Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

PHILADELPHIA – Police say an 11-year-old girl has died following a sleepover in northeast Philadelphia.

Authorities say a neighbor found the girl unresponsive and she was later pronounced dead at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials have not said what caused her death. Investigators are at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2017/12/28/police-year-old-girl-dead-sleepover/108967038/