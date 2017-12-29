PHILADELPHIA – Authorities say foul play is not suspected in the death of an 11-year-old Philadelphia girl who died during a sleepover at a neighbor’s home.
The Medical Examiner’s Office says it appears the girl died of natural causes. The agency says the death was not the result of trauma and apparently resulted from something that has not yet been determined. The office will await the results of neuropathology and toxicology tests before determining a cause of death.
The child’s name has not been released.
The girl was staying at the home of a 15-year-old friend when she was found unresponsive late Wednesday morning. She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.
