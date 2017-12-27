Buy Photo Logo fire (Photo: The York Dispatch )Buy Photo

A tractor-trailer fire closed down all lanes for hours Wednesday night and early Thursday on Interstate 83 southbound between the Shrewsbury and Glen Rock exits.

The interstate was closed in both directions on Wednesday, Dec. 27, as emergency crews work to put out the fire, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The fire was first reported at 7:20 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., officials originally estimated the roadway would be closed until around 10 p.m.

Northbound traffic reopened about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, while southbound traffic remained closed until about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, according to PennDOT.

