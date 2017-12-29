CLOSE

Rick Loper, 64, told the York City Council he will challenge Michael Helfrich's ability to serve as mayor due to his 1991 felony drug convictions. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Jason Addy video.

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Six York City residents, including a longtime former city councilwoman, have filed a complaint in York County Court seeking to bar Michael Helfrich from holding the office of mayor.

They're also asking a York County common pleas judge to grant preliminary and permanent injunctions barring Helfrich from being sworn in on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

"They are firm believers that the law is the law," attorney Karen Comery said of the six plaintiffs. She filed the action on Thursday, Dec. 28, in the York County Prothonotary's Office.

Helfrich told The York Dispatch on Friday, Dec. 29, that he is moving forward.

Moving forward: "Honestly, I'm not focused on the past and I'm not giving any time to it," he said. "We have spent the last month-and-a-half bringing together an incredible team and making plans that are going to change ... the economic development of York City, the health and welfare of the families of York City, and the way we address crime in York City."

Helfrich said he will focus on York City and let his attorney, Chuck Hobbs, focus on the legal filings against him.

Late Friday afternoon, Hobbs said he had not yet been properly served with the filings.

The plaintiffs in the case are Rick Loper, Anthony Orr, Carla Evette Freeland, Margaret Eckles-Ray, Kim Murray and Toni Smith, who spent years on York City Council and who Helfrich defeated in a write-in campaign for a council seat.

"Pennsylvania law is very clear on what constitutes a bar to holding public office," Comery said.

That state standard is laid out in Pennsylvania's Constitution: "No person convicted of embezzlement of public moneys, bribery, perjury or other infamous crime shall be ... capable of holding any office of trust or profit in this Commonwealth."

Infamous crimes: Felonies have been considered infamous crimes in this state, and Helfrich pleaded guilty to a felony in 1991.

"Mr. Helfrich is barred from holding the position he was elected to," Comery said.

A former York County president judge previously ruled that Helfrich's crime didn't prohibit him from serving as a city councilman. That ruling was handed down after current York City Mayor Kim Bracey challenged Helfrich's election as councilman in 2011.

"The (new) judge can either follow that ruling or listen to the merits of the case and issue a new ruling," Comery said.

If a York County judge denies the motions outright, the entire case will move to Commonwealth Court, she said.

Comery noted that mayor and council member are different public offices, and that the plaintiffs are different as well, making this a fresh issue.

CLOSE

York City Mayor-elect Michael Helfrich spoke about his goals for 2018 shortly after leading his last meeting as city council president on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Jason Addy video. York Dispatch

If the plaintiffs' motions are granted, it will be up to York City Council to appoint an interim mayor.

"An injunction would restore the status quo and the defendant would merely be restrained from taking office until his disqualification is resolved," Comery wrote in her injunction petition.

The background: Now 47, Helfrich was 21 years old when he pleaded guilty in 1991 to felony drug possession, after he was arrested with a man carrying psychedelic drugs.

Helfrich spent 45 days in York County Prison and was released after his time-served plea when the judge determined “he was not the player in this.”

That conviction was the basis of a challenge from Bracey in 2011 after Helfrich was elected to serve on the York City Council.

Bracey filed her challenge after York County District Attorney Tom Kearney — who represented Helfrich in the drug case — recused himself and the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office declined to pursue the matter.

Bracey's challenge came after Smith, an incumbent city councilwoman, circulated flyers questioning Helfrich’s eligibility to challenge her, citing his felony record.

Smith defeated Helfrich by 99 votes in the primary, but Helfrich launched a write-in campaign and defeated Smith by just six votes in the November 2011 municipal election.

Then-President York County Common Pleas Judge Stephen P. Linebaugh ruled in August 2012 that Helfrich’s felony conviction does not qualify as an “infamous crime,” breaking decades of case law in Pennsylvania under which all felonies were considered infamous.

