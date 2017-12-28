LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

PHILADELPHIA – Police say an 11-year-old girl has died following a sleepover in northeast Philadelphia.

Authorities say a neighbor found the girl unresponsive and she was later pronounced dead at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials have not said what caused her death. Investigators are at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Name: Wesley Hare Age: 38 Ht: 5 ft 9 in Wt: 180 Eye:
Name: Wesley Hare Age: 38 Ht: 5 ft 9 in Wt: 180 Eye: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: FTA PRELIMINARY HEARING/MISDEMEANOR ALCOHOL & MARIJUANA  .
Name: Ernesto W Gallardo Age: 64 Ht: 5 ft 10 Wt: 220
Name: Ernesto W Gallardo Age: 64 Ht: 5 ft 10 Wt: 220 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: DUI  .
Name: Russell A Abell Age: 26 Ht: 5 ft 6 in Wt: 150
Name: Russell A Abell Age: 26 Ht: 5 ft 6 in Wt: 150 Eye: Hazel Hair: Blonde Bench Warrant: DUI  .
Name: Gloria P Atiles Age: 31 Ht: 4 ft 11 in Wt: 120
Name: Gloria P Atiles Age: 31 Ht: 4 ft 11 in Wt: 120 Eye: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: FTA PTC PWID MARIJUANA FELONY Feloney Drug 780-113  .
Name: Dennis D Abbott Age: 28 Ht: 5 ft 10 in Wt:
Name: Dennis D Abbott Age: 28 Ht: 5 ft 10 in Wt: 200 Eye: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: theft by deception  .
Name: Tina L Abrams Age: 44 Ht: 5 ft 3 Wt: 150 Eye:
Name: Tina L Abrams Age: 44 Ht: 5 ft 3 Wt: 150 Eye: Blue Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: DUI  .
Name: Catherine Acevedo Age: 52 Ht: 5 ft 1 in Wt:
Name: Catherine Acevedo Age: 52 Ht: 5 ft 1 in Wt: 140 Eye: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Endangering welfare of Children  .
Name: Juan A Abreu Jr. Age: 59 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 185
Name: Juan A Abreu Jr. Age: 59 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 185 Eye: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: retail theft  .
Name: Ruperto Aburto Age: 26 Ht: 5 ft 8 in Wt: 160
Name: Ruperto Aburto Age: 26 Ht: 5 ft 8 in Wt: 160 Eye: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Aggervated Assault (F) / simple assault  .
Name: Theresa A Adams Age: 49 Ht: 5 ft 2 in Wt: 240
Name: Theresa A Adams Age: 49 Ht: 5 ft 2 in Wt: 240 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: Credit Cards (F)  .
Name: Kelly Ann Runkle Age: 38 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 140
Name: Kelly Ann Runkle Age: 38 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 140 Eye: Green Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: PV- Identity Theft F3  .
Name: Jorge Bordonada Age: 25 Ht: 5 ft 6 in Wt: 170 Bench Warrant: Assault
Name: Jorge Bordonada Age: 25 Ht: 5 ft 6 in Wt: 170 Eye: Hair: Bench Warrant: Assault  .
Name: Alexis Breeland Age: 28 Ht: 5 ft 4 in Wt: 150
Name: Alexis Breeland Age: 28 Ht: 5 ft 4 in Wt: 150 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: PV- (M2)RESISTING ARREST EARNED INCOME TAX LAW (511)  .
Name: Kenneth Diaz-Castro Age: 34 Ht: 5 ft 4 in Wt:
Name: Kenneth Diaz-Castro Age: 34 Ht: 5 ft 4 in Wt: 130 Eye: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Burglary F2 Trespass F2 rsp m3 theft m3  .
Name: Anna M Harrell Age: 28 Ht: 5 ft 8 in Wt: 215
Name: Anna M Harrell Age: 28 Ht: 5 ft 8 in Wt: 215 Eye: Green Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Retail Theft-Take Mdse  .
Name: Jeremiah L Bloss Age: 25 Ht: 5 ft 10 in Wt: 145
Name: Jeremiah L Bloss Age: 25 Ht: 5 ft 10 in Wt: 145 Eye: Hazel Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: PAROLE ABSCONDER- PWID MARIJUANA F  .
Name: Tiffany D Hembry Age: 39 Ht: 5 ft 00 in Wt:
Name: Tiffany D Hembry Age: 39 Ht: 5 ft 00 in Wt: 250 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: PV-Retail Theft F3  .
