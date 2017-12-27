Flat tire (Photo: Submitted)

Someone slashed tires on nine vehicles in Springettsbury Township over the weekend, and police are looking for information that helps them solve the vandalism spree.

The vehicles were parked on Clearview and Parkview roads near the Pleasureville area of the township, police said.

They were likely damaged between about 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, and noon Saturday, Dec. 23, according to Springettsbury Township Police.

More: York Suburban's ex-superintendent now facing trial

More: Two accused of vandalizing Chanceford Twp. church

Anyone with information is asked to call township Officer Brett Fishel at 717-757-3525, or email him at Brett.Fishel@Springettsbury.com.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2017/12/27/police-tires-slashed-springetts-mischief-spree/983936001/