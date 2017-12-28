The completed Republican tax bill sets on a desk awaiting the signatures of the Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, during an enrollment ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania taxpayers hoping to avoid higher rates next year by paying before 2017 ends appear to be out of luck.

Experts say a 1945 state law prevents such prepayment.

Taxpayers in other states are hoping to avoid higher taxes imposed as part of an overhaul signed last week by Republican President Donald Trump.

The new law limits to $10,000 how much people can deduct from their federal taxes for state and local tax payments.

York County Treasurer Barbara Bair said her office has received a dozen or so inquiries about prepayment, but state law precludes her office from collecting taxes for a new year before the old one is settled. Her office is busy completing tax work from 2017, which must be done by Jan. 16, 2018, she said.

LNP is reporting that about 10 people have been calling the Lancaster County treasurer’s office each day to ask about prepayment.