Name: James D Knaub Age: 28 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 140 Eye:
Name: James D Knaub Age: 28 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 140 Eye: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: PWID  .
Name: Cassandra L Nastelli Age: 36 Ht: 5 ft 4 in Wt:
Name: Cassandra L Nastelli Age: 36 Ht: 5 ft 4 in Wt: 130 Eye: Hazel Hair: Blonde Bench Warrant: DUI poss small amount  .
Name: Jamar C Abney Age: 32 Ht: 6 ft 4 in Wt: 195 Eye:
Name: Jamar C Abney Age: 32 Ht: 6 ft 4 in Wt: 195 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: simple assault  .
Name: Jamie G Linn Age: 40 Ht: 5 ft 6 in Wt: 230 Eye:
Name: Jamie G Linn Age: 40 Ht: 5 ft 6 in Wt: 230 Eye: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: DUI  .
Name: Jose L Agosto Age: 61 Ht: 5 ft 5 in Wt: 140
Name: Jose L Agosto Age: 61 Ht: 5 ft 5 in Wt: 140 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: PV Felony Drug PWID Robbery Aggravated Assault  .
Name: Azalea Salome Urbina Age: 27 Ht: 5 Ft 3 In Wt:
Name: Azalea Salome Urbina Age: 27 Ht: 5 Ft 3 In Wt: 215 Eye: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: PWID Marijua F / Consp PWID Marijua  .
Name: Christian D Alvarez Age: 23 Ht: 5 ft 11 in Wt:
Name: Christian D Alvarez Age: 23 Ht: 5 ft 11 in Wt: 240 Eye: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: PWID  .
Name: Tanya L Pikschus Age: 34 Ht: 5 ft 0 in Wt: 165
Name: Tanya L Pikschus Age: 34 Ht: 5 ft 0 in Wt: 165 Eye: Blue Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: DUI  .
Name: Edmundo F Aponte-Vega Age: 26 Ht: 5 ft 8 in
Name: Edmundo F Aponte-Vega Age: 26 Ht: 5 ft 8 in Wt: 170 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: Burglary F2  .
Name: Amber N Cottrell Age: 29 Ht: 5 ft 0 in Wt: 160
Name: Amber N Cottrell Age: 29 Ht: 5 ft 0 in Wt: 160 Eye: Blue Hair: Blonde Bench Warrant: PV-Theft by Unlawful Taking F3 / RSP f3  .
Name: William E Avery Age: 33 Ht: 6 ft 00 in Wt: 165
Name: William E Avery Age: 33 Ht: 6 ft 00 in Wt: 165 Eye: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Firearms not to be carried w/o/ License  .
Name: Nadiyah N Adams Age: 29 Ht: 5 ft 2 in Wt: 160
Name: Nadiyah N Adams Age: 29 Ht: 5 ft 2 in Wt: 160 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: FORGERY  .
Name: Gary Beaverson Age: 53 Ht: 6 ft 1 in Wt: 185
Name: Gary Beaverson Age: 53 Ht: 6 ft 1 in Wt: 185 Eye: Hazel Hair: Gray or Part Bench Warrant: Forgery  .
Name: Matthew Beaverson Age: 30 Ht: 6 ft 0 in Wt: 175
Name: Matthew Beaverson Age: 30 Ht: 6 ft 0 in Wt: 175 Eye: Blue Hair: brown Bench Warrant: SIMPLE ASSAULT  .
Name: Nicole Love Bailey Age: 38 Ht: 5 ft 6 in Wt:
Name: Nicole Love Bailey Age: 38 Ht: 5 ft 6 in Wt: 210 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: Retail Theft / false ID  .
Name: Kevin M Bell Age: 36 Ht: 6 ft 4 in Wt: 300 Eye:
Name: Kevin M Bell Age: 36 Ht: 6 ft 4 in Wt: 300 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: PWID Cocaine  .
Name: Alfredo A Berroa Age: 33 Ht: 5 ft 6 in Wt:
Name: Alfredo A Berroa Age: 33 Ht: 5 ft 6 in Wt: 130 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: PWID Cocaine  .
Name: Jared A Billet Age: 28 Ht: 5 ft 9 in Wt: 145
Name: Jared A Billet Age: 28 Ht: 5 ft 9 in Wt: 145 Eye: Hazel Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Forgery F3  .
