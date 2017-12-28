PHILADELPHIA – Police say an 11-year-old girl has died following a sleepover in northeast Philadelphia.
Authorities say a neighbor found the girl unresponsive and she was later pronounced dead at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.
Officials have not said what caused her death. Investigators are at the scene.
No other information was immediately available.
