. “The conversation must be had. It is about respect, safety and stability.”

    Local leadership: The march and its “sister marches” in dozens of cities across the U.S. grabbed global headlines and dominated national discourse, but it also inspired a number of local women to start much-needed political dialogues in their own townships and boroughs this year, Proctor said.

    “It needs to start extremely small,” Proctor said. “People need to remember — you need to talk to your neighbors; you need to talk to your friends.”

    Those discussions about how to improve the quality of life at the most-local level helped, in part, to propel Yonick to a seat on the Southern York County school board. 

    After marching on Washington, D.C., with the Federation of Democratic Women, Yonick and six other members returned to York to run for office and bring a “different focus” to governing.

    PHOTOS: Rally in solidarity with women
     Fullscreen

    Supporters from activist groups such as Indivisible
    Buy Photo
    Supporters from activist groups such as Indivisible York and Rise Up York, among others, are represented during a rally in solidarity on International Womens Day at Continental Square in York City, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    From left, Karen McCraw, of Glen Rock, Courtney Lewis,
    Buy Photo
    From left, Karen McCraw, of Glen Rock, Courtney Lewis, of Lancaster, who works in York City, and Shannon McElroy, of York City, rally in solidarity with International Womens Day at Continental Square in York City, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    Supporters from activist groups such as Indivisible
    Buy Photo
    Supporters from activist groups such as Indivisible York and Rise Up York, among others, are represented during a rally in solidarity on International Womens Day at Continental Square in York City, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    Nikki Byer, left, of Newberry Township, and Delma Welch,
    Buy Photo
    Nikki Byer, left, of Newberry Township, and Delma Welch, of York City, rally in solidarity on International Womens Day at Continental Square in York City, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    Hank Maul, left, of Springettsbury Township, waves
    Buy Photo
    Hank Maul, left, of Springettsbury Township, waves at supporters honking in support during a rally in solidarity with International Womens Day at Continental Square in York City, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    Supporters from activist groups such as Indivisible
    Buy Photo
    Supporters from activist groups such as Indivisible York and Rise Up York, among others, are represented during a rally in solidarity on International Womens Day at Continental Square in York City, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    Waves are exchanged as horns are honked and supporters
    Buy Photo
    Waves are exchanged as horns are honked and supporters rally in solidarity on International Womens Day at Continental Square in York City, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    Supporters from activist groups such as Indivisible
    Buy Photo
    Supporters from activist groups such as Indivisible York and Rise Up York, among others, are represented during a rally in solidarity with International Womens Day at Continental Square in York City, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    Lisa Matos, of Red Lion, center, holds her sign as
    Buy Photo
    Lisa Matos, of Red Lion, center, holds her sign as community member rally in solidarity with International Womens Day at Continental Square in York City, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen
    Nikki Byer, left, of Newberry Township, and Delma Welch,
    Buy Photo
    Nikki Byer, left, of Newberry Township, and Delma Welch, of York City, rally in solidarity on International Womens Day at Continental Square in York City, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
    Fullscreen

      The march made people pay attention and forced them to “look into things in a deeper way and realize that their voices could make a difference,” and women are using that spotlight and enthusiasm to build the foundations for successful local campaigns, Yonick said. York Dispatch senior photographer Bill Kalina is Yonick's husband.

      Though the “institutional memory” of career politicians can sometimes be necessary and beneficial, it is time for women to bring their “life experience” and humility to government offices, Burkett said.

      If more women represented their communities in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C., funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program would never have lapsed, the Affordable Care Act would not be on the chopping block and lawmakers would be considering tax cuts for families, not for the wealthy, according to the marchers.

      The Pennsylvania General Assembly’s approval of a bill increasing restrictions on abortion also would have failed if more women were in a position to vote on the bill, they said.

      The state House approved Senate Bill 3 by a 121-70 vote on Dec. 12. The bill, which would limit abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, included exceptions for when a mother’s life is at risk or if she could suffer a serious, permanent injury without an abortion, but the bill did not include exceptions for rape, incest or fetal abnormalities. Current law restricts abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy, with some exceptions. 

      Two female state representatives from York County spoke passionately in favor of the new bill before voting to approve it. 

      “As people try to frame this debate in terms of women’s rights, the question that begs to be asked is, what about the rights of those pre-born women in the womb being exterminated?” said Rep. Dawn Keefer, R-Franklin Township.

      State Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township, said “dismemberment abortion is completely inhumane, it’s barbaric.” 

      The legislation would have outlawed what the bill terms “dismemberment abortion,” a phrase not used by medical professionals. It would effectively ban dilation-and-evacuation, a procedure that is the most common method of second-trimester abortion.

      Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed the abortion-restriction bill Monday, Dec. 18, at Philadelphia City Hall. 

      “This legislation is an attempt to criminalize the decisions that women must be allowed to make about their own health care,” Wolf said in signing the veto. “This legislation is so extreme it does not even include exceptions for women and girls who are victims of rape and incest.”

      Growing slate: With enthusiasm levels still running high among Democrats and liberal voters, Proctor, Yonick and Burkett predicted a wave of women running for office at all levels of government during the 2018 midterm elections. 

      Earlier this month, York Country Day alumna Shavonnia Corbin-Johnson announced her campaign to unseat three-term U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Dillsburg. 

      Corbin-Johnson, who holds a bachelor’s degree in foreign service and international affairs from Georgetown University, served as an adviser and assistant to the director of the Office of Management and Budget during former President Barack Obama’s last year in office. 

      Julie Wheeler, a self-proclaimed conservative outsider from Windsor Township, is seeking the Republican nomination for the 28th state Senate seat, currently held by Sen. Scott Wagner, R-Spring Garden Township.

      Wheeler joins Phillips-Hill and Democratic West York Mayor Shawn Mauck in the race for Wagner’s seat. Wagner has said he will not seek re-election in 2018 as he pursues the Republican nomination for governor.

      Pittsburgh attorney Laura Ellsworth will challenge Wagner, state House Speaker Mike Turzai and Pittsburgh businessman Paul Mango for the Republican nomination.

      State Rep. Madeline Dean, D-Montgomery County, Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone and Iraq War veteran Aryanna Berringer have declared their candidacies for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor in 2018. Dean, Cozzone and Berringer will face incumbent Lt. Gov. Mike Stack and Braddock Mayor John Fetterman for the nomination.

      “Women are finding their voices and standing up for themselves,” Proctor said. “We’re showing that we’re out here. We’re tired of being quiet.”