Name: Stephon K Boanes Age: 55 Ht: 5 ft 11 in Wt:
Name: Stephon K Boanes Age: 55 Ht: 5 ft 11 in Wt: 140 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: Retail Theft F3  .
Name: Joshua K Bonham Age: 39 Ht: 5 ft 8 in Wt: 180
Name: Joshua K Bonham Age: 39 Ht: 5 ft 8 in Wt: 180 Eye: Hazel Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: (M)THEFT UNLAWF TAK(M)RSP(M) POSSESS CONTROL SUBST  .
Name: Steven S Bradley Age: 53 Ht: 5 ft 8 in Wt: 160
Name: Steven S Bradley Age: 53 Ht: 5 ft 8 in Wt: 160 Eye: Brown Hair: Bald Bench Warrant: DUI  .
Name: Steven R Brady Age: 31 Ht: 5 ft 8 in Wt: 185
Name: Steven R Brady Age: 31 Ht: 5 ft 8 in Wt: 185 Eye: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Burglary  .
Name: Brandon J Brewer Age: 31 Ht: 6 ft 00 in Wt:
Name: Brandon J Brewer Age: 31 Ht: 6 ft 00 in Wt: 240 Eye: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Forgery F3  .
Name: George A Bright Age: 34 Ht: 5 ft 8 in Wt: 180
Name: George A Bright Age: 34 Ht: 5 ft 8 in Wt: 180 Eye: Green Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Possess Marijuana / Drug Paraphernalia  .
Name: Jeffrey C Britton Age: 53 Ht: 6 ft 00 in Wt:
Name: Jeffrey C Britton Age: 53 Ht: 6 ft 00 in Wt: 200 Eye: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: CONSPIRACY PWID / MARIJUANA M  .
Name: Rodrecus D Capers Age: 31 Ht: 5 ft 6 in Wt:
Name: Rodrecus D Capers Age: 31 Ht: 5 ft 6 in Wt: 185 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: Forgery(F2) access device (m2)theft(m3)  .
Name: William A Carter II Age: 21 Ht: 6 ft 3 in Wt:
Name: William A Carter II Age: 21 Ht: 6 ft 3 in Wt: 170 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: PAROLE VIOLATOR-PWID MARIJUANA PAROLE VIOLATOR-PWID MARIJUANA FTA PRELIMINARY HEARING - (M)POSSESSION MARIJUANA 12/22/2014  .
Name: Denisse J Castro Age: 45 Ht: 5 ft 5 in Wt: 125
Name: Denisse J Castro Age: 45 Ht: 5 ft 5 in Wt: 125 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: PWID Drug Act  .
Name: Tindaro G Catania Age: 37 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 260
Name: Tindaro G Catania Age: 37 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 260 Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Pv- Theft by Deception(F3)  .

Name: Jeffrey R Chandler Age: 49 Ht: 5 ft 8 in Wt: 220 Eye: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: DUI  .
Name: Ervin Colburn Age: 49 Ht: 5 ft 11 in Wt: 200
Name: Ervin Colburn Age: 49 Ht: 5 ft 11 in Wt: 200 Eye: Blue Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Stalking / DUI  .
Name: Michael c Cox Jr. Age: 33 Ht: 6 ft 3 in Wt: 170
Name: Michael c Cox Jr. Age: 33 Ht: 6 ft 3 in Wt: 170 Eye: Green Hair: Blonde Bench Warrant: Possess Marijuana possess Drug Paraphernalia  .
Name: Earl Crosby Age: 46 Ht: 6 ft 2 in Wt: 220 Eye:
Name: Earl Crosby Age: 46 Ht: 6 ft 2 in Wt: 220 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: Indecent Assault / Stat Sexual Assault  .
Name: Roy L Cross III Age: 29 Ht: 6 ft 2 in Wt:
Name: Roy L Cross III Age: 29 Ht: 6 ft 2 in Wt: 240 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: Invasion of Privacy / Harassment   .
Name: Juan J Curet-Rivera Age: 32 Ht: 6 ft 3 in Wt:
Name: Juan J Curet-Rivera Age: 32 Ht: 6 ft 3 in Wt: 190 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: PAROLE VIOLATOR - PWID MARIJUANA (F)  .
Name: Leonard F Defuso Age: 44 Ht:5 ft 11 in Wt: 275
Name: Leonard F Defuso Age: 44 Ht:5 ft 11 in Wt: 275 Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Pv-DUI Controlled Substance(M) Accident involving damage to attented vehicle  .
