Republic Services loader Dennis Habecker approaches a load of post-Christmas garbage in the Fireside neighborhood in York City Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Driver Barry Bowman said Dec. 26 is one of the busiest days of the year.

Curbside trash collections in York City will be pushed back one day by Monday's New Year’s Day holiday, according to the city’s public works department.

Crews will not collect trash on New Year’s Day, so they will follow the Monday collection schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Trash and recycling collections will be delayed by one day though the week ending Saturday, Jan. 6.

Public works employees will also be collecting discarded Christmas trees starting Tuesday, Jan. 2 through Jan. 12, according to the department.

Trees must be placed at the regular pick-up point by 6 a.m. on the day of collection, and all ornaments, lights, tinsel and tree stands must be removed so the trees can be mulched.

All trees collected after Jan. 12 will not be used for mulch, according to the department.

