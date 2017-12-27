LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Curbside trash collections in York City will be pushed back one day by Monday's New Year’s Day holiday, according to the city’s public works department.

Crews will not collect trash on New Year’s Day, so they will follow the Monday collection schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Trash and recycling collections will be delayed by one day though the week ending Saturday, Jan. 6. 

Public works employees will also be collecting discarded Christmas trees starting Tuesday, Jan. 2 through Jan. 12, according to the department.

PHOTOS: A busy day for trash haulers
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Republic Services loader Dennis Habecker points to
Buy Photo
Republic Services loader Dennis Habecker points to the next stop while collecting post-Christmas recyclables in the Fireside neighborhood in York City Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Driver Barry Bowman said Dec. 26 is one of the busiest days of the year. Bill Kalina photo  , The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Republic Services loader Dennis Habecker approaches
Buy Photo
Republic Services loader Dennis Habecker approaches a load of post-Christmas garbage in the Fireside neighborhood in York City Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Driver Barry Bowman said Dec. 26 is one of the busiest days of the year. Bill Kalina photo  , The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Republic Services driver Barry Bowman collects post-Christmas
Buy Photo
Republic Services driver Barry Bowman collects post-Christmas recyclables in the Fireside neighborhood in York City Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. He said Dec. 26 is one of the busiest days of the year. Bill Kalina photo  , The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Republic Services loader Dennis Habecker hauls garbage
Buy Photo
Republic Services loader Dennis Habecker hauls garbage to the truck while collecting post-Christmas recyclables in the Fireside neighborhood in York City Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Driver Barry Bowman said Dec. 26 is one of the busiest days of the year. Bill Kalina photo  , The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Republic Services loader Dennis Habecker grabs a bin
Buy Photo
Republic Services loader Dennis Habecker grabs a bin while collecting post-Christmas recyclables in the Fireside neighborhood in York City Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Driver Barry Bowman said December 26 is one of the busiest days of the year for them. Bill Kalina photo  , The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Republic Services loader Dennis Habecker returns a
Buy Photo
Republic Services loader Dennis Habecker returns a bin while collecting post-Christmas recyclables in the Fireside neighborhood in York City Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Driver Barry Bowman said December 26 is one of the busiest days of the year. Bill Kalina photo  , The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Republic Services driver Barry Bowman loads some post-Christmas
Buy Photo
Republic Services driver Barry Bowman loads some post-Christmas recyclables in the Fireside neighborhood in York City Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. He said December 26 is one of the busiest days of the year. Bill Kalina photo  The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Trees must be placed at the regular pick-up point by 6 a.m. on the day of collection, and all ornaments, lights, tinsel and tree stands must be removed so the trees can be mulched.

    All trees collected after Jan. 12 will not be used for mulch, according to the department.

    Read or Share this story: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2017/12/27/new-years-holiday-delay-york-city-trash-collection/985803001/