Isaiah Green was fatally shot by police on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in front of his home on Kings Lane in Dover Twp., according to police, who said Green had an AR-15 rifle when he was shot. (Photo: Dispatch file photo)

A Northern Regional Police officer shot and killed a Dover Township man early Thursday morning after the man wielded a semi-automatic rifle, according to state police, who are investigating.

The officer's name has not been released, but he escaped injury, according to Trooper Megan Frazer, a state police public information officer.

He was called to a home in the 3800 block of Kings Lane about 1:48 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, for an unknown problem, a news release from Frazer states.

After arriving, the officer was approached by Isaiah Christian Green, who was in a garage with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, the release states.

The officer fatally shot Green, according to Frazer.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:15 a.m., according to the York County Coroner's Office.

An autopsy on Green, 21, of 3818 Kings Lane, is scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, at Allentown's Lehigh Valley Hospital, the coroner's office said.

The cause and manner of death are expected to be released after the autopsy.

Officer on leave: Northern York County Regional Police Chief Mark Bentzel told The York Dispatch the officer is now on paid administrative leave pending an "administrative investigation to check for compliance of policy and procedure."

That is an internal investigation to determine whether the officer followed departmental rules and regulations, he said.

Bentzel said he contacted the York County District Attorney's Office and asked that an independent investigation of the fatal shooting take place. State police have been assigned to do that, he said.

Buy Photo A Northern Regional police officer fatally shot 21-year-old Isaiah Green at the man's 3818 Kings Lane in Dover Twp. on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. State police said Green approached an officer while holding an AR-15 rifle. (Liz Evans Scolforo photo) (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Once state troopers finish their investigation, they will turn over their findings to the York County District Attorney's Office, which in York County is standard practice, according to Kyle King, spokesman for the DA's office. It will then be up to incoming District Attorney Dave Sunday to determine whether the shooting was justified, King said.

Dover Eagle: Green graduated from Dover Area High School in 2015.

While there, he was a running back and inside linebacker for the Eagles' football team. Green rushed 1,161 yards his junior year.

As a junior and a sophomore, he earned a first-team selection on the York-Adams Division II Coaches' All-Star Team. He rushed for 622 yards as a sophomore.

