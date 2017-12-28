CLOSE An arctic blast has sent the majority of the U.S. Northeast and Midwest into a deep freeze, setting record lows in several spots on Thursday. Forecasters have warned the frigid temperatures could last through the New Year holiday. The National Weather Service is also reporting that a cold front bearing down on the Pacific Northwest is also expected to dump as much as 3 feet of snow starting Friday morning in parts of Washington state and the northern Rocky Mountains. Wochit

York County residents should bundle up and travel carefully heading into the New Year.

Light snow is likely Saturday, Dec. 30, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. in York County, according to the National Weather Service, with a high near 28 and low around 13.

The weather service warns that the snow might create slippery travel leading into New Year's Eve, which will see a high temperature near 21 and low around 8.

Subzero wind chills alsoare likely Saturday night into early next week, according to the service.