Name: Jeffrey Dejesus Age: 39 Ht: 5 ft 4 in Wt: Eyes:
Name: Jeffrey Dejesus Age: 39 Ht: 5 ft 4 in Wt: Eyes: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant DUI  .
Name: Ryan Dodier Age: 22 Ht: 5 ft 9 in Wt: 210 Eye:
Name: Ryan Dodier Age: 22 Ht: 5 ft 9 in Wt: 210 Eye: Blue Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Simple Assault  .
Name: Justin L Dorsey Age: 24 Ht: 5 ft 10 in Wt: 140
Name: Justin L Dorsey Age: 24 Ht: 5 ft 10 in Wt: 140 Eye: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: PV/M2 INSTITUTIONAL VANDALISM THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING OR DISPOSITION PURCHASE, COMSUMPTION, POSSESSION OR TRANSPORTATION OF INTOXICATING BEVERAGES 12/22/2014  .
Name: Joshua D Douglas Age: 28 Ht: 6 ft 6 in Wt: 240
Name: Joshua D Douglas Age: 28 Ht: 6 ft 6 in Wt: 240 Eye: Hazel Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Simple Assault  .
Name: Paige E Dubs Age: 24 Ht: 5 ft 3 inn Wt: 115
Name: Paige E Dubs Age: 24 Ht: 5 ft 3 inn Wt: 115 Eye: Hazel Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: PV - (M1)RETAIL THEFT(M3)FALSE ID  .
Name: Jason M Encrapera Age: 41 Ht: 5 ft11 in Wt:
Name: Jason M Encrapera Age: 41 Ht: 5 ft11 in Wt: 220 Eyes: Green Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Pv- Robbery (F3)  .
Name: David B Farley Age: 44 Ht: 6 ft 2 in Wt: 280
Name: David B Farley Age: 44 Ht: 6 ft 2 in Wt: 280 Eye: Hazel Hair: Grey or Part Bench Warrant: CRIMINAL JURY TRIAL-BURGLARY F1 RSP M THEFT M  .
Name: James A Figueroa Age: 34 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 150
Name: James A Figueroa Age: 34 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 150 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: Possess Drug Paraphernalia  .
Name: Christine M Florea Age: 40 Ht: 5 ft 4 in Wt:
Name: Christine M Florea Age: 40 Ht: 5 ft 4 in Wt: 135 Eye: Blue Hair: Blonde Bench Warrant: Retail Theft F3  .
Name: James W Garcia Age: 26 Ht: 6 ft 0 in Wt: 180
Name: James W Garcia Age: 26 Ht: 6 ft 0 in Wt: 180 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: Simple Assault  .
Name: Jose Antonio Garcia Age: 55 Ht: 5 ft 11 in Wt:
Name: Jose Antonio Garcia Age: 55 Ht: 5 ft 11 in Wt: 200 Eyes: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: PWID 2cts  .
Name: Elijah L Gilliam Jr. Age: 40 Ht: 5 ft 11 in Wt:
Name: Elijah L Gilliam Jr. Age: 40 Ht: 5 ft 11 in Wt: 200 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: Drugs PWI Cocaine  .
Name: Robert E Glacken Age: 36 Ht: 5 ft 9 in Wt: 150
Name: Robert E Glacken Age: 36 Ht: 5 ft 9 in Wt: 150 Eye: Blue Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: PV- Conspiracy Burglary  .
Name: Daniel R Goodling Age: 35 Ht: 6 ft 0 in Wt: 180
Name: Daniel R Goodling Age: 35 Ht: 6 ft 0 in Wt: 180 Eye: Hazel Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: FTA DRUG CT, RSP (F3) ORG OFF-THEFT BY UNLAW TAKING (F3) 12/22/2014  .
Name: David J Heldibridle Age: 32 Ht: 5 ft 9 in Wt:
Name: David J Heldibridle Age: 32 Ht: 5 ft 9 in Wt: 120 Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Theft by Deciption Bad Checks (M)  .
Name: Paul D Hilton Age: 37 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 150
Name: Paul D Hilton Age: 37 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 150 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: PWID  .
Name: Blondell B Hunt Age: 55 Ht: 5 ft 4 in Wt: 160
Name: Blondell B Hunt Age: 55 Ht: 5 ft 4 in Wt: 160 Eye: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: PV- Criminal Trespass  .
