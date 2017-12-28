Manuel Jesus Maldonado-Martinez (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man who police said brutally assaulted a woman pregnant with his child — including kicking her in the stomach — has been sentenced for the attack.

Manuel Jesus Maldonado-Martinez pleaded no contest in York County Court on Monday, Dec. 18, to aggravated assault on an unborn child, endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault.

He was sentenced to 537 days to 23 months in York County Prison, which amounted to a time-served sentence of about 18 months, according to court records.

He is forbidden from having abusive contact with the woman.

Also as part of his plea agreement, charges of aggravated assault and unlawful restraint were dismissed, records state.

But Maldonado-Martinez, 28, formerly of Hill Street, won't be getting released any time soon.

He remains charged federally and in York County with being a heroin dealer.

The background: York City Police filed charges against Maldonado-Martinez in February 2016 alleging he attacked a 24-year-old woman who stopped for a traffic light in the 700 block of West Market Street.

The woman was four months' pregnant at the time and had her 2-year-old daughter in her car with her when Maldonado-Martinez pulled up behind her, police said.

She tried to drive away but was stopped by traffic, which gave Maldonado-Martinez time to get into her vehicle, police said.

He slammed her head into the steering wheel 10 or 20 times as she was driving and grabbed the wheel to keep her from pulling into a gas station at the corner of West Market Street and Richland Avenue, court documents state.

He told her he would kill her if she didn't keep driving, according to police.

Punched, kicked: While she was driving, Maldonado-Martinez punched her face and head and twisted her neck, then ordered her to pull over in a lot on South Richland Avenue, documents state.

She tried to flee, but he ran around to the driver's side of the car, pushed her head down and shoved her back inside, police allege.

He then drove to an alley near the corner of Kings Mill Road and Jessop Place, where he dragged her out of the car, threw her to the ground and kicked her about five times each in the stomach and the head, documents state.

The woman's toddler was in the car during the entire incident, according to police, who said Maldonado-Martinez endangered the child.

Drug cases: York City narcotics officers captured Maldonado-Martinez June 30 during a raid of his on-again/off-again girlfriend's home, city Detective First Class Andrew Shaffer said at the time.

At the time of the drug raid, Maldonado-Martinez was still a fugitive on his assault charges.

When officers arrested him, he was in possession of heroin, a handgun and cocaine, police said at the time. A convicted felon, Maldonado-Martinez is prohibited from possessing firearms, police said.

As he was being arrested, Maldonado-Martinez told officers, "Everything illegal in the house is mine," but he wouldn't say what that might be, or even if anything illegal was there, according to Shaffer.

More: Police: Wanted York felon had gun, drugs

Fugitive intel: City drug detectives and members of the city's Nuisance Abatement Unit had information the fugitive would be at the home of a woman he dates who lives in the 600 block of Front Street, according to the detective.

Armed with a search warrant, authorities combed through the woman's home and found a bag containing Maldonado-Martinez's state identification card, a .380-caliber Beretta handgun, $2,400 worth of raw unpackaged heroin and $250 worth of marijuana, Shaffer said.

In February, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Maldonado-Martinez based on the York City drug arrest.

He's indicted federally on charges of heroin trafficking and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

His York-based defense attorney, Jennifer Smith, could not be reached for comment Thursday.

