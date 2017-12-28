Residents should be displaced only briefly after a small chimney fire at their home in the 100 block of Evergreen Drive in West Manchester Twp., township Fire Chief Clif Laughman said. Crews were called there about 12:20 p.m. Dec. 28, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy of West Manchester Twp. Fire Dept.)

A chimney fire in a West Manchester Township home has left residents displaced, but only for a short time, the fire chief said.

Fire Chief Clif Laughman said crews were called to a single-family home in the 100 block of Evergreen Lane about 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28.

Flames from a chimney fire had extended into a wall, he said.

"We were able to put a stop to it before it got any further," Laughman said. "We're thinking there was a crack in the flue, but we're not sure."

No one was hurt, according to the chief, who estimated damage at $40,000 to $50,000.

Residents might have to stay in a hotel until a small area of a wall is boarded up, he said, but otherwise the home remains livable.

The York-Adams Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the residents, the chief confirmed.

Assisting West Manchester crews at the scene were firefighters from Dover, Nashville, West York and North Codorus Township, Laughman said.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2017/12/28/quick-stop-w-manchester-chimney-fire-chief-says/988724001/