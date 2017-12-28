. (Photo: .)

Skeletal remains found early Thursday morning in a Lower Windsor Township field have not yet been identified, according to township Police Chief Tim Caldwell.

Cause of death also is unknown, the chief said, adding it could have been accidental, suicide or foul play.

"We just don't know yet," he told The York Dispatch. "It could be anything."

A rifle was found with the remains, according to Caldwell, who said the body is significantly decomposed.

Based on the level of decomposition, Caldwell said he suspects the body has been there for some time, perhaps months.

In a news release, York County Coroner Pam Gay said the body was found off the 400 block of Salem Church Road.

The location is near Salem United Methodist Church, also known as Martinsville United Methodist Church.

Gay noted it is possible the body has been there for years.

The coroner's office is working with a forensic odontologist, a type of specialized dentist, to help identify the remains, according to the news release.

Found by hunters: The remains were found by fox hunters about 12:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, according to Caldwell.

"Apparently they'd taken a shot at something and went to see if they got their game and noticed clothing in the brush," he said.

The clothing was tattered and old, police said.

Lower Windsor Township officers were called to the scene and collected the remains, the chief said.

Caldwell said he believes his officers were able to find most of the skeleton.

York County detectives and members of the York County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene, the chief said.

Anyone with information about the remains is asked to call Lower Windsor Township Police at 717-244-8055.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

