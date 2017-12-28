York Area United Fire and Rescue crews quickly doused a blaze in a home in the 1300 block of Winterberry Drive on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. (Photo: Jordan Bankert photo, courtesy of South County Fire Photos)

Heavy flames could have destroyed a Springettsbury Township home, but fire crews worked hard and were able to stop it in its tracks, a fire official said.

"Everything went like clockwork," said York Area United Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief John Woods.

Crews were called to a two-story single-family home in the 1300 block of Winterberry Drive about noon Thursday, Dec. 28.

Firefighters were there in minutes and mounted an aggressive interior attack, knocking down the flames, according to Woods.

When they arrived, flames were extending through the house, he said.

The blaze was under control in 10 to 15 minutes, he said, and it was fully extinguished in about 20 minutes.

"It could have burned the house down, but these guys just went to work," Woods said.

One to hospital: No firefighters were hurt, although one civilian was taken to the hospital, possibly for exposure to cold-weather conditions, officials said.

Woods said damage is estimated at about $150,000.

York Area United Fire and Rescue crews quickly doused a blaze in a home in the 1300 block of Winterberry Drive in Springettsbury Twp. on Dec. 28, 2017. (Photo: Jordan Bankert photo, courtesy of South County Fire Photos)

"It was pretty significant," he said, buthe noted that the house can be repaired.

For now, it's unlivable, he said.

The family is being assisted by the York-Adams Chapter of the American Red Cross, officials said.

Cause unknown: The cause of the blaze is unknown at this point, according to Woods.

A state police fire marshal has examined the scene, and the residents' insurance company will be sending an investigator as well, he said.

York Area United Fire and Rescue crews quickly doused a house fire in the 1300 block of Winterberry Drive on Dec. 28, 2017. (Photo: Jordan Bankert photo, courtesy of South County Fire Photos)

The fire isn't considered suspicious, Woods confirmed.

Assisting York Area United Fire and Rescue crews at the scene were firefighters from York Township, Hellam Township, Wrightsville and York City, he said.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2017/12/28/fire-official-springetts-home-saved-aggressive-attack/988437001/