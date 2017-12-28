MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Republican Roy Moore filed a lawsuit to try to stop Alabama from certifying Democrat Doug Jones as the winner of the U.S. Senate race.
The court filing occurred about 14 hours ahead of Thursday’s meeting of a state canvassing board to officially declare Jones the winner of the Dec. 12 special election. Jones defeated Moore by about 20,000 votes.
Moore’s attorney wrote in the complaint filed late Wednesday that he believed there were irregularities during the election and said there should be a fraud investigation and eventually a new election.
“This is not a Republican or Democrat issue as election integrity should matter to everyone,” Moore said in a statement released Wednesday announcing the complaint.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill told The Associated Press Wednesday evening that he has no intention of delaying the canvassing board meeting.
“It is not going to delay certification and Doug Jones will be certified (Thursday) at 1 p.m. and he will be sworn in by Vice President Pence on the third of January,” Merrill said.
In the complaint, Moore’s attorneys noted the higher than expected turnout in the race, particularly in Jefferson County, and said that Moore’s numbers were suspiciously low in about 20 Jefferson County precincts.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:
- 1 of 140
- 2 of 140
- 3 of 140
- 4 of 140
- 5 of 140
- 6 of 140
- 7 of 140
- 8 of 140
- 9 of 140
- 10 of 140
- 11 of 140
- 12 of 140
- 13 of 140
- 14 of 140
- 15 of 140
- 16 of 140
- 17 of 140
- 18 of 140
- 19 of 140
- 20 of 140
- 21 of 140
- 22 of 140
- 23 of 140
- 24 of 140
- 25 of 140
- 26 of 140
- 27 of 140
- 28 of 140
- 29 of 140
- 30 of 140
- 31 of 140
- 32 of 140
- 33 of 140
- 34 of 140
- 35 of 140
- 36 of 140
- 37 of 140
- 38 of 140
- 39 of 140
- 40 of 140
- 41 of 140
- 42 of 140
- 43 of 140
- 44 of 140
- 45 of 140
- 46 of 140
- 47 of 140
- 48 of 140
- 49 of 140
- 50 of 140
- 51 of 140
- 52 of 140
- 53 of 140
- 54 of 140
- 55 of 140
- 56 of 140
- 57 of 140
- 58 of 140
- 59 of 140
- 60 of 140
- 61 of 140
- 62 of 140
- 63 of 140
- 64 of 140
- 65 of 140
- 66 of 140
- 67 of 140
- 68 of 140
- 69 of 140
- 70 of 140
- 71 of 140
- 72 of 140
- 73 of 140
- 74 of 140
- 75 of 140
- 76 of 140
- 77 of 140
- 78 of 140
- 79 of 140
- 80 of 140
- 81 of 140
- 82 of 140
- 83 of 140
- 84 of 140
- 85 of 140
- 86 of 140
- 87 of 140
- 88 of 140
- 89 of 140
- 90 of 140
- 91 of 140
- 92 of 140
- 93 of 140
- 94 of 140
- 95 of 140
- 96 of 140
- 97 of 140
- 98 of 140
- 99 of 140
- 100 of 140
- 101 of 140
- 102 of 140
- 103 of 140
- 104 of 140
- 105 of 140
- 106 of 140
- 107 of 140
- 108 of 140
- 109 of 140
- 110 of 140
- 111 of 140
- 112 of 140
- 113 of 140
- 114 of 140
- 115 of 140
- 116 of 140
- 117 of 140
- 118 of 140
- 119 of 140
- 120 of 140
- 121 of 140
- 122 of 140
- 123 of 140
- 124 of 140
- 125 of 140
- 126 of 140
- 127 of 140
- 128 of 140
- 129 of 140
- 130 of 140
- 131 of 140
- 132 of 140
- 133 of 140
- 134 of 140
- 135 of 140
- 136 of 140
- 137 of 140
- 138 of 140
- 139 of 140
- 140 of 140
Merrill said he has so far not found evidence of voter fraud, but that his office will investigate any complaint that Moore submits.
Moore has not conceded the race to Jones and has sent several fundraising emails to supporters asking for donations to investigate claims of voter fraud.
Jones and Moore were competing to fill the U.S. Senate seat that previously belonged to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Moore’s campaign was wounded by accusations against Moore of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls decades ago.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs