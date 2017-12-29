CLOSE The Liberty War Bird Association is restoring a Bell UH-1 "Huey" helicopter that flew more than 1,300 combat flight hours during the Vietnam War.

After Vietnam veteran Harold Redding fought to pass legislation establishing a national Vietnam Veterans Day, he decided to reach out to legislators again — this time to honor a fallen Spring Grove-area soldier.

Redding — also from the Spring Grove area — approached state Rep. Seth Grove, R- Dover, about recognizing "Spring Grove's only Vietnam veteran who died in combat," Grove said.

Pfc. Donald R. Gise died on Oct. 4, 1968, while serving his country in the Mekong Delta, Grove said in a news release.

His wife, Linda, was pregnant at the time, and his son was born just 22 days after he died, the release states.

"We worked with Private First Class Gise's family and selected a road to name for him," Grove said through a spokesman.

Grove introduced House Bill 199, which was amended into a larger bill — House Bill 1431 — that honored additional service members. The bill was signed into law by the governor.

It states that Lehman Road and Meyers Road, between Route 116 and Stoverstown Road, will, combined, be renamed as Pfc. Donald R. Gise Memorial Road.

Gise graduated in 1960 from Spring Grove Area High School, and he was posthumously awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart for his actions in combat, according to the release.

A ceremony for the renaming of the roads is expected to take place in the coming months.