Name: Terrance L Hurst Age: 28 Ht: 5 ft 00in Wt: 170
Name: Terrance L Hurst Age: 28 Ht: 5 ft 00in Wt: 170 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: Retail Thrft F3  .
Name: Logan T Ireland Age: 45 Ht: 5 ft 10 in Wt: 150
Name: Logan T Ireland Age: 45 Ht: 5 ft 10 in Wt: 150 Eye: Green Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: P V - RSP F3 PV - FORGERY M1 PV THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING M1 THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING M2 RSP M2 12/22/2014  .
Name: Niam Shabazz Jamison Age: 33 Ht: 5 ft 5 in Wt:
Name: Niam Shabazz Jamison Age: 33 Ht: 5 ft 5 in Wt: 110 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: PWID posses drug paraphernalia  .
Name: Kyle W Johnson Age: 32 Ht: 6 ft 2 in Wt: 180
Name: Kyle W Johnson Age: 32 Ht: 6 ft 2 in Wt: 180 Eyes: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant Pv- DUI pa wanted only (M)  .
Name: William D Johnson Jr Age: 21 Ht: 5 ft 6 in Wt:
Name: William D Johnson Jr Age: 21 Ht: 5 ft 6 in Wt: 120 Eye: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Fleeing - Eluding  .
Name: William L Johnson Age: 58 Ht: 6 ft 00in Wt:
Name: William L Johnson Age: 58 Ht: 6 ft 00in Wt: 190 Eyes: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant possesion of a controlled substance  .
Name: Anthony Q Jones Age: 32 Ht: 6 ft 00 in Wt: 225
Name: Anthony Q Jones Age: 32 Ht: 6 ft 00 in Wt: 225 Eye: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Theft of Leased property F3 RSP 3  .
Name: Cassie Jones Age: 24 Ht: 5 ft 6 in Wt: 140 Eye:
Name: Cassie Jones Age: 24 Ht: 5 ft 6 in Wt: 140 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: retail theft M3  .
Name: Michael Ernest Joyner Age: 26 Ht: 6 ft 1 in
Name: Michael Ernest Joyner Age: 26 Ht: 6 ft 1 in Wt: 185 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: Intermeddiate Punishment Violator - PWID heroin F  .
Name: James R Knaub DOB: 3-29-1967 Age: 47 Ht:5 FT
Name: James R Knaub DOB: 3-29-1967 Age: 47 Ht:5 FT 5 IN Wt: 155 Eye: Blue Hair: Brown Bench Warrant:PV,ORG OFF-DUI(M1),ILL OPER VEH W/O IG INT(M3) 12/22/2014  .
Name: Ethan A Kohr Age: 21 Ht: 5 ft 10 in Wt: 170 Eye:
Name: Ethan A Kohr Age: 21 Ht: 5 ft 10 in Wt: 170 Eye: Blue Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: retail theft  .
Name: Nikolas A Kyler Age: 29 Ht: 5 ft 8 in Wt: 145
Name: Nikolas A Kyler Age: 29 Ht: 5 ft 8 in Wt: 145 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: Identity Theft  .
Name: Tommy A Laboy Age: 43 Ht: 5 ft 8 in Wt: 230
Name: Tommy A Laboy Age: 43 Ht: 5 ft 8 in Wt: 230 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: CARELESS DRIVING (T3714) Feloney FTA PRELIMNARY HEARING - (M2)SIMPLE ASSAULT 12/22/2014  .
Name: Ronald Little aka: Raheem Jones Age: 49 Ht: 5
Name: Ronald Little aka: Raheem Jones Age: 49 Ht: 5 ft 8 in Wt: 230 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: Retail Theft / Theft (F)  .
Name: Jose Miguel Lopez Age: 40 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 170
Name: Jose Miguel Lopez Age: 40 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 170 Eyes:Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: PWID  .
Name: Shawn Mason Lowry Age: 35 Ht: 6 ft 00 in Wt:
Name: Shawn Mason Lowry Age: 35 Ht: 6 ft 00 in Wt: 165 Eye: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Burglary F1  .
Name: David A Lundblad Age: 44 Ht: 6 ft 0 in Wt: 180
Name: David A Lundblad Age: 44 Ht: 6 ft 0 in Wt: 180 Eye: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: DUI  .
Name: Lynda Maureen Maffett Age: 38 Ht: 5 ft 2 in Wt:
Name: Lynda Maureen Maffett Age: 38 Ht: 5 ft 2 in Wt: 180 Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde Bench Warrant: Theft by Unlawful Taking (F)  .
