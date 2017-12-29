Buy Photo A Northern Regional police officer fatally shot a man at 3818 Kings Lane in Dover Twp. on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. State police said the victim approached an officer while holding an AR-15 rifle. (Liz Evans Scolforo photo) (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A Dover Township man fatally shot by police at his home died of a gunshot wound to the torso and left shoulder, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

Following an autopsy on the body of Isaiah Christian Green on Friday, Dec. 29, at Allentown's Lehigh Valley Hospital, Gay ruled the death a homicide.

It will be up to incoming York County District Attorney Dave Sunday to determine whether the homicide was justified.

A news release from Gay's office states that "the coroner's definition of 'homicide' is death at the hands of another."

A Northern York County Regional police officer remains on paid administrative leave after fatally shooting Green, police have said.

The officer escaped injury, according to Trooper Megan Frazer, a state police spokeswoman. His name has not been released.

The shooting: The officer was called to Green's home in the 3800 block of Kings Lane about 1:48 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, for an unknown problem, a news release from Frazer states.

After arriving, the officer was approached by Green, who was in his garage with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, the release states.

The officer fatally shot Green, according to Frazer.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:15 a.m., according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Internal investigation: Northern Regional Police Chief Mark Bentzel told The York Dispatch the officer was placed on paid administrative leave pending an "administrative investigation to check for compliance of policy and procedure."

That is an internal investigation to determine whether the officer followed departmental rules and regulations, he said.

Bentzel said he contacted the York County District Attorney's Office and asked that an independent investigation of the fatal shooting take place. State police have been assigned to do that, he said.

Isaiah Green was fatally shot by police on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in front of his home on Kings Lane in Dover Twp., according to police, who said Green had an AR-15 rifle when he was shot. (Photo: Dispatch file photo)

Once state troopers finish their investigation, they will turn over their findings to the York County District Attorney's Office, which in York County is standard practice, according to Kyle King, spokesman for the DA's office.

It will then be up to Sunday to determine whether the shooting was justified, King said.

Green graduated from Dover Area High School in 2015 and was a standout football player there.