PHOTOS: Mike Helfrich through the years
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michael Helfrich 2011
Buy Photo
Michael Helfrich 2011  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Michael Helfrich 2001
Buy Photo
Michael Helfrich 2001  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York City Council member Michael Helfrich proposes
Buy Photo
York City Council member Michael Helfrich proposes an amendment on the proposed 2015 budget to reduce the budget of the city's human relations commission, Tuesday, December 16, 2014. The amendment was voted down. John A. Pavoncello - jpavoncello@yorkdispatch.com  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
From left, Kurt Heffner, of York City, Punks for Positivity's
Buy Photo
From left, Kurt Heffner, of York City, Punks for Positivity's Dustin Hildebrand, center, of Dover, and Riverkeeper Michael Helfrich, right, toss a bicycle and other items from the last of five pick-up truck loads of debris into a trash receptacle at Bantz Park in York, Pa. on Sunday, July 19, 2015. The debris was the result of three days of clean-up around Codorus Creek, with about 30 volunteers working to cover the area from Richland Avenue to Princess Street. Dawn J. Sagert - dsagert@yorkdispatch.com  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
City Councilman Michael Helfrich discusses plans for
Buy Photo
City Councilman Michael Helfrich discusses plans for his new term during election night at the Democratic Party Headquarters on South Duke Street in York, Pa. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015. Dawn J. Sagert - dsagert@yorkdispatch.com  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
City Councilmen Michael Helfrich, right, and Henry
Buy Photo
City Councilmen Michael Helfrich, right, and Henry Nixon, left, share a laugh during election night at the Democratic Party Headquarters on South Duke Street in York, Pa. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015. Dawn J. Sagert - dsagert@yorkdispatch.com  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Michael Helfrich leaves his hearing with friend, supporter
Buy Photo
Michael Helfrich leaves his hearing with friend, supporter and former York City Council president Genevieve Ray. Michael Helfrich was at the York County Judicial Center Wednesday morning for his hearing to determine whether he can serve on York City Council. Bil Bowden photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Michael Helfrich has been a proponent of pollution
Buy Photo
Michael Helfrich has been a proponent of pollution control in the Codorus Creek.  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Michael Helfrich, center, Andy Miller, left, and Guy
Buy Photo
Michael Helfrich, center, Andy Miller, left, and Guy Alsentzer, along with other Helfrich friend gather at the Holy Hound Taproom in York City Wednesday, August 1, 2012, after York County Common Pleas President Judge Stephen P. Linebaugh ruled that Helfrich is allowed to serve on the York City Council. Randy Flaum photo - rflaum@yorkdispatch.com  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Election 2011 Ellen Johnson of York City, left, checks
Election 2011 Ellen Johnson of York City, left, checks for updated results as York City Council write-in candidate Michael Helfrich gathers with supporters at Bistro 19, Tuesday, November 8, 2011 John A. Pavoncello photo  York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Michael Helfrich was at the York County Judicial Center
Buy Photo
Michael Helfrich was at the York County Judicial Center Wednesday morning for his hearing to determine whether he can serve on York City Council. Bil Bowden photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Michael Helfrich was at the York County Judicial Center
Buy Photo
Michael Helfrich was at the York County Judicial Center Wednesday morning for his hearing to determine whether he can serve on York City Council. Bil Bowden   The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
After Tuesday's city council meeting, economic development
Buy Photo
After Tuesday's city council meeting, economic development director Kevin Schreiber answered questions about the vending machine law. At top right is city councilman Michael Helfrich. York City Council meeting Tuesday was a quiet affair, except for commercial businesses whose owners objected to the recent banning of vending machines on sidewalks. Bil Bowden photos   The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York City Council candidate Joanne Borders, left, stayed
Buy Photo
York City Council candidate Joanne Borders, left, stayed quiet most of the evening while the primary results coming into Democratic Headquarters Tuesday, May 17, 2011. That was until the final precinct numbers came in and she ended up finishing second with 842 votes. Then Borders celebrated by hugging supporters of friends. Meanwhile another council candidate Michael Helfrich, right, finished fourth behind incumbent Toni Smith. Randy Flaum photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York City Council candidate Michael Helfrich hands
Buy Photo
York City Council candidate Michael Helfrich hands a flyer to a voter outside the polling place at the Lutheran Home at 750 Kelly Dr. in York Tuesday, May 17, 2011. Bill Kalina photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The York City council recount started at 1:30 p.m.
Buy Photo
The York City council recount started at 1:30 p.m. Monday, and ended three hours later with the exact same number of votes Toni Smith and Michael Helfrich had before the recount. Bil Bowden photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Michael Helfrich, left, and his lawyer, Charles J.
Buy Photo
Michael Helfrich, left, and his lawyer, Charles J. Hobbs, look over the voting numbers following Monday's recount. The York City council recount started at 1:30 p.m. Monday, and ended three hours later with the exact same number of votes Toni Smith and Michael Helfrich had before the recount. Bil Bowden photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Michael Helfrich examines some of the plant life along
Buy Photo
Michael Helfrich examines some of the plant life along the Codorus Creek in York City on Tuesday, August 17, 2010. Helfrich had posted on his Facebook page, Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper, that the Army Corps Engineers sprayed amoung the Native Plants project in the city killing the plants. Randy Flaum photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Michael Helfrich and
Buy Photo
Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Michael Helfrich and Jake Romig, Codorus Watershed Endowement Project Coordinator, take the paddle boat upstream past the Market Street Bridge, Tuesday, August 2, 2011. Charlie Lardner photo.  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Mindy Christian of York City checks over all of Michael
Buy Photo
Mindy Christian of York City checks over all of Michael Helfrich's text messages congratulating on York County Common Pleas President Judge Stephen P. Linebaugh's ruling allowing Helfrich to serve on the York City Council. Helfrich gathered together with friends Wednesday evening, August 1, 2012, at the Holy Hound Taproom in York City. Randy Flaum photo - rflaum@yorkdispatch.com  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Joanne Borders applauds Michael Helfrich after he was
Buy Photo
Joanne Borders applauds Michael Helfrich after he was sworn-in to this position on York City Council, Tuesday January 3, 2012. John A. Pavoncello photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Michael Helfrich recites his oath of office as he,
Buy Photo
Michael Helfrich recites his oath of office as he, Carol Hill-Evans and Joanne Borders are sworn-in to their positions on York City Council, Tuesday January 3, 2012. John A. Pavoncello photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Michael Helfrich signs his first official document
Michael Helfrich signs his first official document as a York City Council member after he, Carol Hill-Evans and Joanne Borders were sworn-in to their positions on York City Council, Tuesday January 3, 2012. John A. Pavoncello photo  John A. Pavoncello
Fullscreen
In a bit of irony, Michael Helfrich was seated in the
In a bit of irony, Michael Helfrich was seated in the same spot held by former council woman Toni Smith before he, Carol Hill-Evans and Joanne Borders were sworn-in to their positions on York City Council, Tuesday January 3, 2012. Soon after being sworn in, the council voted on seating positions and Helfrich moved to a seat to the right of Council President Carol Hill-Evans. John A. Pavoncello photo  John A. Pavoncello
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Didn't appeal: Bracey declined to appeal Linebaugh’s ruling to a higher court, and Helfrich served out his four-year term before being re-elected to the council in 2015. Helfrich took over as city council president in November 2016.