Name: Akeem Mallory Age: 23 Ht: 6 ft 2 in Wt: 180
Name: Akeem Mallory Age: 23 Ht: 6 ft 2 in Wt: 180 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: PV - (M2)SIMPLE ASSAULT  .
Name: Joaquin Matias Age: 40 Ht: 5 ft 5 in Wt: 140
Name: Joaquin Matias Age: 40 Ht: 5 ft 5 in Wt: 140 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: DUI  .
Name: Enoch Mcknight Age: 48 Ht: 5 ft 10 in Wt: 225
Name: Enoch Mcknight Age: 48 Ht: 5 ft 10 in Wt: 225 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: 3701: ROBBERY  .
Name: Michael McNeil Age: 51 Ht: 6 ft 0 in Wt: 220
Name: Michael McNeil Age: 51 Ht: 6 ft 0 in Wt: 220 Eye: Brown Hair: Bold or Black Bench Warrant: Simple Assault  .
Name: Jarman Molina Age: 37 Ht: 5 ft 6 in Wt: 145
Name: Jarman Molina Age: 37 Ht: 5 ft 6 in Wt: 145 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: Statutory Rape  .
Name: Fletcher Morton Jr. Age: 28 Ht: 5 ft 8 in Wt:
Name: Fletcher Morton Jr. Age: 28 Ht: 5 ft 8 in Wt: 200 Eye:Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: DUI  .
Name: Nicole Marie Mummert Age: 31 Ht: 5 ft 2 in Wt:
Name: Nicole Marie Mummert Age: 31 Ht: 5 ft 2 in Wt: 160 Eye: Hazel Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: PV - ORG OFF (M1)ACCID INV DEATH PAROLE VIOLATION - ORG OFF (M3)FALSE ID TO LAW ENFORC PAROLE VIOLATION - ORG OFF (M1)THEFT BY UNLAWF TAKING PROMOTING PROSTITUTION(M)FALSE ID(M2)FALSE REPORT 12/22/2014  .
Name: Kevin E Nesbit Age: 45 Ht: 6 ft 00 in Wt: 220
Name: Kevin E Nesbit Age: 45 Ht: 6 ft 00 in Wt: 220 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: theft by unlawful taking RSP  .
Name: Dontae K Newton Age: 34 Ht: 6 ft 0 n Wt: 180
Name: Dontae K Newton Age: 34 Ht: 6 ft 0 n Wt: 180 Eyes: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: RSP (F3) Unauthorized use of Motor Vehicle(M)  .
Name: Brian G Oatman Age: 42 Ht: 5 ft 4 in Wt: 155
Name: Brian G Oatman Age: 42 Ht: 5 ft 4 in Wt: 155 Eye: Blue Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: PV-CRIMINAL MISCHIEF (F3)  .
Name: Kenneth B Oatman Age: 44 Ht: 5 ft 9 in Wt: 160
Name: Kenneth B Oatman Age: 44 Ht: 5 ft 9 in Wt: 160 Eye: Blue Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: DUI  .
Name: Aaron R Oconnor Age: 24 Ht: 6 ft 3 in Wt: 195
Name: Aaron R Oconnor Age: 24 Ht: 6 ft 3 in Wt: 195 Eye: Hazel Hair: Black Bench Warrant: PROB VIOL- RETAIL THEFT (M2) PROB VIOL- RSP (M1)  .
Name: Gregory D Opie Age: 39 Ht: 6 ft 0 in Wt: 195
Name: Gregory D Opie Age: 39 Ht: 6 ft 0 in Wt: 195 Eye: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Corruption of Minors  .
Name: Alexander Y Parker Age: 27 Ht: 5 ' 8 in Wt: 135
Name: Alexander Y Parker Age: 27 Ht: 5 ' 8 in Wt: 135 Eyes: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: PV- Forgery F3  .
Name: Joseph G Paul Age: 63 Ht: 5 ft 6 in Wt: 150
Name: Joseph G Paul Age: 63 Ht: 5 ft 6 in Wt: 150 Eye: Hazel Hair: Grey or Part Bench Warrant: Criminal Attempt Murder / Aggreveted Assault (F1)  .
Name: Erivin O Perez Age: 49 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 170
Name: Erivin O Perez Age: 49 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 170 Eyes: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: DUI 2cts  .
