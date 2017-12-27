Buy Photo Jakkar Kinard enjoyed a standout football career at York Catholic High School. (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A former York Catholic High School star football player accused by police in May of participating in the robbery and assault of a York Township acquaintance has pleaded guilty to a summary offense.

Jakkar Kinard pleaded guilty in York County Court on Wednesday, Dec. 27, to disorderly conduct. He was fined $100 and ordered to pay court costs.

Summary offenses are akin in seriousness to traffic tickets.

As part of his agreement, charges of simple assault and harassment against him were dropped.

The robbery charge filed against him was withdrawn in June at Kinard's preliminary hearing, as was a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Defense attorney Farley Holt called his client's plea "an obvious compromise" and said Kinard shouldn't have been charged with anything.

"My client had no involvement in the actual crime that transpired," Holt said.

The case did not affect Kinard's aspirations for higher learning, and he is currently enrolled at college, according to his attorney.

"He has a very promising career as a Division I football player," Holt said.

"Now I'm just going to focus on school, football and music," Kinard told The York Dispatch on Wednesday after the case against him was closed.

Families handled: Kinard, 19, of York City, said he's grateful for the support and love of his family and friends, and for his attorney.

Kinard expressed frustration that police filed charges against him despite the fact that "our families were handling this amongst ourselves to come up with a solution to resolve the situation."

He maintains police focused on him because "they knew I wasn't going to tell the names of my other friends" who were there that night.

"(Kenyaan Williams) and his parents agreed to not move forward with any charges against me or anyone else as long as ... we replaced the damaged items and gave (Williams) an additional $400 for his pain and suffering," Kinard said. "At that point this should have been behind me."

Williams spoke with The York Dispatch in June, after Kinard's preliminary hearing.

Friends: He said he and Kinard are friends, although they were told not to hang out together until after the case was resolved.

"Jakkar did not rob me," Williams said in June. "Jakkar didn't physically do anything, but he kind of let it happen."

It was two other young men with them who hit Williams, he said.

York Catholic's Jakkar Kinard, right, is one of the leading returning players in the York-Adams League. (Photo: YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO)

"I got kicked over a hundred times," Williams said, adding he has fully recovered. "But I don't hold it against Jakkar."

He said Kinard apologized to him and that both families sat down and had a good talk about what happened.

"We shook hands," Williams said.

The background: Charging documents filed by York Area Regional Police allege Kinard and two other young men were at Williams' home in York Township about 10 p.m. May 13.

Williams has a studio in his house where people record music, police said.

Charging documents had alleged the foursome got into Kinard's car and drove to a parking lot on School Street, where the trio beat and kicked Williams and whipped him with his own belt.

He suffered a bruise on his head and cuts on his knee, torso and back, according to police, who said he was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew.

Argument: Williams told The York Dispatch that Kinard was driving him and two other young men to a local convenience store when Williams and one of the other men — who Holt says has not been identified by police — resumed an argument that had started earlier.

In a parking lot behind School Street, they got out of Kinard's car, and the unidentified man attacked him, yanking off Williams' belt, chain and other clothing and tossing away the items.

Williams said his stolen property, which police valued at $340, has been recovered.

Buy Photo York Catholic's Jakkar Kinard runs in a touchdown during District 3-A football title game action against Camp Hill at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2015. Camp Hill would win the game 40-28. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Holt said once Kinard's parents learned of what happened, they took their son back to the scene.

They found as many of Williams' possessions as they could and returned them to the family, according to the attorney, who said the Kinards also offered to reimburse Williams for damaged and lost possessions.

Standout player: Kinard helped York Catholic to possibly the best season in the school's history. The Irish finished 10-2 in 2016, which included York-Adams Division III and District 3 Class 2-A championships.

York Catholic also earned a state 2-A playoff berth.

That fall, Kinard led the York-Adams League in rushing for the second consecutive year, totaling 2,071 yards and scoring 23 touchdowns.

In two-plus seasons, Kinard finished with 3,594 yards in his career for York Catholic.

He led the York-Adams League in rushing and was a two-time York-Adams League Division III all-star.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2017/12/27/york-catholic-football-star-avoids-criminal-record/985284001/