    Kyle King, spokesman for the York County District Attorney's Office, said on Friday, Dec. 29, that incoming DA Dave Sunday will review Helfrich's eligibility to serve as mayor after Sunday takes office Jan. 2.

    State Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office announced earlier this month that it and the York County DA's office mutually agreed Sunday would handle the review.

    More: York City resident pledges challenge to Mayor-elect Helfrich's eligibility

    More: Attorney general sends Helfrich eligibility case to DA-elect Sunday

    More: Mayor, mother, victim: Pa. ethics, open records experts weigh in on York assault case

    'Already decided': Helfrich has repeatedly said he believes the courts have already settled the issue, since he has served in public office for the last six years. 

    “A decision has already been made on whether or not I can serve in an office of public trust for the people of York City,” Helfrich said at the end of November.

    “My limited understanding of our judicial system makes me fairly confident this has been decided," he said. "I would not have run, frankly, for this office if I did not think it was already decided.”

    On Friday, Helfrich said he stands by those statements.

    Challenger: Loper had promised to challenge Helfrich’s eligibility to serve as mayor if the district attorney and attorney general declined to pursue a challenge. 

    “We have laws that are on the books that are not being enforced within our own city right now — laws on convicted felons, jobs they can hold, elected and not, and we’re not enforcing them,” Loper said at the York City Council’s Nov. 21 meeting.

    “I’m asking the council to step up to the plate and deal with this issue because there is a grassroots movement that’s saying, ‘Look. There is something wrong here.’ Is it going to be up to us to file the lawsuit, or are you going to file the lawsuit and pursue the law?” Loper asked the council in November.

    — Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2017/12/29/six-york-city-residents-challenge-helfrichs-mayoral-eligibility/990281001/