Name: William E Perez Age: 59 Ht: 5 ft 6 in Wt: 140
Name: William E Perez Age: 59 Ht: 5 ft 6 in Wt: 140 Eye: Brown Hair: Grey or Part Bench Warrant: PWID  .
Name: Amanda L Petro Age: 27 Ht: 5 ft 5 in Wt: 160
Name: Amanda L Petro Age: 27 Ht: 5 ft 5 in Wt: 160 Eye: Blue Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: retail theft M1  .
Name: Stephanie D Pressel Age: 40 Ht: 5 ft 1 in Wt:
Name: Stephanie D Pressel Age: 40 Ht: 5 ft 1 in Wt: 110 Eyes: Green Hair: Blonde Bench Warrant: FTA YCP DUI Drugs/Alcohol(M1) Possession Drug Parapheralia(M)  .
Name: Adam C Rasin Age: 36 Ht: 5 ft 10 in Wt: 185
Name: Adam C Rasin Age: 36 Ht: 5 ft 10 in Wt: 185 Eye: Hazel Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Retail Thedt F3  .
Name: Nicholas Reese Age: 35 Ht: 6 ft 0 in Wt: 165
Name: Nicholas Reese Age: 35 Ht: 6 ft 0 in Wt: 165 Eye: Blue Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Theft  .
Name: Dane Riggs Age: 29 Ht: 6 ft 4 in Wt: 195 Eye:
Name: Dane Riggs Age: 29 Ht: 6 ft 4 in Wt: 195 Eye: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: PWID Drug Act  .
Name: Joseph S Samuel Age: 50 Ht: 5 ft 9 in
Name: Joseph S Samuel Age: 50 Ht: 5 ft 9 in Wt: 190 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: FTA PRELIM HEARING - POSS FIREARM WITH ALTERED SERIAL F2 12/22/2014  .
Name: Charles Sanders Jr Age: 28 Ht: 5 ft 10 in Wt:
Name: Charles Sanders Jr Age: 28 Ht: 5 ft 10 in Wt: 185 Eyes: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: theft by unlawful taking M2  .
Name: Pablo Santana - Bahamundi Age: 40 Ht: 5 ft 10
Name: Pablo Santana - Bahamundi Age: 40 Ht: 5 ft 10 in Wt: 230 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: Unsown Falsification  .
Name: Victor M Santiago Age: 37 Ht: 6 ft 2 in Wt: 200
Name: Victor M Santiago Age: 37 Ht: 6 ft 2 in Wt: 200 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: 3-Burglary Bench Warrants  .
Name: Brian L Schoepfin Age: 43 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 150
Name: Brian L Schoepfin Age: 43 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 150 Eye: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: PV-RETAIL THEFT (F3) PA WANTED ONLY  .
Name: Lataye M Scott DOB: 7-28-1977 Age: 34 Ht: 5 ft
Name: Lataye M Scott DOB: 7-28-1977 Age: 34 Ht: 5 ft 0 in Wt: 130 Eye: Hair: Bench Warrant: PV - Forgery (F3)  .
Name: Francis M Seigafuse Age: 52 Ht: 5 ft 11 in Wt:
Name: Francis M Seigafuse Age: 52 Ht: 5 ft 11 in Wt: 200 Eye: Hazel Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Harassment  .
Name: James D Sheppard Age: 52 Ht: 6 ft 1 in Wt: 200
Name: James D Sheppard Age: 52 Ht: 6 ft 1 in Wt: 200 Eye: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Simple Assault  .
Name: Sergy Shirinyan Age: 39 Ht: 5 ft 5 in Wt: 140
Name: Sergy Shirinyan Age: 39 Ht: 5 ft 5 in Wt: 140 Eyes: Green Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: possesion of marijuana (M)  .
Name: Glenn Shoff Age: 31 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 130 Eye:
Name: Glenn Shoff Age: 31 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 130 Eye: Blue Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Assault  .
Name: Lavar G Smallwood Age: 27 Ht: 5 ft 6in Wt: 160
Name: Lavar G Smallwood Age: 27 Ht: 5 ft 6in Wt: 160 Eye: Brown Hair: black Bench Warrant: PWID Heroin  .
Name: Taron M Smallwood Age: 27 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 225
Name: Taron M Smallwood Age: 27 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 225 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: BAIL REVOKED(F1)AGG ASSLT W/GUN (F3)FIREARM NOT TO BE CARRIED  .
Name: Nicole B Smith Age: 29 Ht: 5 ft 3 in Wt:125 Eyes:
Name: Nicole B Smith Age: 29 Ht: 5 ft 3 in Wt:125 Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Pv- False Reports(M2)  .
Name: Barbara Jean Spraker Age: 28 Ht: 5 ft 2 in Wt:
Name: Barbara Jean Spraker Age: 28 Ht: 5 ft 2 in Wt: 200 Eye: Blue Hair: Blonde Bench Warrant: theft by deciption M3  .
Name: Kimbeerly C Swinson Age: 31 Ht: 5 ft 6 in Wt:
Name: Kimbeerly C Swinson Age: 31 Ht: 5 ft 6 in Wt: 180 Eye: Hazel Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Bad Checks  .
Name: Lamanda Terry Age: 42 Ht: 5 ft 0 on Wt: 220 Eye:
Name: Lamanda Terry Age: 42 Ht: 5 ft 0 on Wt: 220 Eye: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: PV- THEFT OF LEASED PROPERTY M1  .
Name: Richard B Tyler Age: 30 Ht: 5 ft 11 in Wt: 175
Name: Richard B Tyler Age: 30 Ht: 5 ft 11 in Wt: 175 Eyes: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: PWID  .
Name: Carlos E Valdesuso Age: 54 Ht: 5 ft 6 in Wt:
Name: Carlos E Valdesuso Age: 54 Ht: 5 ft 6 in Wt: 165 Eye: Brown Hair: Bald Bench Warrant: PWID  .
Name: Jamal B Valentine Age: 34 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 215
Name: Jamal B Valentine Age: 34 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 215 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: 3701: ROBBERY  .
Name: James D Valentine Jr Age: 67 Ht: 5 ft 8 in Wt:
Name: James D Valentine Jr Age: 67 Ht: 5 ft 8 in Wt: 165 Eyes: Blue Hair: Grey Bench Warrant: loitering / prowling  .
Name: Freddy Vaquez Age: 44 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 160 Eye:
Name: Freddy Vaquez Age: 44 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 160 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: FTA PRELIM HEARING - PWID MARIJUANA F  .
Name: Javier Vargas aka: Javi Vargas Age: 23 Ht: 5
Name: Javier Vargas aka: Javi Vargas Age: 23 Ht: 5 ft 11 in Wt: 160 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: FTA CRIMINAL JURY TRIAL-PWID MARIJUANA FELONY  .
Name: Tisen K Washington Age: 25 Ht: 5 ft 9 in Wt:
Name: Tisen K Washington Age: 25 Ht: 5 ft 9 in Wt: 150 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: PROBATION VIOL(M)POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FTA DOMESTIC B/W HARASSMENT (2709) 12/22/2014  .
Name: Corey L Williams Age: 44 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 195
Name: Corey L Williams Age: 44 Ht: 5 ft 7 in Wt: 195 Eye: Hair: Bench Warrant: Indecent Assault  .
Name: Tiara Laura Williford Age: 26 Ht: 5 ft 6 in
Name: Tiara Laura Williford Age: 26 Ht: 5 ft 6 in Wt: 220 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: Aggravated Assault F1  .
Name: Joseph T Wingo Age: 25 Ht: 6 ft 0 in Wt: 240
Name: Joseph T Wingo Age: 25 Ht: 6 ft 0 in Wt: 240 Eye: Blue Hair: Blonde Bench Warrant: PWID Drug act  .
Name: Timothy L Wisner Age: 43 Ht: 5 ft 8 in Wt: 190
Name: Timothy L Wisner Age: 43 Ht: 5 ft 8 in Wt: 190 Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: Pv- Defiant Trespass (M3)  .
Name: Rebecca L Yaklin Age: 37 Ht: 5 ft 4 in Wt: 130
Name: Rebecca L Yaklin Age: 37 Ht: 5 ft 4 in Wt: 130 Eye: Blue Hair: Brown Bench Warrant: intent to poss controled substance  .
Name: James Lionel Young Age: 59 Ht: 5 ft 11 in Wt:
Name: James Lionel Young Age: 59 Ht: 5 ft 11 in Wt: 210 Eye: Brown Hair: Black Bench Warrant: PWID  .
Name: Kenneth L Zumbrum Age: 42 Ht: 5 ft 10 in Wt:
Name: Kenneth L Zumbrum Age: 42 Ht: 5 ft 10 in Wt: 220 Eye: Hazel Hair: Red or Auburn Bench Warrant: PV-DUI  .
